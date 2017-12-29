USA Today Sports

Six points with David Dorey: 2018 rookies

The 2017 NFL season is closing and there’s already an army of draftniks and fantasy football researchers looking into the new crop of rookies for 2018. There’s plenty of positioning and hype to come for all those new players and the NFL Combine runs February 27 until March 5. And this will be a QB-heavy draft with three likely going in the Top-10 and then Baker Mayfield showing up before the second round starts.

