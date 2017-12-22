USA Today Sports

Daily fantasy domination: Week 16

Daily fantasy domination: Week 16

DFS

Daily fantasy domination: Week 16

Wow, what a weekend. We had games decided by catches that referees decided were not catches. We had star players knocked out by illegal hits. We even had one game’s outcome determined by a folded index card. Week 15, 2017 will indeed be a week to live in infamy in the football world.

, , , , DFS

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home