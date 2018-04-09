Rookie Rundown: RB Nick Chubb, Georgia

Nick Chubb was a four-star recruit to Georgia after running for 6,983 yards and 102 touchdowns in high school. He became the SEC Rookie of the Year in 2014 when he ran for 1,547 yards and scored 16 times. He was slated to be the back-up to Todd Gurley but became the starter once Gurley was suspended that year.

He was on an even better path for 2015 but tore the medial collateral, posterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments in his left knee. Chubb committed to his rehab and still rushed for over 1,000 yards the next year though he dropped to 5.0 yards per carry. His final two seasons saw him share with Sony Michel so his outlook is cooler than before his knee injury. Chubb averaged 149 rushing yards per game as a sophomore before his injury.

Height: 5-10

Weight: 225 pounds

40 time: 4.52 seconds

Chubb still finished his career with 4,796 rushing yards and 44 touchdowns to rank behind only Herschel Walker in Georgia and the SEC all-time history. His 40-time was among the faster running backs at the combine despite his beefy 225-pound frame. He was expected to declare for the draft in 2017 but elected to return for his senior season. Chubb finished his career with 21 100-yard games and twice ran for over 200 yards.

Nick Chubb statistics (2014-17)

SEASON ATT YDS AVG LNG TD REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2014 219 1547 7.1 83 14 18 213 11.8 27 2 2015 92 747 8.1 83 7 4 32 8.0 24 1 2016 224 1130 5.0 55 8 5 86 5.3 49 1 2017 223 1345 6.0 55 15 4 30 7.5 11 0

Pros

Power back that can beat one-on-one tacklers

Good vision reading lanes and blockers

Workout warrior – great work ethic

Great balance – hard to knock off course

Prototypical power back

Almost three years past his knee injury

Does not fumble

Cons

Less explosive than before his knee injury

Style of rushing invites collisions

Minimal experience as a receiver

Not as adept with horizontal or cut back running

Can get run down from behind

Fantasy Outlook

Chubb is a power back like his fellow Bulldogs Terrell Davis, Garrison Hearst, Todd Gurley and Herschel Walker. Had he never had his knee injury, he very likely would have been viewed as good Saquon Barkley if not better. He still returned to impressive stats and there’s tread left on the tires despite playing for four years. Chubb never carried more than 224 times in a season and had little use as a receiver.

Like his fellow Bulldogs before him, Chubb could still end up as a serviceable or even good receiver. He was just not used as such in college. Gurley never caught more than 37 passes in a season at Georgia. Hershel Walker was limited to just 14. Hearst never had more than 22 catches. Chubb’s lack of experience as a receiver doesn’t help him, but it also doesn’t preclude him adding that to his skillset if only in later seasons.

He’ll be drafted likely in the second or third round and will offer fantasy value as a rookie if only as a two-down rusher and goal-line weapon. Depending on the team, he could be a three-down player particularly for those that don’t throw as much to their running backs or employ a separate third-down back only on rare occasions.

Suitors are speculated to include the Colts, Dolphins, and Redskins. But he’s attractive to not only RB-needy teams. Chubb can make up part of a committee backfield as he was in college and that opens up almost any team as a potential landing spot. Chubb projects to be at least a solid rushing half of a backfield. If he can regain the same form prior to his injury, he’d end up as a steal anywhere outside of the first round. Chubb returned to school as a senior in part to help him get into better shape and he improved from his junior season.