Tunnel vision of Week 16

Start your week with an in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.
THE LATEST
Game Day 1d ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 16
List of inactive or injured players. Real-time updates from the NFL right up until kickoff each Sunday morning.
Injury Analysis 3d ago
Friday walkthrough: Week 16
Final late afternoon practice and playing status report for all key fantasy football players.
Rookie Analysis 3d ago
Six points with David Dorey: College Bowl Edition
The NFL season is concluding and fantasy championships are happening. All that time and effort is paying off for a select few – Hope (…)
DFS 3d ago
Daily fantasy domination: Week 16
Wow, what a weekend. We had games decided by catches that referees decided were not catches. We had star players knocked out by illegal (…)
DFS 4d ago
Daily value plays and bargain basements: Week 16
Everyone knows to start studs in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will produce at a lower salary that might not (…)
Game Picks 4d ago
Office pool pick'em: Week 16
The Huddle staff makes its weekly game picks every Thursday. Picks are based both on which team will actually win the game and also which (…)
