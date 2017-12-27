Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 17

USA Today Sports

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
SUN 1:00 PM Chicago Minnesota 12.5 -12.5 39.5 13.5 26
SUN 1:00 PM Cleveland Pittsburgh 13 -13 39.5 13.25 26.25
SUN 1:00 PM Dallas Philadelphia -2.5 2.5 41 21.75 19.25
SUN 1:00 PM Green Bay Detroit 7 -7 43 18 25
SUN 1:00 PM Houson Indianapolis 4 -4 41 18.5 22.5
SUN 1:00 PM NY Jets New England 15.5 -15.5 45 14.75 30.25
SUN 1:00 PM Washington NY Giants -3 3 38 20.5 17.5
SUN 4:25 PM Arizona Seattle 9 -9 38.5 14.75 23.75
SUN 4:25 PM Buffalo Miami -3 3 42.5 22.75 19.75
SUN 4:25 PM Carolina Atlanta 4 -4 45.5 20.75 24.75
SUN 4:25 PM Cincinnati Baltimore 10 -10 40.5 15.25 25.25
SUN 4:25 PM Jacksonville Tennessee 3.5 -3.5 41.5 19 22.5
SUN 4:25 PM Kansas City Denver 3.5 -3.5 38.5 17.5 21
SUN 4:25 PM New Orleans Tampa Bay -7 7 50.5 28.75 21.75
SUN 4:25 PM Oakland LA Chargers 8 -8 43 17.5 25.5
SUN 4:25 PM San Francisco LA Rams 2.5 -2.5 45 21.25 23.75

 

