Daily fantasy domination: Week 17

Week 17 is a real bane to DFS prognosticators. Which teams are going to rest their players the entire game? Which teams are going to rest their players most of the game? How much of it is coach speak? Who do you really believe? What was really in that chipotle chicken burrito I purchased at the gas station? At least we have a full slate of games to choose from – so that just means more potential combinations. Aargh, Calgon take me away!