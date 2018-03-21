Rookie Rundown: WR Calvin Ridley

Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley is expected to be among the top players chosen in the 2018 NFL Draft, and he really doesn’t have a clear-cut rival at his position. He was the top-rated high school prospect in 2014 and lived up to the billing for arguably the nation’s premier program in the toughest conference.

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 189 pounds

40 time: 4.43 seconds

Ridley’s statistics are depressed from playing in an offense that didn’t emphasize the aerial attack, nor did it consistently field a capable quarterback.

Calvin Ridley’s stats 2015-17

YEAR TEAM REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2015 ALA 89 1045 11.7 81 7 2016 ALA 72 769 10.7 52 7 2017 ALA 63 967 15.3 78 5

Pros

Productive despite inferior quarterback play in a run-first system

Experience in a pro-style offense

Elite body control and ability to gain separation

Ran the full route tree

Excellent feet and natural hands

A touchdown threat on every play

Cons

Lean frame with little room to add muscle

Struggles in press coverage

Drops too many passes (20 in 3 years) in contested coverage, especially over the middle

Lacks functional strength to gain yardage after contact

Fantasy outlook

Ridley’s landing spot obviously will dictate his ultimate value, but we’re looking at a receiver capable of starting immediately and being productive for fantasy owners in Year 1.

Here’s a look at how several high-level rookie wideouts fared. Several players are comparable to Ridley (Marvin Harrison, Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree, Brandin Cooks, Odell Beckham Jr.) and the others were strong performers as first-round picks.

Year Player G Rec Yds Avg Yds/G TD 1996 Marvin Harrison 16 64 836 13.1 52.2 8 2009 Michael Crabtree 11 48 625 13 56.8 2 2011 Julio Jones 13 54 959 17.8 73.8 8 2011 A.J. Green 15 65 1,057 16.3 70.5 7 2013 DeAndre Hopkins 16 52 802 15.4 50.1 2 2014 Sammy Watkins 16 65 982 15.1 61.4 6 2014 Odell Beckham Jr. 12 91 1,305 14.3 108.8 12 2014 Brandin Cooks 10 53 550 10.4 55 3 2014 Mike Evans 15 68 1,051 15.5 70.1 12 2015 Amari Cooper 16 72 1,070 14.9 66.9 6 — Averages 14 63.2 923.7 14.6 65.9 6.6

Ridley’s long-term worth is as high as any receiver to come out in recent drafts, and it isn’t hyperbole to believe can develop into a perennial Pro Bowler or better. As a rookie, he has flex value in the worst-case scenario and could emerge as a fine WR2.

The most compelling suitors include Buffalo (12th, 22nd), Washington (13th), Green Bay (14th), Arizona (15th), Baltimore (16th), Dallas (19th) and Carolina (24th). It is difficult to envision Ridley slipping past the midpoint of the opening round, and if he does, so many other teams are in play. Buffalo, Washington and Arizona are atop the short list of likely destinations.