Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 17

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Chicago
|Minnesota
|12.5
|-12.5
|39.5
|13.5
|26
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Cleveland
|Pittsburgh
|13
|-13
|39.5
|13.25
|26.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Dallas
|Philadelphia
|-2.5
|2.5
|41
|21.75
|19.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Green Bay
|Detroit
|7
|-7
|43
|18
|25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Houson
|Indianapolis
|4
|-4
|41
|18.5
|22.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|NY Jets
|New England
|15.5
|-15.5
|45
|14.75
|30.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Washington
|NY Giants
|-3
|3
|38
|20.5
|17.5
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Arizona
|Seattle
|9
|-9
|38.5
|14.75
|23.75
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Buffalo
|Miami
|-3
|3
|42.5
|22.75
|19.75
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Carolina
|Atlanta
|4
|-4
|45.5
|20.75
|24.75
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Cincinnati
|Baltimore
|10
|-10
|40.5
|15.25
|25.25
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Jacksonville
|Tennessee
|3.5
|-3.5
|41.5
|19
|22.5
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Kansas City
|Denver
|3.5
|-3.5
|38.5
|17.5
|21
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|New Orleans
|Tampa Bay
|-7
|7
|50.5
|28.75
|21.75
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Oakland
|LA Chargers
|8
|-8
|43
|17.5
|25.5
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|San Francisco
|LA Rams
|2.5
|-2.5
|45
|21.25
|23.75