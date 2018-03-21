2018 player movement tracker

Updated: March 21, 2018
|Quarterbacks
|Running Backs
|Wide Receivers
|Tight Ends
|ARI
|New:
|Sam Bradford
Mike Glennon
|Gone:
|Adrian Peterson
|John Brown
Jaron Brown
|ATL
|New:
|Gone:
|Taylor Gabriel
|BAL
|New:
|Michael Crabtree
John Brown
|Gone:
|Terrance West
|Jeremy Maclin
Mike Wallace
|Ben Watson
|BUF
|New:
|A.J. McCarron
|Chris Ivory
|Gone:
|Tyrod Taylor
|Jordan Matthews
|CAR
|New:
|Torrey Smith
|Gone:
|Jonathan Stewart
|Ed Dickson
|CHI
|New:
|Chase Daniel
|Allen Robinson
Taylor Gabriel
|Trey Burton
|Gone:
|Mike Glennon
|Kendall Wright
|CIN
|New:
|Gone:
|A.J. McCarron
|Jeremy Hill
|CLE
|New:
|Tyrod Taylor
|Carlos Hyde
|Jarvis Landry
|Darren Fells
|Gone:
|DeShone Kizer
|Isaiah Crowell
|DAL
|New:
|Gone:
|DEN
|New:
|Case Keenum
|Gone:
|Jamaal Charles
|DET
|New:
|LeGarrette Blount
|Luke Willson
|Gone:
|Eric Ebron
Darren Fells
|GB
|New:
|DeShone Kizer
|Jimmy Graham
|Gone:
|Jordy Nelson
|HOU
|New:
|Gone:
|IND
|New:
|Ryan Grant
|Eric Ebron
|Gone:
|Frank Gore
|Donte Moncrief
|JAC
|New:
|Donte Moncrief
|A. Seferian-Jenkins
|Gone:
|Chris Ivory
|Allen Robinson
Allen Hurns
|Marcedes Lewis
|KC
|New:
|Sammy Watkins
|Gone:
|Alex Smith
|Albert Wilson
|LAC
|New:
|Gone:
|Sammy Watkins
|Antonio Gates
|LAR
|New:
|Gone:
|MIA
|New:
|Albert Wilson
Danny Amendola
|Gone:
|Jarvis Landry
|Julius Thomas
|MIN
|New:
|Kirk Cousins
|Gone:
|Case Keenum
Sam Bradford
Teddy Bridgewater
|Jerick McKinnon
|Jarius Wright
|NE
|New:
|Jeremy Hill
|Gone:
|Dion Lewis
|Danny Amendola
|NO
|New:
|Gone:
|Chase Daniel
|NYG
|New:
|Jonathan Stewart
|Gone:
|Orleans Darkwa
|NYJ
|New:
|Teddy Bridgewater
|Isaiah Crowell
|Gone:
|Matt Forte (ret)
|A. Seferian-Jenkins
|OAK
|New:
|Doug Martin
|Jordy Nelson
|Gone:
|Michael Crabtree
|PHI
|New:
|Gone:
|LeGarrette Blount
|Torrey Smith
|Trey Burton
Brent Celek
|PIT
|New:
|Gone:
|Eli Rogers
|SEA
|New:
|Jaron Brown
|Ed Dickson
|Gone:
|Thomas Rawls
|Paul Richardson
|Jimmy Graham
Luke Willson
|SF
|New:
|Jerick McKinnon
|Gone:
|Carlos Hyde
|TB
|New:
|Gone:
|Doug Martin
|TEN
|New:
|Dion Lewis
|Gone:
|DeMarco Murray
|Eric Decker
|WAS
|New:
|Alex Smith
|Paul Richardson
|Gone:
|Kirk Cousins
|Ryan Grant
Terrelle Pryor