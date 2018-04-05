Rookie Rundown: WR Christian Kirk, Texas A&M

Texas A&M wide receiver Christian Kirk could be the most well-rounded player among his positional mates in the 2018 NFL Draft. He brings a tough-guy brand of football to the pros. There is not much he is unable to do, and certainly nothing he’s unwilling to try.

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 200 pounds

40 time: 4.47 seconds

A highly recruited prep star in Arizona, Kirk migrated to College Station, Texas, and immediately made a mark on the Aggies. In his freshman year, Kirk posted his only 1,000-yard campaign and chipped in eight total touchdowns. His all-around game created a multitude of ways to find the ball in his hands, whether it be via receiving, rushing or punt returns. Built like a running back, Kirk established himself as one of the most dangerous players in the nation.

Christian Kirk stats (2015-17)

YEAR REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2015 80 1009 12.6 66 7 2016 83 928 11.2 69 9 2017 71 919 12.9 81 10

As a junior, he led the Aggies once again in receptions (71) and finished with a personal-best 10 receiving scores in 2017. There really isn’t much left to prove by returning for a senior year, so off to the NFL he heads.

Pros

Plus skills as a route-runner — dangerous on intermediate routes requiring lateral action (breaking, whip and rub plays)

Thick-bodied, strong build allows him to break tackles and withstand hits from playing in the slot

Remarkable concentration, particularly impressive in traffic

Dynamic ability as a special teams returner

Natural hands as a receiver

Sudden transitions as a route-runner creates mismatches and big plays with the ball in his hands

Highly competitive and coachable

Plays with multiple gears and accelerates in a hurry

A quick study — excelled as a freshman, leading the team with 80 receptions in 2015. Consistently productive year after year

Cons

Small catch radius

Vertical ability capped by lack of length and explosiveness

Plays quicker than fast, limiting his overall utilization potential

May be resigned to playing a niche role in the NFL

Fantasy outlook

Kirk will find a home within the first three rounds, and it’s likely he comes off of the board in the top 64 selections. Where he lands is pivotal in determining his fantasy worth. Some players transcend systems, but Kirk’s game is tailored to a slot role in an offense with a focus on underneath and crossing routes.

His immediate impact is predicated on where he goes more than anything. We’ve seen Kirk explode as a freshman, which bodes well for his first-year prospects in the NFL. However, it is a different game, a distinction that deserves respect.

Kirk’s game reminds of Golden Tate, Josh Reed and Sterling Shepard, to name a few. Being limited to a slot role in the NFL typically makes a player second or third in the pecking order. We have seen statistical stars from the slot, so don’t think being one-dimensional in this regard is a fantasy death sentence.

Kirk’s skills could be utilized by the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Oakland Raiders, Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots.