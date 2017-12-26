IDP free agent report: Week 17

Week 17 brings the end of the NFL regular season. In most leagues, the fantasy football season is over by now. If your league is one of those leagues, I hope that you were victorious. If not, I suggest looking into some NFL playoffs fantasy football leagues, they are very fun. For those whose leagues are still playing meaningful fantasy football in week 17, I really want to stress one thing. Beware of teams have little to play for this week. The reason that fantasy football championships are largely played in week 16 is because many times, the game doesn’t come down to who has the best fantasy team but rather who has the best fantasy team comprised of players on NFL teams that still care. Looking at the standings after week 16, the list of teams with something to play for is pretty short. In the NFC, Philadelphia and Minnesota have both clinched first round byes and Philly can’t lose it’s home field advantage. The entire NFC South minus Tampa Bay is still playing for something with New Orleans and Carolina yet to determine a division winner and Atlanta trying to hang onto the final wildcard spot. The Rams are still in the hunt for a first round bye and Seattle remains the lone team on the outside looking in but with a chance to actually get in. Every other NFC team is out at this point. On the AFC side, the Patriots and Steelers are vying for home-field advantage. Baltimore and Tennessee are trying desperately to hang onto their wildcard spots with the Chargers and Bills having a chance to usurp them. Kansas City and Jacksonville clinched the division titles for their respective divisions but cannot catch the Steelers or Patriots. That makes the Chiefs and Jaguars a dangerous proposition this week. Everyone south of the Bills in the standings is also playing for pride or draft picks. Whether it’s a playoff team with nothing to gain in week 17 resting starters or a team who is out of it not playing guys who are nicked up but would otherwise play, there’s plenty of risk in this week. Ideally, your starting lineup is composed of players from teams who are playing meaningful football so that you can rule out “coach’s decision” as the reason your guy might not perform.