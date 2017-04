2016 RB Fantasy Points

Matchups @SF 26.2 @DEN 14.7 SF 24.9 KC 14.3 CLE 24.1 @LAR 14.1 NYJ 23.7 @NE 14.1 TB 22.5 @SEA 14.0 @BUF 22.0 @JAC 13.9 @OAK 21.7 @CIN 13.9 WAS 21.6 @HOU 13.7 NO 21.5 @NYG 13.4 @PIT 20.8 MIN 13.3 @WAS 20.6 @TB 13.3 BAL 20.5 @DAL 13.1 CIN 20.3 @PHI 12.6 @IND 20.1 DET 12.5 @KC 20.1 @GB 12.2 LAC 20.0 @NYJ 11.9 LAR 20.0 @CAR 11.6 @CLE 19.6 @TEN 10.9 PHI 19.4 @BAL 10.1 @NO 18.9 @ARI 9.0

The Strength of Schedule takes the results from all defensive performances last season and then applies the stats allowed against quarterbacks, running backs and receivers to determine who will have the easier schedule. This is determined by taking the best and worst venues for offenses to face and comparing those statistics allowed against the current NFL schedule for each team. Unlike strength of schedules used during the regular season which only considers the 32 defenses, this look back at last year considers the 64 venues that can happen - facing each defense either home or away.Not surprisingly, defenses typically perform better at home than on the road.

To remove the effects of the unsually bad or good game, defensive performances have their best and worst game removed before determining their average fantasy points allowed for each position.

Three different views are given below - Weeks 1 to 6 show what players will face as they start the season. Weeks 1 through 16 are shown for a full season view and weeks 14 to 16 show the most common weeks for fantasy playoffs. Below that is the NFL schedule marked for each team to show when they have good (green) or bad (red) match-ups. The Dorey Rule is "draft as if the season only lasted the first six weeks". Those first six games will determine if you get out to a hot start or are trailing by mid-season.

This analysis considers running backs awarded 0.1 points per rushed or received yard and six point touchdowns and one point per reception. Only the performances of the top two running backs from each offense were considered in the defensive points allowed.

Weeks 1 to 16 (Full Season) Weeks 1 to 6 (Dorey Rule) Weeks 14 to 16 (FF Playoffs) SOS Good Bad SOS Good Bad SOS Good Bad DEN 7 8 1 NYJ 3 3 0 DEN 3 3 0 JAC 5 8 3 ARI 2 3 1 BAL 2 2 0 MIN 5 8 3 CAR 2 3 1 MIA 2 2 0 TEN 4 7 3 CIN 2 3 1 ARI 1 1 0 ARI 3 6 3 DEN 2 2 0 ATL 1 2 1 DAL 3 7 4 MIN 2 3 1 CLE 1 1 0 GB 2 6 4 OAK 2 4 2 JAC 1 1 0 NYJ 2 5 3 CLE 1 3 2 KC 1 1 0 OAK 2 6 4 JAC 1 3 2 LAC 1 2 1 CAR 1 5 4 MIA 1 2 1 NE 1 1 0 MIA 1 5 4 PHI 1 2 1 NO 1 1 0 NE 1 5 4 SF 1 3 2 NYJ 1 2 1 PIT 1 5 4 WAS 1 3 2 TEN 1 2 1 BUF 0 4 4 BAL 0 2 2 CAR 0 1 1 CLE 0 4 4 BUF 0 2 2 CHI 0 1 1 NO 0 4 4 DAL 0 2 2 DAL 0 1 1 BAL -1 4 5 DET 0 1 1 HOU 0 1 1 CIN -1 4 5 GB 0 1 1 IND 0 1 1 KC -1 4 5 KC 0 2 2 NYG 0 1 1 NYG -1 6 7 LAR 0 2 2 OAK 0 1 1 PHI -1 4 5 PIT 0 2 2 PIT 0 1 1 SF -1 3 4 ATL -1 0 1 WAS 0 0 0 TB -1 3 4 IND -1 2 3 BUF -1 0 1 WAS -1 4 5 LAC -1 2 3 CIN -1 0 1 LAC -2 5 7 TB -1 0 1 GB -1 1 2 LAR -2 4 6 HOU -2 1 3 LAR -1 1 2 SEA -2 5 7 NE -2 1 3 MIN -1 1 2 ATL -3 3 6 TEN -2 0 2 SEA -1 1 2 CHI -4 3 7 NO -3 0 3 SF -1 0 1 DET -4 2 6 SEA -3 1 4 DET -2 0 2 IND -4 3 7 CHI -4 0 4 PHI -2 0 2 HOU -6 2 8 NYG -4 1 5 TB -2 0 2

