USA Today Sports

2018 player movement tracker

2018 player movement tracker

Player Movement

2018 player movement tracker

Updated: March 27, 2018

Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends
ARI New: Sam Bradford
Mike Glennon
Gone:  Blaine Gabbert Adrian Peterson John Brown
Jaron Brown
ATL New:
Gone: Taylor Gabriel
BAL New: Michael Crabtree
John Brown
Gone: Terrance West Jeremy Maclin
Mike Wallace		 Ben Watson
BUF New: A.J. McCarron Chris Ivory
Gone: Tyrod Taylor Jordan Matthews
CAR New: Torrey Smith
Gone: Jonathan Stewart Ed Dickson
CHI New: Chase Daniel Allen Robinson
Taylor Gabriel		 Trey Burton
Gone: Mike Glennon Kendall Wright
CIN New:
Gone: A.J. McCarron Jeremy Hill
CLE New: Tyrod Taylor Carlos Hyde Jarvis Landry Darren Fells
Gone: DeShone Kizer Isaiah Crowell
DAL New:  Allen Hurns
Gone:
DEN New: Case Keenum
Gone: Jamaal Charles
DET New: LeGarrette Blount  Luke Willson
Gone: Eric Ebron
Darren Fells
GB New: DeShone Kizer Jimmy Graham
Gone: Jordy Nelson
HOU New:
Gone:
IND New:  Ryan Grant Eric Ebron
Gone:  Frank Gore Donte Moncrief
JAC New: Donte Moncrief A. Seferian-Jenkins
Gone: Chris Ivory Allen Robinson
Allen Hurns		  Marcedes Lewis
KC New: Sammy Watkins
Gone: Alex Smith Albert Wilson
LAC New:
Gone: Antonio Gates
LAR New:
Gone: Sammy Watkins
MIA New:  Frank Gore Albert Wilson
Danny Amendola
Gone: Jarvis Landry Julius Thomas
MIN New: Kirk Cousins
Gone: Case Keenum
Sam Bradford
Teddy Bridgewater		 Jerick McKinnon Jarius Wright
NE New: Jeremy Hill
Gone: Dion Lewis Danny Amendola
NO New:
Gone: Chase Daniel
NYG New: Jonathan Stewart
Gone: Orleans Darkwa
NYJ New: Teddy Bridgewater Isaiah Crowell  Terrelle Pryor
Gone: Matt Forte (ret) A. Seferian-Jenkins
OAK New: Doug Martin Jordy Nelson
Gone: Michael Crabtree
PHI New:  Mike Wallace
Gone: LeGarrette Blount Torrey Smith Trey Burton
Brent Celek
PIT New:
Gone: Eli Rogers
SEA New: Jaron Brown Ed Dickson
Gone: Thomas Rawls Paul Richardson Jimmy Graham
Luke Willson
SF New: Jerick McKinnon
Gone: Carlos Hyde
TB New:
Gone: Doug Martin
TEN New:  Blaine Gabbert Dion Lewis
Gone: DeMarco Murray Eric Decker
WAS New: Alex Smith Paul Richardson
Gone: Kirk Cousins Ryan Grant
Terrelle Pryor

, , , , , Free Agents, Player Movement

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home