Six points with David Dorey: College Bowl Edition

The NFL season is concluding and fantasy championships are happening. All that time and effort is paying off for a select few – Hope it is you! For the next few weeks, you may watch a college bowl game or two. Here’s the cheat sheet on which players are wrapping up their college resume’ and getting ready to become the next crop of NFL rookies.

The players listed are expected to be drafted in the first four rounds – by far the ones that are most likely to yield fantasy value in their first year. Players are noted with a “(J)” to show they are a junior and a “(1/2)” to indicate they are likely to be taken in the first two rounds and therefore are even more important to watch.

Not all of the 30+ bowls left to play are listed. Just the ones with players sure to attract the most fantasy attention.

December 22, Friday

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 4 p.m., ESPN: Central Michigan vs. Wyoming

Wyoming: QB Josh Allen (J) (1/2)

December 23, Saturday

Armed Forces Bowl, 3:30 p.m., ESPN: San Diego State vs. Army

San Diego State: RB Rashaad Penny (1/2)

December 26, Tuesday

Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl, 1:30 p.m., ESPN: Utah vs. West Virginia

Utah: WR Darren Carrington

Cactus Bowl, 9 p.m., ESPN: Kansas State vs. UCLA

UCLA: QB Josh Rosen (J) (1/2)

December 27, Wednesday

New Era Pinstripe Bowl, 5:15 p.m., ESPN: Iowa vs. Boston College

Iowa: RB Akrum Wadley

December 28, Thursday

Camping World Bowl, 5:15 p.m., ESPN: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State

OSU: QB Mason Rudolph (1/2), WR James Washington (1/2)

Alamo Bowl, 9 p.m., ESPN: Stanford vs. TCU

Stanford: RB Bryce Love (J) (1/2), TE Dalton Schultz (J)

Holiday Bowl, 9 p.m., FOX: Washington State vs. Michigan State

Washington State: QB Luke Falk

December 29, Friday

Belk Bowl, 1 p.m. ESPN: Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M

Texas A&M: WR Christian Kirk (J) (1/2)

Hyundai Sun Bowl, 3 p.m., CBS: NC State vs. Arizona State

Arizona State: RB Kalen Ballage (1/2)

Music City Bowl, 4:30 p.m., ESPN: Kentucky vs. Northwestern

Northwestern: QB Clayton Thorson, RB Justin Jackson

Cotton Bowl Classic, 8:30 p.m., ESPN: USC vs. Ohio State

USC: QB Sam Darnold (J) (1/2), RB Ronald Jones II (J) (1/2)

Ohio State: WR Parris Campbell (J) (1/2)

December 30, Saturday

TaxSlayer Bowl, Noon, ESPN: Louisville vs. Mississippi State

Mississippi State: QB Nick Fitzgerald

Fiesta Bowl, 4 p.m., ESPN: Washington vs. Penn State

Washington: WR Dante Pettis (1/2)

Penn State: RB Saquon Barkley (1/2)

Orange Bowl, 8 p.m., ESPN: Miami vs. Wisconsin

Miami: TE Christopher Herndon

Wisconsin: TE Troy Fumagalli

January 1, Monday

Outback Bowl, Noon, ESPN2: Michigan vs. South Carolina

Michigan: RB Ty Isaac

South Carolina: TE Hayden Hurst (J) (1/2)

Citrus Bowl, 1 p.m., ABC: Notre Dame vs. LSU

LSU: RB Derrius Guice (J) (1/2), WR D.J. Clark

Playoff at the Rose Bowl, 5 p.m., ESPN: Georgia vs. Oklahoma

Georgia: RB Nick Chubb (1/2), RB Sony Michel (1/2)

Oklahoma: QB Baker Mayfield (1/2), TE Mark Andrews (J) (1/2)

Playoff at the Sugar Bowl, 8:45 p.m., ESPN: Alabama vs. Clemson

Alabama: RB Damien Harris (J) (1/2), RB Bo Scarbrough (J) (1/2), WR Calvin Ridley (J) (1/2), WR Robert Foster

Clemson: WR Deon Cain (J) (1/2)