2018 Player Rankings: Dynasty/keeper
These rankings are based on PPR performance scoring. The * denotes the player is a restricted free agent. All free-agent designations are credited to Spotrac.com, a USA TODAY Sports partner. Rankings updates will be provided periodically over the coming weeks and months.
QUARTERBACKS
|Mv
|Rank
|
Player
|Team
|1
|
Deshaun Watson
|HOU
|2
|
Russell Wilson
|SEA
|3
|
Carson Wentz
|PHI
|4
|
Aaron Rodgers
|GB
|5
|
Kirk Cousins
|UFA
|6
|
Cam Newton
|CAR
|7
|
Jared Goff
|LAR
|8
|
Tom Brady
|NE
|9
|
Jameis Winston
|TB
|10
|
Jimmy Garoppolo
|UFA
|11
|
Derek Carr
|OAK
|12
|
Matt Ryan
|ATL
|13
|
Ben Roethlisberger
|PIT
|14
|
Matthew Stafford
|DET
|15
|
Andrew Luck
|IND
|16
|
Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|17
|
Marcus Mariota
|TEN
|18
|
Philip Rivers
|LAC
|19
|
Case Keenum
|UFA
|20
|
Dak Prescott
|DAL
|21
|
Blake Bortles
|JAC
|22
|
AJ McCarron*
|CIN
|23
|
Drew Brees
|UFA
|24
|
Mitchell Trubisky
|CHI
|25
|
Ryan Tannehill
|MIA
|26
|
Alex Smith
|KC
|27
|
Eli Manning
|NYG
|28
|
DeShone Kizer
|CLE
|29
|
Andy Dalton
|CIN
|30
|
Tyrod Taylor
|BUF
|31
|
Carson Palmer
|ARI
|32
|
Nathan Peterman
|BUF
|33
|
Blaine Gabbert
|ARI
|34
|
Bryce Petty
|NYJ
|35
|
Paxton Lynch
|DEN
|36
|
Trevor Siemian
|DEN
|37
|
Joe Flacco
|BAL
|38
|
Brock Osweiler
|DEN
|39
|
Nick Foles
|PHI
|40
|
Jacoby Brissett
|IND
|41
|
Josh McCown
|UFA
|42
|
Chad Kelly
|DEN
|43
|
C.J. Beathard
|SF
|44
|
Mike Glennon
|CHI
|45
|
Teddy Bridgewater
|MIN
|46
|
Jay Cutler
|UFA
|47
|
Sam Bradford
|UFA
TIGHT ENDS
|Mv
|Rank
|
Player
|Team
|1
|
Travis Kelce
|KC
|2
|
Zach Ertz
|PHI
|3
|
Rob Gronkowski
|NE
|4
|
Evan Engram
|NYG
|5
|
Jimmy Graham
|UFA
|6
|
Hunter Henry
|LAC
|7
|
O.J. Howard
|TB
|8
|
Jack Doyle
|IND
|9
|
Greg Olsen
|CAR
|10
|
Kyle Rudolph
|MIN
|11
|
David Njoku
|CLE
|12
|
Delanie Walker
|TEN
|13
|
Jordan Reed
|WAS
|14
|
Cameron Brate*
|TB
|15
|
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
|UFA
|16
|
George Kittle
|SF
|17
|
Adam Shaheen
|CHI
|18
|
Charles Clay
|BUF
|19
|
Jonnu Smith
|TEN
|20
|
Ricky Seals-Jones
|ARI
|21
|
Gerald Everett
|LAR
|22
|
Jason Witten
|DAL
|23
|
Tyler Kroft
|CIN
|24
|
Austin Hooper
|ATL
|25
|
Jared Cook
|OAK
|26
|
Coby Fleener
|NO
|27
|
Eric Ebron
|DET
|28
|
Jake Butt
|DEN
|29
|
Tyler Eifert
|CIN
|30
|
Trey Burton
|UFA
|31
|
Julius Thomas
|MIA
|32
|
Jesse James
|PIT
|33
|
Marcedes Lewis
|JAC
|34
|
Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|35
|
Zach Miller
|CHI
|36
|
Vernon Davis
|WAS
|37
|
Seth Devalve
|CLE
|38
|
Luke Willson
|UFA
|39
|
Stephen Anderson
|HOU
|40
|
Dwayne Allen
|NE
|41
|
Vance McDonald
|PIT
|42
|
Jermaine Gresham
|ARI
|43
|
Garrett Celek
|SF
|44
|
Lance Kendricks
|GB
|45
|
Ryan Griffin
|HOU
|46
|
Josh Hill
|NO
|47
|
Brent Celek
|PHI
|48
|
Martellus Bennett
|NE
|49
|
Ben Watson
|UFA
|50
|
C.J. Fiedorowicz
|HOU
|51
|
Antonio Gates
|UFA
RUNNING BACKS
|Mv
|Rank
|
Player
|Team
|1
|
Todd Gurley
|LAR
|2
|
Le'Veon Bell
|UFA
|3
|
Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|4
|
David Johnson
|ARI
|5
|
Alvin Kamara
|NO
|6
|
Leonard Fournette
|JAC
|7
|
Kareem Hunt
|KC
|8
|
Joe Mixon
|CIN
|9
|
Jordan Howard
|CHI
|10
|
Devonta Freeman
|ATL
|11
|
Mark Ingram
|NO
|12
|
Melvin Gordon
|LAC
|13
|
Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|14
|
Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|15
|
Kenyan Drake
|MIA
|16
|
LeSean McCoy
|BUF
|17
|
Carlos Hyde
|UFA
|18
|
Lamar Miller
|HOU
|19
|
Duke Johnson
|CLE
|20
|
Jay Ajayi
|PHI
|21
|
Derrick Henry
|TEN
|22
|
Tevin Coleman
|ATL
|23
|
Marlon Mack
|IND
|24
|
Isaiah Crowell
|UFA
|25
|
Alex Collins
|BAL
|26
|
Samaje Perine
|WAS
|27
|
Jamaal Williams
|GB
|28
|
Dion Lewis
|UFA
|29
|
Tarik Cohen
|CHI
|30
|
Theo Riddick
|DET
|31
|
Rex Burkhead
|UFA
|32
|
Wayne Gallman
|NYG
|33
|
DeMarco Murray
|TEN
|34
|
C.J. Anderson
|DEN
|35
|
Chris Thompson
|WAS
|36
|
Chris Carson
|SEA
|37
|
Bilal Powell
|NYJ
|38
|
Latavius Murray
|MIN
|39
|
Giovani Bernard
|CIN
|40
|
Chris Ivory
|JAC
|41
|
Ty Montgomery
|GB
|42
|
Jerick McKinnon
|UFA
|43
|
Tion Green
|DET
|44
|
DeAndre Washington
|OAK
|45
|
Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|46
|
Aaron Jones
|GB
|47
|
Darren Sproles
|UFA
|48
|
Ameer Abdullah
|DET
|49
|
Doug Martin
|TB
|50
|
James White
|NE
|51
|
Matt Breida
|SF
|52
|
Peyton Barber
|TB
|53
|
Corey Clement
|PHI
|54
|
D'Onta Foreman
|HOU
|55
|
Jonathan Stewart
|CAR
|56
|
Danny Woodhead
|BAL
|57
|
Elijah McGuire
|NYJ
|58
|
Alfred Morris
|UFA
|59
|
Rob Kelley
|WAS
|60
|
Jeremy Hill
|UFA
|61
|
Mike Davis*
|SEA
|62
|
Mike Gillislee
|NE
|63
|
Frank Gore
|UFA
|64
|
Marshawn Lynch
|OAK
|65
|
Matt Forte
|NYJ
|66
|
Charles Sims
|UFA
|67
|
Javorius Allen
|BAL
|68
|
Rod Smith
|DAL
|69
|
Joe Williams
|SF
|70
|
LeGarrette Blount
|UFA
|71
|
Andre Ellington
|UFA
|72
|
Adrian Peterson
|ARI
|73
|
Devontae Booker
|DEN
|74
|
J.D. McKissic
|SEA
|75
|
Jalen Richard
|OAK
|76
|
Shane Vereen
|UFA
|77
|
Spencer Ware
|KC
|78
|
Kerwynn Williams
|UFA
|79
|
Damien Williams
|UFA
|80
|
Charcandrick West
|KC
|81
|
Terrance West
|UFA
|82
|
Orleans Darkwa
|UFA
|83
|
Donnel Pumphrey
|PHI
|84
|
Jacquizz Rodgers
|TB
|85
|
Kenneth Dixon
|BAL
|86
|
T.J. Yeldon
|JAC
|87
|
Malcolm Brown*
|LAR
|88
|
Wendell Smallwood
|PHI
|89
|
Paul Perkins
|NYG
|90
|
Thomas Rawls*
|SEA
|91
|
Jamaal Charles
|UFA
|92
|
C.J. Prosise
|SEA
|93
|
Eddie Lacy
|UFA
WIDE RECEIVERS
|Mv
|Rank
|
Player
|Team
|1
|
Antonio Brown
|PIT
|2
|
DeAndre Hopkins
|HOU
|3
|
Odell Beckham Jr.
|NYG
|4
|
Michael Thomas
|NO
|5
|
Julio Jones
|ATL
|6
|
Jarvis Landry
|UFA
|7
|
Keenan Allen
|LAC
|8
|
Tyreek Hill
|KC
|9
|
Golden Tate
|DET
|10
|
Mike Evans
|TB
|11
|
Davante Adams
|UFA
|12
|
A.J. Green
|CIN
|13
|
Adam Thielen
|MIN
|14
|
Doug Baldwin
|SEA
|15
|
Jordy Nelson
|GB
|16
|
T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|17
|
Brandin Cooks
|NE
|18
|
Alshon Jeffery
|PHI
|19
|
Amari Cooper
|OAK
|20
|
Larry Fitzgerald
|ARI
|21
|
Kelvin Benjamin
|BUF
|22
|
Dez Bryant
|DAL
|23
|
Demaryius Thomas
|DEN
|24
|
Michael Crabtree
|OAK
|25
|
Marvin Jones
|DET
|26
|
JuJu Smith-Schuster
|PIT
|27
|
Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|28
|
Allen Robinson
|UFA
|29
|
Josh Gordon
|CLE
|30
|
Devin Funchess
|CAR
|31
|
Nelson Agholor
|PHI
|32
|
Will Fuller
|HOU
|33
|
Julian Edelman
|NE
|34
|
Robby Anderson
|NYJ
|35
|
Emmanuel Sanders
|DEN
|36
|
DeVante Parker
|MIA
|37
|
Jamison Crowder
|WAS
|38
|
Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|39
|
Robert Woods
|LAR
|40
|
Marqise Lee
|JAC
|41
|
Zay Jones
|BUF
|42
|
Corey Davis
|TEN
|43
|
Stefon Diggs
|MIN
|44
|
Kenny Stills
|MIA
|45
|
Dede Westbrook
|JAC
|46
|
Trent Taylor
|SF
|47
|
Mike Williams
|LAC
|48
|
Donte Moncrief
|UFA
|49
|
Sammy Watkins
|UFA
|50
|
Rishard Matthews
|TEN
|51
|
Paul Richardson
|UFA
|52
|
Josh Doctson
|WAS
|53
|
Kenny Golladay
|DET
|54
|
Martavis Bryant
|PIT
|55
|
Chris Hogan
|NE
|56
|
Chris Godwin
|TB
|57
|
Marquise Goodwin
|SF
|58
|
Corey Coleman
|CLE
|59
|
Taywan Taylor
|TEN
|60
|
Curtis Samuel
|CAR
|61
|
John Ross
|CIN
|62
|
Randall Cobb
|GB
|63
|
DeSean Jackson
|TB
|64
|
Terrelle Pryor
|UFA
|65
|
ArDarius Stewart
|NYJ
|66
|
John Brown
|UFA
|67
|
Jordan Matthews
|UFA
|68
|
Tyrell Williams*
|LAC
|69
|
Keelan Cole
|JAC
|70
|
Kendall Wright
|UFA
|71
|
Ryan Grant
|UFA
|72
|
Mohamed Sanu
|ATL
|73
|
Jermaine Kearse
|NYJ
|74
|
Mack Hollins
|PHI
|75
|
Pierre Garcon
|SF
|76
|
Jeremy Maclin
|BAL
|77
|
Cameron Meredith*
|CHI
|78
|
Johnny Holton
|OAK
|79
|
Travis Benjamin
|LAC
|80
|
Kevin White
|CHI
|81
|
Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|82
|
Amara Darboh
|SEA
|83
|
Quincy Enunwa*
|NYJ
|84
|
Eric Decker
|UFA
|85
|
Jaron Brown
|UFA
|86
|
Taylor Gabriel
|UFA
|87
|
Braxton Miller
|HOU
|88
|
Josh Reynolds
|LAR
|89
|
Malcolm Mitchell
|NE
|90
|
Brandon Marshall
|NYG
|91
|
Terrance Williams
|DAL
|92
|
Ted Ginn Jr.
|NO
|93
|
Allen Hurns
|JAC
|94
|
Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|95
|
Brandon LaFell
|CIN
|96
|
Adam Humphries*
|TB
|97
|
Bruce Ellington*
|HOU
|98
|
Cordarrelle Patterson
|OAK
|99
|
Leonte Carroo
|MIA
|100
|
J.J. Nelson
|ARI
|101
|
Brice Butler
|UFA
|102
|
Seth Roberts
|OAK
|103
|
Laquon Treadwell
|MIN
|104
|
Cody Latimer
|UFA
|105
|
Jordan Taylor
|DEN
|106
|
Cole Beasley
|DAL
|107
|
Danny Amendola
|UFA
|108
|
Brandon Coleman*
|NO
|109
|
Bennie Fowler
|DEN
|110
|
Jakeem Grant
|MIA
|111
|
Willie Snead*
|NO
|112
|
Jehu Chesson
|KC
|113
|
Mike Wallace
|UFA
|114
|
T.J. Jones
|UFA
|115
|
Albert Wilson
|UFA
|116
|
Dontrelle Inman
|UFA
|117
|
Jeremy Kerley
|NYJ
|118
|
Torrey Smith
|PHI
|119
|
Chester Rogers
|IND
|120
|
Kenny Britt
|NE
|121
|
Chris Conley
|KC
|122
|
Ricardo Louis
|CLE
|123
|
Jarius Wright
|MIN
|124
|
Andre Holmes
|BUF
|125
|
Phillip Dorsett
|NE
|126
|
Tavon Austin
|LAR
|127
|
Breshad Perriman
|BAL
