2018 NFL combine results: Tight Ends

Top Prospect School Height Weight Arm Hand 40 Yard Vertical Broad Bench
Andrews, Mark Oklahoma 6-5 256 32 1/2 9 1/2 4.67 113.0 17
Gesicki, Mike Penn State 6-5 247 34 1/8 10 1/4 4.54 129.0 22
Goedert, Dallas South Dakota State 6-5 256 34 10 23
Hurst, Hayden South Carolina 6-4 250 32 3/4 9 3/4 4.67 120.0

 

Tight End School Height Weight Arm Hand 40 Yard Vertical Broad Bench
Akins, Jordan Central Florida 6-3 249 33 1/2 9 1/4
Baugh, Marcus Ohio State 6-3 247 33 1/2 10 4.81 117.0
Conklin, Tyler Central Michigan 6-3 254 33 9 1/2 4.80 120.0 18
Dissly, Will Washington 6-4 262 33 1/4 9 3/4 4.87 111.0 15
Fumagalli, Troy Wisconsin 6-5 247 34 1/8 10 1/4 14
Herndon, Chris Miami (FL) 6-4 253 32 7/8 9 1/4 21
Izzo, Ryan Florida State 6-5 256 32 1/8 9 4.94 110.0 18
Samuels, Jaylen North Carolina State 5-11 225 31 3/8 9 1/4 4.54 121.0 18
Schultz, Dalton Stanford 6-5 244 31 1/4 9 1/2 4.75 120.0 15
Smythe, Durham Notre Dame 6-5 253 31 3/4 9 1/4 4.81 110.0 18
Thomas, Ian Indiana 6-4 259 32 1/2 10 4.74 111.0 16
Thomas, Jordan Mississippi State 6-5 265 34 1/8 11 4.74 123.0
Wells, David San Diego State 6-6 255 32 1/4 9 5/8 4.75 116.0 20

 

