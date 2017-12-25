Fantasy impact of Week 16

A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.
IDP Analysis 2hr ago
IDP free agent report: Week 17
Week 17 brings the end of the NFL regular season. In most leagues, the fantasy football season is over by now. If your league is one of those (…)
Team Analysis 2hr ago
Barbershop buzz: Week 17
It’s a tradition around The Shop to get together the night after the championship game – most of the regulars had no problem rolling in (…)
General Fantasy Analysis 1d ago
Tunnel vision of Week 16
Start your week with an in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.
Game Day 2d ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 16
List of inactive or injured players. Real-time updates from the NFL right up until kickoff each Sunday morning.
Injury Analysis 4d ago
Friday walkthrough: Week 16
Final late afternoon practice and playing status report for all key fantasy football players.
Rookie Analysis 4d ago
Six points with David Dorey: College Bowl Edition
The NFL season is concluding and fantasy championships are happening. All that time and effort is paying off for a select few – Hope (…)
DFS 4d ago
Daily fantasy domination: Week 16
Wow, what a weekend. We had games decided by catches that referees decided were not catches. We had star players knocked out by illegal (…)
DFS 5d ago
Daily value plays and bargain basements: Week 16
Everyone knows to start studs in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will produce at a lower salary that might not (…)
Game Picks 5d ago
Office pool pick'em: Week 16
The Huddle staff makes its weekly game picks every Thursday. Picks are based both on which team will actually win the game and also which (…)