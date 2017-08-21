USA Today Sports

2018 Player Rankings: Dynasty/keeper

These rankings are based on PPR performance scoring. The * denotes the player is a restricted free agent. All free-agent designations are credited to Spotrac.com, a USA TODAY Sports partner. Rankings updates will be provided periodically over the coming weeks and months.

QUARTERBACKS

Mv Rank
Player
 Team
  1
Deshaun Watson
 HOU
  2
Russell Wilson
 SEA
  3
Carson Wentz
 PHI
  4
Aaron Rodgers
 GB
  5
Kirk Cousins
 UFA
  6
Cam Newton
 CAR
  7
Jared Goff
 LAR
  8
Tom Brady
 NE
  9
Jameis Winston
 TB
  10
Jimmy Garoppolo
 UFA
  11
Derek Carr
 OAK
  12
Matt Ryan
 ATL
  13
Ben Roethlisberger
 PIT
  14
Matthew Stafford
 DET
  15
Andrew Luck
 IND
  16
Patrick Mahomes
 KC
  17
Marcus Mariota
 TEN
  18
Philip Rivers
 LAC
  19
Case Keenum
 UFA
  20
Dak Prescott
 DAL
  21
Blake Bortles
 JAC
  22
AJ McCarron*
 CIN
  23
Drew Brees
 UFA
  24
Mitchell Trubisky
 CHI
  25
Ryan Tannehill
 MIA
  26
Alex Smith
 KC
  27
Eli Manning
 NYG
  28
DeShone Kizer
 CLE
  29
Andy Dalton
 CIN
  30
Tyrod Taylor
 BUF
  31
Carson Palmer
 ARI
  32
Nathan Peterman
 BUF
  33
Blaine Gabbert
 ARI
  34
Bryce Petty
 NYJ
  35
Paxton Lynch
 DEN
  36
Trevor Siemian
 DEN
  37
Joe Flacco
 BAL
  38
Brock Osweiler
 DEN
  39
Nick Foles
 PHI
  40
Jacoby Brissett
 IND
  41
Josh McCown
 UFA
  42
Chad Kelly
 DEN
  43
C.J. Beathard
 SF
  44
Mike Glennon
 CHI
  45
Teddy Bridgewater
 MIN
  46
Jay Cutler
 UFA
  47
Sam Bradford
 UFA

TIGHT ENDS

Mv Rank
Player
 Team
  1
Travis Kelce
 KC
  2
Zach Ertz
 PHI
  3
Rob Gronkowski
 NE
  4
Evan Engram
 NYG
  5
Jimmy Graham
 UFA
  6
Hunter Henry
 LAC
  7
O.J. Howard
 TB
  8
Jack Doyle
 IND
  9
Greg Olsen
 CAR
  10
Kyle Rudolph
 MIN
  11
David Njoku
 CLE
  12
Delanie Walker
 TEN
  13
Jordan Reed
 WAS
  14
Cameron Brate*
 TB
  15
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
 UFA
  16
George Kittle
 SF
  17
Adam Shaheen
 CHI
  18
Charles Clay
 BUF
  19
Jonnu Smith
 TEN
  20
Ricky Seals-Jones
 ARI
  21
Gerald Everett
 LAR
  22
Jason Witten
 DAL
  23
Tyler Kroft
 CIN
  24
Austin Hooper
 ATL
  25
Jared Cook
 OAK
  26
Coby Fleener
 NO
  27
Eric Ebron
 DET
  28
Jake Butt
 DEN
  29
Tyler Eifert
 CIN
  30
Trey Burton
 UFA
  31
Julius Thomas
 MIA
  32
Jesse James
 PIT
  33
Marcedes Lewis
 JAC
  34
Tyler Higbee
 LAR
  35
Zach Miller
 CHI
  36
Vernon Davis
 WAS
  37
Seth Devalve
 CLE
  38
Luke Willson
 UFA
  39
Stephen Anderson
 HOU
  40
Dwayne Allen
 NE
  41
Vance McDonald
 PIT
  42
Jermaine Gresham
 ARI
  43
Garrett Celek
 SF
  44
Lance Kendricks
 GB
  45
Ryan Griffin
 HOU
  46
Josh Hill
 NO
  47
Brent Celek
 PHI
  48
Martellus Bennett
 NE
  49
Ben Watson
 UFA
  50
C.J. Fiedorowicz
 HOU
  51
Antonio Gates
 UFA

RUNNING BACKS

Mv Rank
Player
 Team
  1
Todd Gurley
 LAR
  2
Le'Veon Bell
 UFA
  3
Ezekiel Elliott
 DAL
  4
David Johnson
 ARI
  5
Alvin Kamara
 NO
  6
Leonard Fournette
 JAC
  7
Kareem Hunt
 KC
  8
Joe Mixon
 CIN
  9
Jordan Howard
 CHI
  10
Devonta Freeman
 ATL
  11
Mark Ingram
 NO
  12
Melvin Gordon
 LAC
  13
Christian McCaffrey
 CAR
  14
Dalvin Cook
 MIN
  15
Kenyan Drake
 MIA
  16
LeSean McCoy
 BUF
  17
Carlos Hyde
 UFA
  18
Lamar Miller
 HOU
  19
Duke Johnson
 CLE
  20
Jay Ajayi
 PHI
  21
Derrick Henry
 TEN
  22
Tevin Coleman
 ATL
  23
Marlon Mack
 IND
  24
Isaiah Crowell
 UFA
  25
Alex Collins
 BAL
  26
Samaje Perine
 WAS
  27
Jamaal Williams
 GB
  28
Dion Lewis
 UFA
  29
Tarik Cohen
 CHI
  30
Theo Riddick
 DET
  31
Rex Burkhead
 UFA
  32
Wayne Gallman
 NYG
  33
DeMarco Murray
 TEN
  34
C.J. Anderson
 DEN
  35
Chris Thompson
 WAS
  36
Chris Carson
 SEA
  37
Bilal Powell
 NYJ
  38
Latavius Murray
 MIN
  39
Giovani Bernard
 CIN
  40
Chris Ivory
 JAC
  41
Ty Montgomery
 GB
  42
Jerick McKinnon
 UFA
  43
Tion Green
 DET
  44
DeAndre Washington
 OAK
  45
Austin Ekeler
 LAC
  46
Aaron Jones
 GB
  47
Darren Sproles
 UFA
  48
Ameer Abdullah
 DET
  49
Doug Martin
 TB
  50
James White
 NE
  51
Matt Breida
 SF
  52
Peyton Barber
 TB
  53
Corey Clement
 PHI
  54
D'Onta Foreman
 HOU
  55
Jonathan Stewart
 CAR
  56
Danny Woodhead
 BAL
  57
Elijah McGuire
 NYJ
  58
Alfred Morris
 UFA
  59
Rob Kelley
 WAS
  60
Jeremy Hill
 UFA
  61
Mike Davis*
 SEA
  62
Mike Gillislee
 NE
  63
Frank Gore
 UFA
  64
Marshawn Lynch
 OAK
  65
Matt Forte
 NYJ
  66
Charles Sims
 UFA
  67
Javorius Allen
 BAL
  68
Rod Smith
 DAL
  69
Joe Williams
 SF
  70
LeGarrette Blount
 UFA
  71
Andre Ellington
 UFA
  72
Adrian Peterson
 ARI
  73
Devontae Booker
 DEN
  74
J.D. McKissic
 SEA
  75
Jalen Richard
 OAK
  76
Shane Vereen
 UFA
  77
Spencer Ware
 KC
  78
Kerwynn Williams
 UFA
  79
Damien Williams
 UFA
  80
Charcandrick West
 KC
  81
Terrance West
 UFA
  82
Orleans Darkwa
 UFA
  83
Donnel Pumphrey
 PHI
  84
Jacquizz Rodgers
 TB
  85
Kenneth Dixon
 BAL
  86
T.J. Yeldon
 JAC
  87
Malcolm Brown*
 LAR
  88
Wendell Smallwood
 PHI
  89
Paul Perkins
 NYG
  90
Thomas Rawls*
 SEA
  91
Jamaal Charles
 UFA
  92
C.J. Prosise
 SEA
  93
Eddie Lacy
 UFA

WIDE RECEIVERS

Mv Rank
Player
 Team
  1
Antonio Brown
 PIT
  2
DeAndre Hopkins
 HOU
  3
Odell Beckham Jr.
 NYG
  4
Michael Thomas
 NO
  5
Julio Jones
 ATL
  6
Jarvis Landry
 UFA
  7
Keenan Allen
 LAC
  8
Tyreek Hill
 KC
  9
Golden Tate
 DET
  10
Mike Evans
 TB
  11
Davante Adams
 UFA
  12
A.J. Green
 CIN
  13
Adam Thielen
 MIN
  14
Doug Baldwin
 SEA
  15
Jordy Nelson
 GB
  16
T.Y. Hilton
 IND
  17
Brandin Cooks
 NE
  18
Alshon Jeffery
 PHI
  19
Amari Cooper
 OAK
  20
Larry Fitzgerald
 ARI
  21
Kelvin Benjamin
 BUF
  22
Dez Bryant
 DAL
  23
Demaryius Thomas
 DEN
  24
Michael Crabtree
 OAK
  25
Marvin Jones
 DET
  26
JuJu Smith-Schuster
 PIT
  27
Sterling Shepard
 NYG
  28
Allen Robinson
 UFA
  29
Josh Gordon
 CLE
  30
Devin Funchess
 CAR
  31
Nelson Agholor
 PHI
  32
Will Fuller
 HOU
  33
Julian Edelman
 NE
  34
Robby Anderson
 NYJ
  35
Emmanuel Sanders
 DEN
  36
DeVante Parker
 MIA
  37
Jamison Crowder
 WAS
  38
Cooper Kupp
 LAR
  39
Robert Woods
 LAR
  40
Marqise Lee
 JAC
  41
Zay Jones
 BUF
  42
Corey Davis
 TEN
  43
Stefon Diggs
 MIN
  44
Kenny Stills
 MIA
  45
Dede Westbrook
 JAC
  46
Trent Taylor
 SF
  47
Mike Williams
 LAC
  48
Donte Moncrief
 UFA
  49
Sammy Watkins
 UFA
  50
Rishard Matthews
 TEN
  51
Paul Richardson
 UFA
  52
Josh Doctson
 WAS
  53
Kenny Golladay
 DET
  54
Martavis Bryant
 PIT
  55
Chris Hogan
 NE
  56
Chris Godwin
 TB
  57
Marquise Goodwin
 SF
  58
Corey Coleman
 CLE
  59
Taywan Taylor
 TEN
  60
Curtis Samuel
 CAR
  61
John Ross
 CIN
  62
Randall Cobb
 GB
  63
DeSean Jackson
 TB
  64
Terrelle Pryor
 UFA
  65
ArDarius Stewart
 NYJ
  66
John Brown
 UFA
  67
Jordan Matthews
 UFA
  68
Tyrell Williams*
 LAC
  69
Keelan Cole
 JAC
  70
Kendall Wright
 UFA
  71
Ryan Grant
 UFA
  72
Mohamed Sanu
 ATL
  73
Jermaine Kearse
 NYJ
  74
Mack Hollins
 PHI
  75
Pierre Garcon
 SF
  76
Jeremy Maclin
 BAL
  77
Cameron Meredith*
 CHI
  78
Johnny Holton
 OAK
  79
Travis Benjamin
 LAC
  80
Kevin White
 CHI
  81
Demarcus Robinson
 KC
  82
Amara Darboh
 SEA
  83
Quincy Enunwa*
 NYJ
  84
Eric Decker
 UFA
  85
Jaron Brown
 UFA
  86
Taylor Gabriel
 UFA
  87
Braxton Miller
 HOU
  88
Josh Reynolds
 LAR
  89
Malcolm Mitchell
 NE
  90
Brandon Marshall
 NYG
  91
Terrance Williams
 DAL
  92
Ted Ginn Jr.
 NO
  93
Allen Hurns
 JAC
  94
Tyler Lockett
 SEA
  95
Brandon LaFell
 CIN
  96
Adam Humphries*
 TB
  97
Bruce Ellington*
 HOU
  98
Cordarrelle Patterson
 OAK
  99
Leonte Carroo
 MIA
  100
J.J. Nelson
 ARI
  101
Brice Butler
 UFA
  102
Seth Roberts
 OAK
  103
Laquon Treadwell
 MIN
  104
Cody Latimer
 UFA
  105
Jordan Taylor
 DEN
  106
Cole Beasley
 DAL
  107
Danny Amendola
 UFA
  108
Brandon Coleman*
 NO
  109
Bennie Fowler
 DEN
  110
Jakeem Grant
 MIA
  111
Willie Snead*
 NO
  112
Jehu Chesson
 KC
  113
Mike Wallace
 UFA
  114
T.J. Jones
 UFA
  115
Albert Wilson
 UFA
  116
Dontrelle Inman
 UFA
  117
Jeremy Kerley
 NYJ
  118
Torrey Smith
 PHI
  119
Chester Rogers
 IND
  120
Kenny Britt
 NE
  121
Chris Conley
 KC
  122
Ricardo Louis
 CLE
  123
Jarius Wright
 MIN
  124
Andre Holmes
 BUF
  125
Phillip Dorsett
 NE
  126
Tavon Austin
 LAR
  127
Breshad Perriman
 BAL

