Rookie Rundown: WR Calvin Ridley

Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley is expected to be among the top players chosen in the 2018 NFL Draft, and he really doesn’t have a clear-cut rival at his position. He was the top-rated high school prospect in 2014 and lived up to the billing for arguably the nation’s premier program in the toughest conference.
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 189 pounds
40 time: 4.43 seconds
Ridley’s statistics are depressed from playing in an offense that didn’t emphasize the aerial attack, nor did it consistently field a capable quarterback.
Calvin Ridley’s stats 2015-17
|
YEAR
|
TEAM
|
REC
|
YDS
|
AVG
|
LNG
|
TD
|
2015
|
ALA
|
89
|
1045
|
11.7
|
81
|
7
|
2016
|
ALA
|
72
|
769
|
10.7
|
52
|
7
|
2017
|
ALA
|
63
|
967
|
15.3
|
78
|
5
Pros
- Productive despite inferior quarterback play in a run-first system
- Experience in a pro-style offense
- Elite body control and ability to gain separation
- Ran the full route tree
- Excellent feet and natural hands
- A touchdown threat on every play
Cons
- Lean frame with little room to add muscle
- Struggles in press coverage
- Drops too many passes (20 in 3 years) in contested coverage, especially over the middle
- Lacks functional strength to gain yardage after contact
Fantasy outlook
Ridley’s landing spot obviously will dictate his ultimate value, but we’re looking at a receiver capable of starting immediately and being productive for fantasy owners in Year 1.
Here’s a look at how several high-level rookie wideouts fared. Several players are comparable to Ridley (Marvin Harrison, Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree, Brandin Cooks, Odell Beckham Jr.) and the others were strong performers as first-round picks.
|
Year
|
Player
|
G
|
Rec
|
Yds
|
Avg
|
Yds/G
|
TD
|
1996
|
Marvin Harrison
|
16
|
64
|
836
|
13.1
|
52.2
|
8
|
2009
|
Michael Crabtree
|
11
|
48
|
625
|
13
|
56.8
|
2
|
2011
|
Julio Jones
|
13
|
54
|
959
|
17.8
|
73.8
|
8
|
2011
|
A.J. Green
|
15
|
65
|
1,057
|
16.3
|
70.5
|
7
|
2013
|
DeAndre Hopkins
|
16
|
52
|
802
|
15.4
|
50.1
|
2
|
2014
|
Sammy Watkins
|
16
|
65
|
982
|
15.1
|
61.4
|
6
|
2014
|
Odell Beckham Jr.
|
12
|
91
|
1,305
|
14.3
|
108.8
|
12
|
2014
|
Brandin Cooks
|
10
|
53
|
550
|
10.4
|
55
|
3
|
2014
|
Mike Evans
|
15
|
68
|
1,051
|
15.5
|
70.1
|
12
|
2015
|
Amari Cooper
|
16
|
72
|
1,070
|
14.9
|
66.9
|
6
|
—
|
Averages
|
14
|
63.2
|
923.7
|
14.6
|
65.9
|
6.6
Ridley’s long-term worth is as high as any receiver to come out in recent drafts, and it isn’t hyperbole to believe can develop into a perennial Pro Bowler or better. As a rookie, he has flex value in the worst-case scenario and could emerge as a fine WR2.
The most compelling suitors include Buffalo (12th, 22nd), Washington (13th), Green Bay (14th), Arizona (15th), Baltimore (16th), Dallas (19th) and Carolina (24th). It is difficult to envision Ridley slipping past the midpoint of the opening round, and if he does, so many other teams are in play. Buffalo, Washington and Arizona are atop the short list of likely destinations.