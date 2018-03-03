2018 NFL combine results: Tight Ends

|Top Prospect
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Arm
|Hand
|40 Yard
|Vertical
|Broad
|Bench
|Andrews, Mark
|Oklahoma
|6-5
|256
|32 1/2
|9 1/2
|4.67
|113.0
|17
|Gesicki, Mike
|Penn State
|6-5
|247
|34 1/8
|10 1/4
|4.54
|129.0
|22
|Goedert, Dallas
|South Dakota State
|6-5
|256
|34
|10
|23
|Hurst, Hayden
|South Carolina
|6-4
|250
|32 3/4
|9 3/4
|4.67
|120.0
|Tight End
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Arm
|Hand
|40 Yard
|Vertical
|Broad
|Bench
|Akins, Jordan
|Central Florida
|6-3
|249
|33 1/2
|9 1/4
|Baugh, Marcus
|Ohio State
|6-3
|247
|33 1/2
|10
|4.81
|117.0
|Conklin, Tyler
|Central Michigan
|6-3
|254
|33
|9 1/2
|4.80
|120.0
|18
|Dissly, Will
|Washington
|6-4
|262
|33 1/4
|9 3/4
|4.87
|111.0
|15
|Fumagalli, Troy
|Wisconsin
|6-5
|247
|34 1/8
|10 1/4
|14
|Herndon, Chris
|Miami (FL)
|6-4
|253
|32 7/8
|9 1/4
|21
|Izzo, Ryan
|Florida State
|6-5
|256
|32 1/8
|9
|4.94
|110.0
|18
|Samuels, Jaylen
|North Carolina State
|5-11
|225
|31 3/8
|9 1/4
|4.54
|121.0
|18
|Schultz, Dalton
|Stanford
|6-5
|244
|31 1/4
|9 1/2
|4.75
|120.0
|15
|Smythe, Durham
|Notre Dame
|6-5
|253
|31 3/4
|9 1/4
|4.81
|110.0
|18
|Thomas, Ian
|Indiana
|6-4
|259
|32 1/2
|10
|4.74
|111.0
|16
|Thomas, Jordan
|Mississippi State
|6-5
|265
|34 1/8
|11
|4.74
|123.0
|Wells, David
|San Diego State
|6-6
|255
|32 1/4
|9 5/8
|4.75
|116.0
|20