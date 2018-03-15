USA Today Sports

2018 player movement tracker

2018 player movement tracker

Player Movement

2018 player movement tracker

Updated: March 15, 2018

Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends
ARI New: Sam Bradford
Mike Glennon
Gone: Adrian Peterson John Brown
Ryan Grant
ATL New:
Gone: Taylor Gabriel
BAL New: John Brown
Gone:  Terrance West Jeremy Maclin  Ben Watson
BUF New:   A.J. McCarron Chris Ivory
Gone: Tyrod Taylor  Jordan Matthews
CAR New: Torrey Smith
Gone: Jonathan Stewart
CHI New:  Chase Daniel Allen Robinson
Taylor Gabriel		 Trey Burton
Gone: Mike Glennon  Kendall Wright
CIN New:
Gone:  A.J. McCarron  Jeremy Hill  Tyler Eifert
CLE New: Tyrod Taylor Jarvis Landry  Darren Fells
Gone: DeShone Kizer Isaiah Crowell
DAL New:
Gone:
DEN New: Case Keenum
Gone:  Jamaal Charles
DET New:
Gone: Eric Ebron
Darren Fells
GB New: DeShone Kizer Jimmy Graham
Gone: Jordy Nelson
HOU New:
Gone:
IND New: Donte Moncrief
Gone:  Frank Gore
JAC New: Donte Moncrief
Gone: Chris Ivory Allen Robinson
KC New: Sammy Watkins
Gone: Alex Smith Albert Wilson
LAC New:
Gone:  Antonio Gates
LAR New: Sammy Watkins
Gone:
MIA New: Albert Wilson
Danny Amendola
Gone: Jarvis Landry  Julius Thomas
MIN New: Kirk Cousins  Carlos Hyde
Gone: Case Keenum
Sam Bradford
Teddy Bridgewater		  Jerick McKinnon
NE New:
Gone:  Dion Lewis Danny Amendola
NO New:
Gone:  Chase Daniel
NYG New: Jonathan Stewart
Gone:  Orleans Darkwa
NYJ New: Teddy Bridgewater Isaiah Crowell
Gone: Matt Forte (ret)  A. Sefarian-Jenkins
OAK New:
Gone:
PHI New:
Gone:  LeGarrette Blount Torrey Smith Trey Burton
Brent Celek
PIT New:
Gone:
SEA New:
Gone:  Thomas Rawls Paul Richardson Jimmy Graham
SF New:  Jerick McKinnon
Gone:  Carlos Hyde
TB New:
Gone: Doug Martin
TEN New: Dion Lewis
Gone: DeMarco Murray  Eric Decker
WAS New: Alex Smith Paul Richardson
Gone: Kirk Cousins Ryan Grant
Terrelle Pryor

 

, , , , , Free Agents, Player Movement

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home