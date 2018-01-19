Friday Walk-through: Conference Championships

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 4:00pm ET) and teams on the west coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

This week’s key game-time decisions: None

MINNESOTA

WR Adam Thielen (back) sat Wednesday and was limited the remainder of the week in practice. He’s listed as questionable but the team expects him to play.

JACKSONVILLE

RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) was limited in practice all week but was not on the team’s final injury report.

PHILADELPHIA

No injuries of fantasy note.



NEW ENGLAND

QB Tom Brady (right hand) was limited or sat this week in practice and is listed as questionable. All indications are that he’ll play Sunday. RB Rex Burkhead (knee) sat out last weekend despite looking good in limited practice work all week. It’s looking the same for this Sunday. RB Mike Gillislee (knee) was also limited all week in practice and his return to the playing field this weekend is questionable.