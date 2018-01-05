Friday walkthrough: Wildcard Week

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 4:00pm ET) and teams on the west coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

This week’s key game-time decisions: WR Marqise Lee (JAC)

ATLANTA – Saturday

RB Devonta Freeman (knee), WR Julio Jones (ankle, ribs) and WR Tayler Gabriel (hamstring) all missed practice time this week but none made the team’s final injury report.

BUFFALO – Sunday

RB LeSean McCoy (ankle) only logged a single limited practice on Friday this week but indications are he’ll attempt to play through his questionable tag Sunday. If he does he’s likely to be less than 100 percent. As in prior weeks, WR Kelvin Benjamin (knee) put in a limited week of practice but he’s not on the team’s final injury report.

CAROLINA – Sunday

WR Devin Funchess (shoulder) got in just a single limited practice on Friday this week but is expected to play despite his questionable status.

JACKSONVILLE – Sunday

After missing weeks of practice, WR Marqise Lee (ankle) logged just a single limited session on Friday. He’s shaping up to be a game-time decision. TE Marcedes Lewis (ankle) remains limited in practice but not on the team’s final injury report.

KANSAS CITY – Saturday

RB Akeem Hunt (ankle) was placed on this week. WR Albert Wilson (hamstring) was rested this week in practice but got in a full session on Thursday and is expected to play.



LOS ANGELES RAMS – Saturday

WR Cooper Kupp is not listed on the team’s injury report and is expected to return to action Saturday. WR Mike Thomas (ankle) has been tagged as doubtful after missing practice all week.



NEW ORLEANS – Sunday

No injuries of note.



TENNESSEE – Saturday

RB DeMarco Murray (knee) has again been ruled out.