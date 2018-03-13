Jimmy Graham to the Packers

The Packers tried to acquire a receiving tight end for the last two years when they added Martellus Bennett and Jared Cook. Neither met expectations and the Packers landed Jimmy Graham to give Aaron Rodgers a proven, elite option in the passing game. Not coincidentally, the Packers released Jordy Nelson shortly after the signing was announced.

Year Team Gms Plays Targets Catch Catch Yards YPC Catch TDs Car Rush Yards Rush TDs Fum Total Yards Total TDs 25+ Yd TDs 50+ Yard Gms 1+ TD Gms 2010 NO 15 45 44 31 356 11.5 5 1 3 0 0 359 5 0 2 4 2011 NO 16 149 149 99 1310 13.2 11 0 0 0 1 1310 11 0 14 9 2012 NO 15 135 135 85 982 11.6 9 0 0 0 0 982 9 0 11 8 2013 NO 16 142 142 86 1215 14.1 16 0 0 0 0 1215 16 0 10 11 2014 NO 16 125 125 85 889 10.5 10 0 0 0 2 889 10 0 10 7 2015 SEA 11 74 74 48 605 12.6 2 0 0 0 0 605 2 0 5 2 2016 SEA 16 96 95 65 923 14.2 6 1 0 0 2 923 6 0 8 5 2017 SEA 16 96 96 57 520 9.1 10 0 0 0 0 520 10 0 5 8

Graham saw his numbers decline when he moved from the Saints to the Seahawks though he remained a top fantasy tight end. He gains the unique advantage of pairing up with Drew Brees early in his career and now with Aaron Rodgers for two of the best quarterbacks arguably in NFL history.

The Packers had little productivity from the tight end position since the days of Jermichael Finley during Rodger’s early years nearly a decade ago. The signing of Graham signals a fundamental change to the offense that regularly employed three and four wide receivers. Graham’s best strength is catching red zone touchdowns – a skill shared with the departed Jordy Nelson who averaged over ten scores per season over the last six years.

Graham went to the Seahawks that had not relied on a tight end in recent seasons and still built up to the ten scores of 2017. Now he arrives in Green Bay where the Packers will be missing around ten touchdowns that Jordy Nelson normally provided. They knew where they would go before releasing Nelson.