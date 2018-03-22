2018 top free agent tracker
2018 top free agent tracker
0
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By: David Dorey | March 22, 2018
Below are the 2018 NFL free agents that are most likely to turn in relevant fantasy football production.
(Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports)
|Quarterbacks
|Age
|2017
|Pass Yards
|Total TD
|2018
|Contract
|Jay Cutler
|34
|MIA
|2,666
|19
|
|
|Case Keenum
|29
|MIN
|3,547
|23
|DEN
|2-year,$36M
|Sam Bradford
|31
|MIN
|382
|3
|ARI
|1-year, $20M
|Teddy Bridgewater
|26
|MIN
| –
| –
|NYJ
|1-year,$15M
|Drew Brees
|39
|NO
|4,334
|25
|NO
|2-year, $50M
|Josh McCown
|38
|NYJ
|2,926
|23
|NYJ
|1-year, $10M
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|26
|SF
|1,560
|8
|SF
|5-year, $137.5M
|A.J. McCarron
|28
|CIN
|66
|0
|BUF
| 2-year,$10M
|Kirk Cousins
|29
|WAS
|4,093
|31
|MIN
| 3-year, $86M
(Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)
|Running Backs
|Age
|2017
|Off Yards
|Total TD
|2018
|Contract
|Isaiah Crowell
|25
|CLE
|1,035
|2
|NYJ
|3-year, TBD
|Jamaal Charles
|31
|DEN
|425
|1
|
|
|Frank Gore
|34
|IND
|1,206
|4
| MIA
| 1-year, TBD
|Jerick McKinnon
|25
|MIN
|991
|5
|SF
|4-year, $30M
|Dion Lewis
|27
|NE
|1,110
|9
|TEN
|4-year, TBD
|Rex Burkhead
|27
|NE
|518
|8
|
|
|Orleans Darkwa
|25
|NYG
|867
|5
|
|
|Shane Vereen
|28
|NYG
|417
|0
|
|
|LeGarrette Blount
|31
|PHI
|816
|3
|DET
|1-year, TBD
|Le’Veon Bell
|25
|PIT
|1,946
|11
|PIT
|Franchised
|Carlos Hyde
|26
|SF
|1,290
|8
|CLE
|3-year, $15M
|Doug Martin
|29
|TB
|490
|3
|OAK
|1-year,TBD
|DeMarco Murray
|30
|TEN
|925
|7
|
|
(Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports)
|Wide Receivers
|Age
|2017
|Rec Yards
|Total TD
|2018
|Contract
|Jaron Brown
|28
|ARI
|477
|4
|SEA
|TBD
|John Brown
|27
|ARI
|299
|3
|BAL
|1-year, $5M
|Taylor Gabriel
|26
|ATL
|378
|1
|CHI
|4-year, $26M
|Mike Wallace
|31
|BAL
|748
|4
| PHI
| TBD
|Deonte Thompson
|28
|BUF
|555
|2
| DAL
| TBD
|Jordan Matthews
|25
|BUF
|282
|1
|
|
|Kendall Wright
|28
|CHI
|614
|1
|
|
|Brice Butler
|27
|DAL
|317
|3
|
|
|Donte Moncrief
|24
|IND
|391
|2
|JAC
|1-year, $7M
|Allen Robinson
|25
|JAC
|17
|0
|CHI
|3-year, $42M
|Marqise Lee
|26
|JAC
|702
|3
|JAC
|4-year, $38M
|Albert Wilson
|25
|KC
|554
|3
|MIA
|3-year, $24M
|Sammy Watkins
|24
|LA
|593
|8
|KC
|3-year, $48M
|Jarvis Landry
|25
|MIA
|987
|9
|CLE
|1-year, $16M
|Danny Amendola
|32
|NE
|659
|2
|MIA
|2-year, $12M
|Paul Richardson
|25
|SEA
|703
|6
|WAS
|5-year, $40M
|Eric Decker
|30
|TEN
|563
|1
|
|
|Ryan Grant
|27
|WAS
|573
|4
|IND
|TBD
|Terrelle Pryor
|28
|WAS
|240
|1
|
|
(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
|Tight Ends
|Age
|2017
|Rec Yards
|Total TD
|2018
|Contract
|Benjamin Watson
|37
|BAL
|522
|4
|
|
|Antonio Gates
|37
|LAC
|316
|3
|
|
|Austin Seferian-Jenkins
|25
|NYJ
|357
|3
|JAC
|2-year, TBD
|Jimmy Graham
|31
|SEA
|520
|10
|GB
|3-year, $30M
free agents, Free Agents
0
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email