Game Predictions & Player Projections - KC vs. NE

Prediction: KC 13, NE 27

(Line: NE by 8, O/U = 48)

This is the Thursday night season opener played on the home turf of the Super Bowl winning Patriots. They were 14-4 on the season and 6-2 in home games last year. Tthe Chiefs were 12-4 on the season and 6-2 on the road. This is a meeting of two very good defenses which likely spells a lower scoring game. At least until the second half when Tom Brady puts on his cape and starts rolling up points.

Pregame Notes: The Chiefs come off the first year with Brad Childress as offensive coordinator but the results were lackluster for all but Travis Kelce. Jamaal Charles was never a factor and the Chiefs were unable to get much from Spencer Ware and Charcandrick West. Jeremy Maclin was let go and the big additions were the rookies QB Patrick Mahomes (1.10) and Kareem Hunt (3.22). With Ware already lost for the season, Hunt is thrust into a starting role as a rookie. This offense has the look of trying to wring one more year out of Alex Smith before spicing things up with Mahomes in 2018.

QUARTERBACK: Alex Smith enters his fifth season with the Chiefs and he topped out with 3,502 passing yards last year. But he was also held to only 14 touchdowns for one of his worst seasons. Smith does tend to score in nearly every game but only once with mediocre passing yards. The defense takes care of most games. This is a final hurrah for the plain vanilla offense. Patrick Mahomes may get playing time later in the year but would be limited to mopping up wins.

RUNNING BACK: Losing Spencer Ware to a knee injury last week rushes Kareem Hunt into a starting role. The 5-10, 216 back from Toledo could have benefited from a lower-key rookie year but he has to literally hit the ground running while facing one of the worst rushing schedules. The Chiefs passing offense scares no one so Hunt doesn't get any benefit there. Charcandrick West settled down to a complementary, change-of-pace role last year.

Hunt starts out against a Top-10 defense on the road in the first national game of the year. This will be as tough as any game he will face while being the least prepared.

WIDE RECEIVER: The Chiefs famously had no touchdowns by a wideout in 2014. They cured that by bringing in Jeremy Maclin but let him go after a lackluster 2016 when he was playing with a groin injury. But the Chiefs did nothing to replace him. And this unit contained no wideouts with more than 593 yards last season. That belonged to newly anointed No. 1 wideout Tyreek Hill who caught 61 passes and scored six touchdowns but who only averaged 9.7 yards per catch.

Hill did little in the preseason and generated no confidence that he is going to make a smooth transition to being the primary receiver. In Week 3 of the preseason, he caught just one pass while dropping three. He's still the best they have with only Chris Conley and Albert Wilson to help out. Hill gets the benefit of being the most targeted wideout but in this offense, that doesn't mean a lot of targets. And with Hill, it means even fewer catches.

TIGHT END: Travis Kelce comes off a career-best season with 85 catches for 1,125 yards and four touchdowns. He is a lock for a Top-10 year and likely a Top-5. His shortfall comes with a lack of touchdowns. He scored just once in his final ten games even though he broke 100 yards in five of them.

MATCH TO THE DEFENSE: The Patriots sported a Top-10 defense in every category last year and were even better when at home. They only allowed ten passing scores to visitors last season and worse yet, only gave up two rushing touchdowns there last year. Smith is not going to post big yardage here with a receiving corps that looks even worse than last year.

Hunt draws the short straw for his first game. No rusher gained more than 80 yards as a visitor and just one scored there as a runner. This could be Hunts worst matchup of the season so expecting a breakout game is unlikely.

Kelce is the only reasonable play here though no visiting tight end gained more than 52 yards there last year. And the Pats have been preparing for this for months. And the Chiefs may have no one else to cover. Look for a down game for the Chiefs whose offensive firepower is in retreat this year.

RANKS (1-32, 1 = BEST) TEAM QB RB WR TE PK DEF Gaining Fantasy Points KC 22 25 25 7 6 1 Preventing Fantasy Points NE 9 7 9 8 2 1

Pregame Notes: Going to be hard to top 2016. The offense enters its sixth season under Josh McDaniels and the personnel changes should prove to be an upgrade. Legarrette Blount is gone after his freakish scoring year but Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead offer much the same in a younger package. Martellus Bennett left but Dwayne Allen shows up. Most importantly, Brandin Cooks comes over from the Saints to provide what should be the best wide receiver since the days of Randy Moss. The loss of Julian Edelman is not a positive but the net effect of the offseason brings more weapons to an offense that already was one of the best.

QUARTERBACK: Tom Brady enters his 40-years-old season but comes off a major thumbing of the nose at the NFL when he returned from suspension to win a Super Bowl in perhaps the most memorable fashion ever. Brady has been a lock for 28 scores a year even when he misses four of them. A healthy Rob Gronkowski and Brandin Cooks alone make his outlook even brighter. Brett Favre is the only successful quarterback after hitting 40 but Brady is certainly sitting at that table anyway.

RUNNING BACK: This is not only a mess now, but likely will remain so every week of the season. Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead should take care of the rushing duties while James White and Dion Lewis cover the receiving needs. There is a chance that all four play each week. Gillislee is expected to be the main replacement for LeGarrette Blount but there is nothing written in stone here. The loss of Julian Edelman is expected to increase the throws to running backs which should benefit White. But this has no chance of being as simple as it was in 2016.

I'll project for White and Gillislee but how that plays out is a risk to rely on.

WIDE RECEIVER: Julian Edelman accounted for 98 catches last season. Brandin Cooks never had more than 84 for the Saints but brings in the speed to make good things happen. He's only 5-10 and 189 pounds so he is no Randy-Moss type. But he'll be in an offense that can use him and yet defenses cannot really focus on him. Chris Hogan comes off his first season with the Patriots and caught 38 passes for 680 yards and two scores. More notably, he reeled in nine receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns in the playoff win over the Steelers. He'll see more work with Edelman gone but not much more.

Danny Amendola will also figure in but is often injured and rarely productive. Cook supplies the optimism in this unit.

TIGHT END : Rob Gronkowski missed half of last season and struggles to remain healthy. But he's easily the most productive tight end when he plays and hired Tom Brady's trainer and adopted his workout plan and diet. Gronkowski is 12 years younger than Brady but far less durable.

Dwayne Allen is the obvious handcuff here but could play a weekly role as well. The lost workload of Edelman could end up with Allen as well.

MATCH TO THE DEFENSE: Opening weekend in Boston favors the Pats but the Chiefs bring one of the best defenses in the league. But they are on the road where they gave up a passing score to every opponent and averaged two per game. They allowed four opponents to pass for over 300 yards. Brady, Gronkowski and Cooks are every week starts regardless of the defense. And this national showcase game on Thursday is just the sort that Brady loves to direct.

This will be our first look at what the backfield looks like. Problem is if that will only be valid for that week. The Chiefs offense looks worse than it was last year. The Patriots get ahead and they may rely on just the rushing game but expect Brady to make a statement regardless.