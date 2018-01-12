Friday Walk-through: Divisional Round

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 4:00pm ET) and teams on the west coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

ATLANTA – Saturday

RB Devonta Freeman (knee), WR Julio Jones (ankle) and WR Mohamed Sanu (knee) all missed time or were limited in practice this week but none made the team’s final injury report.

MINNESOTA – Sunday

No injuries of fantasy note.

JACKSONVILLE – Sunday

TE Marcedes Lewis (ankle) was able to log full practice sessions Thursday and Friday and is not on the team’s final injury report.

PHILADELPHIA – Saturday

After getting two weeks of rest RB Jay Ajayi (knee) is back to full practice this week and fully expected to return to action for their divisional matchup.



PITTSBURGH – Sunday

WR Antonio Brown (calf, illness) practiced fully on Wednesday and Thursday and was on pace to get back on the playing field Sunday. But he missed practice Friday due to illness and there are now some slight concerns about his playing status and he’s officially listed as questionable. Most indications are that he’ll suit up on Sunday.



NEW ENGLAND – Saturday

RB Rex Burkhead (knee) sat out the final two games of the season but appears to be trending towards playing Saturday after a good but limited week of practice. RB Mike Gillislee (knee) missed the final game of the season and sat out all but his limited practice session on Thursday. He’s questionable to return to action Saturday. After missing Weeks 16 and 17 RB James White (ankle) got in a limited week of practice and is questionable to return to the playing field.



NEW ORLEANS – Sunday

No injuries of fantasy note.



TENNESSEE – Saturday

RB DeMarco Murray (knee) has again been ruled out after missing another week of practice.