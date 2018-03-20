2018 top free agent tracker

USA Today Sports

Below are the  2018 NFL free agents that are most likely to turn in relevant fantasy football production.

Quarterbacks Age 2017 Pass Yards Total TD 2018 Contract
Jay Cutler 34 MIA 2,666 19
Case Keenum 29 MIN 3,547 23 DEN 2-year,$36M
Sam Bradford 31 MIN 382 3 ARI 1-year, $20M
Teddy Bridgewater 26 MIN  –  – NYJ 1-year,$15M
Drew Brees 39 NO 4,334 25 NO 2-year, $50M
Josh McCown 38 NYJ 2,926 23 NYJ 1-year, $10M
Jimmy Garoppolo 26 SF 1,560 8 SF 5-year, $137.5M
A.J. McCarron 28 CIN 66 0 BUF  2-year,$10M
Kirk Cousins 29 WAS 4,093 31 MIN  3-year, $86M

Running Backs Age 2017 Off Yards Total TD 2018 Contract
Isaiah Crowell 25 CLE 1,035 2 NYJ 3-year, TBD
Jamaal Charles 31 DEN 425 1
Frank Gore 34 IND 1,206 4
Jerick McKinnon 25 MIN 991 5 SF 4-year, $30M
Dion Lewis 27 NE 1,110 9 TEN 4-year, TBD
Rex Burkhead 27 NE 518 8
Orleans Darkwa 25 NYG 867 5
Shane Vereen 28 NYG 417 0
LeGarrette Blount 31 PHI 816 3 DET 1-year, TBD
Le’Veon Bell 25 PIT 1,946 11 PIT Franchised
Carlos Hyde 26 SF 1,290 8 CLE 3-year, $15M
Doug Martin 29 TB 490 3 OAK 1-year,TBD
DeMarco Murray 30 TEN 925 7

Wide Receivers Age 2017 Rec Yards Total TD 2018 Contract
Jaron Brown 28 ARI 477 4 SEA TBD
John Brown 27 ARI 299 3 BAL 1-year, $5M
Taylor Gabriel 26 ATL 378 1 CHI 4-year, $26M
Mike Wallace 31 BAL 748 4
Deonte Thompson 28 BUF 555 2
Jordan Matthews 25 BUF 282 1
Kendall Wright 28 CHI 614 1
Brice Butler 27 DAL 317 3
Donte Moncrief 24 IND 391 2 JAC 1-year, $7M
Allen Robinson 25 JAC 17 0 CHI 3-year, $42M
Marqise Lee 26 JAC 702 3 JAC 4-year, $38M
Albert Wilson 25 KC 554 3 MIA 3-year, $24M
Sammy Watkins 24 LA 593 8 KC 3-year, $48M
Jarvis Landry 25 MIA 987 9 CLE 1-year, $16M
Danny Amendola 32 NE 659 2 MIA 2-year, $12M
Paul Richardson 25 SEA 703 6 WAS 5-year, $40M
Eric Decker 30 TEN 563 1
Ryan Grant 27 WAS 573 4 BAL 4-year, $29M
Terrelle Pryor 28 WAS 240 1

Tight Ends Age 2017 Rec Yards Total TD 2018 Contract
Benjamin Watson 37 BAL 522 4
Antonio Gates 37 LAC 316 3
Austin Seferian-Jenkins 25 NYJ 357 3 JAC 2-year, TBD
Jimmy Graham 31 SEA 520 10 GB 3-year, $30M

 

