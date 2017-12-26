USA Today Sports

Barbershop buzz: Week 17

Barbershop buzz: Week 17

Team Analysis

Barbershop buzz: Week 17

It’s a tradition around The Shop to get together the night after the championship game – most of the regulars had no problem rolling in on Christmas night since they had about enough of their families for one holiday. We always get together to toast the champion (who happened to be me this year…again) and we get the fellas to do our annual informal rankings for the 2018 season.

, , General Fantasy Analysis, Positional Analysis, Team Analysis

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home