Six points with David Dorey: College Bowl Edition

The NFL season is concluding and fantasy championships are happening. All that time and effort is paying off for a select few – Hope it is you! For the next few weeks, you may watch a college bowl game or two. Here’s the cheat sheet on which players are wrapping up their college resume’ and getting ready to become the next crop of NFL rookies.
The players listed are expected to be drafted in the first four rounds – by far the ones that are most likely to yield fantasy value in their first year. Players are noted with a “(J)” to show they are a junior and a “(1/2)” to indicate they are likely to be taken in the first two rounds and therefore are even more important to watch.
Not all of the 30+ bowls left to play are listed. Just the ones with players sure to attract the most fantasy attention.
December 22, Friday
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 4 p.m., ESPN: Central Michigan vs. Wyoming
Wyoming: QB Josh Allen (J) (1/2)
December 23, Saturday
Armed Forces Bowl, 3:30 p.m., ESPN: San Diego State vs. Army
San Diego State: RB Rashaad Penny (1/2)
December 26, Tuesday
Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl, 1:30 p.m., ESPN: Utah vs. West Virginia
Utah: WR Darren Carrington
Cactus Bowl, 9 p.m., ESPN: Kansas State vs. UCLA
UCLA: QB Josh Rosen (J) (1/2)
December 27, Wednesday
New Era Pinstripe Bowl, 5:15 p.m., ESPN: Iowa vs. Boston College
Iowa: RB Akrum Wadley
December 28, Thursday
Camping World Bowl, 5:15 p.m., ESPN: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State
OSU: QB Mason Rudolph (1/2), WR James Washington (1/2)
Alamo Bowl, 9 p.m., ESPN: Stanford vs. TCU
Stanford: RB Bryce Love (J) (1/2), TE Dalton Schultz (J)
Holiday Bowl, 9 p.m., FOX: Washington State vs. Michigan State
Washington State: QB Luke Falk
December 29, Friday
Belk Bowl, 1 p.m. ESPN: Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M
Texas A&M: WR Christian Kirk (J) (1/2)
Hyundai Sun Bowl, 3 p.m., CBS: NC State vs. Arizona State
Arizona State: RB Kalen Ballage (1/2)
Music City Bowl, 4:30 p.m., ESPN: Kentucky vs. Northwestern
Northwestern: QB Clayton Thorson, RB Justin Jackson
Cotton Bowl Classic, 8:30 p.m., ESPN: USC vs. Ohio State
USC: QB Sam Darnold (J) (1/2), RB Ronald Jones II (J) (1/2)
Ohio State: WR Parris Campbell (J) (1/2)
December 30, Saturday
TaxSlayer Bowl, Noon, ESPN: Louisville vs. Mississippi State
Mississippi State: QB Nick Fitzgerald
Fiesta Bowl, 4 p.m., ESPN: Washington vs. Penn State
Washington: WR Dante Pettis (1/2)
Penn State: RB Saquon Barkley (1/2)
Orange Bowl, 8 p.m., ESPN: Miami vs. Wisconsin
Miami: TE Christopher Herndon
Wisconsin: TE Troy Fumagalli
January 1, Monday
Outback Bowl, Noon, ESPN2: Michigan vs. South Carolina
Michigan: RB Ty Isaac
South Carolina: TE Hayden Hurst (J) (1/2)
Citrus Bowl, 1 p.m., ABC: Notre Dame vs. LSU
LSU: RB Derrius Guice (J) (1/2), WR D.J. Clark
Playoff at the Rose Bowl, 5 p.m., ESPN: Georgia vs. Oklahoma
Georgia: RB Nick Chubb (1/2), RB Sony Michel (1/2)
Oklahoma: QB Baker Mayfield (1/2), TE Mark Andrews (J) (1/2)
Playoff at the Sugar Bowl, 8:45 p.m., ESPN: Alabama vs. Clemson
Alabama: RB Damien Harris (J) (1/2), RB Bo Scarbrough (J) (1/2), WR Calvin Ridley (J) (1/2), WR Robert Foster
Clemson: WR Deon Cain (J) (1/2)