Rookie Rundown: WR D.J. Chark, LSU

D.J. Chark enters the NFL as an interesting prospect but one with some risk. Chark’s collegiate career at LSU was on a team that was run-first with Derek Guice and Darrel Williams last year. In 2016, it was those two running backs plus Leonard Fournette. The Tigers never passed for more than 2500 yards in either season that Chark started. His 840 yards led the team last year and his three touchdowns tied for a team-high. His entire career at LSU only resulted in 67 catches for 1,354 yards and ten touchdowns.

Height: 6-3

Weight: 199 pounds

40 time: 4.34 seconds

Chark was as good as it got at LSU, but compared to so many other wide receivers, his stats lag the top players in this (and most any) draft. His value comes as much from his potential than his proven production. His raw skills and abilities could translate into much more in the NFL.

YEAR REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2015 1 11 11.0 11 1 2016 26 466 17.9 80 5 2017 40 874 21.9 68 4

Pros

At 6-3 and 199 pounds, Chark has the frame to become a possession receiver and red zone threat in the NFL.

Ran a blistering 4.34/40 at the combine for the best time of any wideout. He is not just an “over the middle” big target. He has the speed to play the outside as a deep threat. The fastest receiver always adds value in the NFL draft.

Despite the lower volume of receptions, made numerous highlight catches.

Showed flashes of potential. Roughly one in every three catches went for more than 25 yards.

Special teams player. Returned 18 punts as a senior and scored twice.

Never fumbled.

Cons

Needs to add bulk and strength to his frame.

Raw receiver still needing development. Played on a team that preferred to run in the red zone and rarely used his height in the end zone.

Lack of work in college suggests longer learning curve in the NFL.

Career total of just ten touchdowns and never scored in an away game. Only produced four 100-yard games and none of them were in an away game.

Fantasy outlook

Chark holds appealing potential at 6-3 and running a 4.34/40. He’ll need to add some muscle in the pros. He projects to eventually play outside where his speed can stretch the field. He’s hard to forecast in the NFL from a lack of overall work but his measurables are very attractive and he did enough with the passes he caught to deserve a long look at the next level.

His fantasy value as a rookie will likely be minimal short of landing on a team that gets ravaged by injuries. Chark is still relatively raw and should need at least one year of work before his potential can be reached. He’s tall and very fast but that didn’t produce that much for the Tigers. It may in the NFL but he’ll need development in a league that much prefers “out of the box” players.

Chark is a reasonable stash on a dynasty team to see what happens in 2019. His outlook for this year has to be considered much less.