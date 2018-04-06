Rookie Rundown: TE Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State

Dallas Goedert will rightfully be considered for the first tight end drafted. A four-year player at South Dakota State, he was twice a unanimous FCS All-American and a finalist for the Walter Payton Award. Goedert may be a tight end but he’s been prolific and caught 164 passes over just the last two seasons and topped 1,000 yards in each. He totaled 13 100-yard games over those years and turned in a personal best of eight catches for 204 yards and four touchdowns against Western Illinois. As a tight end.

He was a walk-on in college thanks to only playing nine-man football at a small high school. Goedert did not run the 40-yard dash at the combine or the SDSU Pro Day due to pulling a hamstring in practice during the Senior Bowl. His 23 reps at the bench press were tops among all combine tight ends this year. Given his wildly productive last two years, it is safe to assume that his speed is an asset and not a liability.

Height: 6-5

Weight: 260 pounds

40 time: 4.65

YEAR GMS REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2014 14 8 100 12.5 21 0 2015 12 26 484 18.6 77 3 2016 13 92 1293 14.4 70 11 2017 14 72 1111 15.4 57 7

Pros

Excelled in college when he led the team in receiving in 2016 and the coaches looked for different ways to get him the ball.

Big hands with elite receiving skills. Noted for one-handed and acrobatic catches. Can snatch the ball from the air.

Too big for a safety and too fast for a linebacker.

Played basketball and brings body control and ball skills.

Prototypical size

Wide receiver skills and speed with a huge catch radius.

Can play in-line, flex or in motion.

Adequate blocker

Has the potential to become an elite NFL tight end if only after a year or two.

Major red zone threat

Cons

Lower level of competition means more to learn both blocking and route running in NFL

Sometimes opts for the more impressive catch than the surer two-handed cradle near the body.

Admitted that he relied on natural talent in high school and even in college was bigger and better than most opponents. Will have to work more to produce similar results.

Fast for his position but not quick and has no second gear.

Fantasy outlook

Goedert is a mismatch problem for any defense and should see work even as a rookie. Chances are that he won’t hit his stride until at least 2019 given the smaller programs he came from in high school and college. But Goedert has the skills to get the job done including highlight-reel catches. Rookie tight ends rarely do much and Evan Engram became an exception last year mostly because the Giants lost almost all their wide receivers.

He may be at the end of the first round and no later than the second. Goedert has the skills to replicate Engram’s success if he lands on the right team and situation. Teams won’t draft him with high expectations for this year but his potential will interest many teams. The Panthers, Vikings and Raiders are among the teams expected to consider him.