Our 2018 NFL mock draft series will be updated before the NFL draft, each remaining Monday in April. Trades will not be projected, although they certainly will play a role in the draft’s landscape.

Round 1

1) Cleveland Browns

QB Josh Allen, Wyoming: No one will be surprised if Sam Darnold is indeed the pick, and he probably deserves to be over Allen. New general manager John Dorsey drafted a big-armed, athletic quarterback in Patrick Mahomes last year in KC, doing a good job of not tipping his hand along the way. Allen’s frame and arm give Cleveland its own version of a Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, and the rookie will have a year to learn behind consummate pro Tyrod Taylor.

2) New York Giants

QB Sam Darnold, USC: This one really doesn’t feel right to me, but it is difficult seeing anyone but Darnold/Allen or Saquon Barkley here. Initially, my thought was to mock Bradley Chubb, but the Giants will be able to find a replacement for Jason Pierre-Paul later in the draft. Barkley is the only non-quarterback with a compelling case to be chosen by the G-men.

3) New York Jets (from Indianapolis)

QB Josh Rosen, UCLA: This situation couldn’t be much better for the Jets or Rosen. He fits the limelight of the Big Apple and gives the offense the most long-term upside at the position since Broadway Joe. Josh McCown can help groom Rosen until the rook is tossed into the fire.

4) Cleveland Browns (from Houston)

RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State: This scenario works out well for Cleveland. The Browns gave Carlos Hyde a three-year contract that basically can be boiled down to a one-year deal. The only way Barkley isn’t the pick is if the Giants take him or Dorsey is compelled to add another pass rusher in Chubb.

5) Denver Broncos

OG Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame: Easily the best lineman in the draft, Nelson fits an immediate need for the Broncos. The offseason acquisition of Case Keenum is doomed to fail without better pass protection. Consecutive first-round picks spent on the line could make life much easier for Denver’s offense to find some kind of rhythm.

6) Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)

DE Bradley Chubb, N.C. State: A defense never can have too many talented pass rushers in today’s NFL. While Nelson would be a fine choice, if available, don’t rule out cornerback.

7) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SS Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama: This one comes down to what the Bucs prefer out of their safeties. Tampa sees the success of safety versatility, notably in Atlanta and Arizona, making Fitzpatrick the lean. Derwin James easily could be the pick, and Washington’s Vita Vea would upgrade the defensive line rotation.

8) Chicago Bears

ILB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech: An athletic freak of nature, Edmunds could be a decade-long starter in the Windy City. Chicago has prided itself on a dominant defense centered on a Hall of Fame-caliber linebacker. Edmunds hasn’t yet earned that distinction, but every great must start somewhere. Roquon Smith is the obvious close second. GM Ryan Pace is no stranger to showing a preference for the upside pick.

9) San Francisco 49ers

S Derwin James, Florida State: James immediately improves the secondary and allows for creative defensive scheming in the middle of the field at the second and third levels. Don’t discredit the idea of a wide receiver this early.

10) Oakland Raiders

DT Vita Vea, Washington: Vea instantly upgrades the Raiders in a division boasting two of the best young running backs in football. The first version of Jon Gruden’s defense built a formidable wall along the front line to slow enemy backs — and it rewarded handsomely.

11) Miami Dolphins

LB Roquon Smith, Georgia: Think about how instrumental rangy, young linebackers have been to the game in recent years. Smith is arguably the best player available at this point, and Miami gets a defensive cornerstone in the front seven. Quarterback is always in play, and so is trading out of the pick. Baker Mayfield or Lamar Jackson could be the man here.

12) Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati)

QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma: Lamar Jackson instead won’t shock me one bit. Mayfield could compete immediately, and if he isn’t ready, AJ McCarron gets a shot to showcase his talents for future trading purposes.

13) Washington Redskins

DT Da’Ron Payne, Alabama: Washington needs to get bigger and more dominant in the middle. Defensive help is the biggest priority, unless Washington’s front office is enamored with a big-play receiver.

14) Green Bay Packers

CB Denzel Ward, Ohio State: Green Bay spent a second-round pick on cornerback Kevin King in 2017 and needs a counterpart in an NFC North division that has quickly improved its quarterbacking.

15) Arizona Cardinals

OT Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame: Trading Jared Veldheer opens the door for a new right tackle, which led to the signing of a 31-year-old Andre Smith. On the left side, DJ Humphries’ rookie pact is set to expire after this season. The Cardinals could go in several directions. For now, McGlinchey is penciled in as a forward-looking selection. Lamar Jackson could be in play.

16) Baltimore Ravens

WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama: Ridley could represent the future of the position in what will be Ozzie Newsome’s last draft. The Ravens desperately needs more weaponry and to inject talented youth into the mix.

17) Los Angeles Chargers

CB Josh Jackson, Iowa: Cornerback Jason Verrett is in the last year of his deal and could prove too expensive to be re-signed. Jackson gives more length at cornerback and offers a future starter at to pair with Casey Hayward.

18) Seattle Seahawks

RB Derrius Guice, LSU: Seattle parted ways with Richard Sherman and needs to get length back into the secondary. Auburn corner Carlton Davis may be a slight reach here, and an edge rusher could be the ticket. Guice has to remind Pete Carroll of the Marshawn Lynch glory days, and this offense has struggled mightily without Beast Mode. The LSU powerback gets the nod, for now.

19) Dallas Cowboys

OG Billy Price, Ohio State: Before you hate tweet me, I acknowledge defense is a far more pressing concern. Hear me out: The Cowboys saw a resurgence when its offensive line was rebuilt, and it is unlikely Dallas will be able to afford free-agent guard Zack Martin in 2019. Price offers interior swing ability and can use 2018 to mend after tearing a pectoral muscle at the combine.

20) Detroit Lions

OG/C Isaiah Wynn, Georgia: Detroit’s running game must improve, but protecting Matthew Stafford is paramount. Left guard is an area of concern, as is center, so Detroit could go in a number of directions. Graham Glasgow can play center but is a better guard, which leaves me thinking Wynn could audition for either spot into training camp.

21) Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo)

DE Marcus Davenport, UT-San Antonio: Cincy has bigger needs, especially along the interior offensive line. Fingers will be crossed in the Bengals’ war room for Wynn or Price to fall. DEs Michael Johnson and Carlos Dunlap are getting long in the tooth, and Cincinnati has virtually no depth on roster.

22) Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City)

WR D.J. Moore, Maryland: Buffalo must do something to address the position with Kelvin Benjamin entering a contract year and Zay Jones encountering off-the-field issues this spring. The Bills may lose this pick if the front office opts to trade up for a quarterback in the top 10 picks or so. Perhaps Courtland Sutton is the preferred choice.

23) Los Angeles Rams

LB Leighton Vander Esch, Boise State: LA needs more speed and a playmaker at linebacker after trading Alec Ogletree to the Giants. Florida defensive tackle Taven Bryan could be an intriguing rotational end in a 3-4.

24) Carolina Panthers

WR Courtland Sutton, SMU: Torrey Smith isn’t the answer to any question you want asked of a team. Devin Funchess is proving to be barely more than “just a guy,” and Curtis Samuel’s jury remains in deliberation. Wide receiver must be a factor in the early-round draft plans. D.J. Moore could be the pick if Buffalo opts for Sutton at No. 22.

25) Tennessee Titans

DE/OLB Harold Landry, Boston College: Tennessee has amassed a wealth of talent in the past few offseasons, and Landry’s edge ability could help put this team over the top in the AFC South.

26) Atlanta Falcons

DT Taven Bryan, Florida: Losing Dontari Poe to the Panthers creates a big hole that will be hard to fill. In Bryan, Atlanta gains a different type of interior lineman — but a massively disruptive one, nonetheless. Bryan also is more versatile and can creative unique mismatches.

27) New Orleans Saints

TE Hayden Hurst, South Carolina: Sean Payton found his pass-catching running back, and unless he feels compelled to trade up for a quarterback, the veteran coach will be in a fine position to land an impact player at tight end. Penn State’s Mike Gesicki gets a look for being a Peyton type, even if Hurst is more complete. Trading down (no picks until No. 127) is in play.

28) Pittsburgh Steelers

ILB Rashaan Evans, Alabama: Inside linebacker is a big need for the Steelers, and most of the concerns are on defense. Could running back be the focus? Seems unlikely, although Le’Veon Bell not receiving a long-term deal yet is disconcerting for his future with the Steelers.

29) Jacksonville Jaguars

OT Orlando Brown, Oklahoma: Middle linebacker is a bigger immediate need. While he played left tackle — and probably views himself that way in the NFL — Brown could replace Jermey Parnell in 2019 as the future at right tackle. Don’t rule out a field-stretching weapon at tight end or wide receiver.

30) Minnesota Vikings

OG Will Hernandez, UTEP: Versatility is helpful in the NFL, and the Vikings could always use more offensive line talent, particularly after the retirement of guard/center Joe Berger. Protecting Kirk Cousins and paving lanes for Dalvin Cook should be top priorities.

31) New England Patriots

OT Kolton Miller, UCLA: Improve the line or trading out seem most likely. A Nate Solder clone, Miller could slide into Solder’s vacant left tackle job if LaAdrian Waddle doesn’t pan out. The oft-injured Waddle is a free agent in 2018. The Pats need more defensive pressure, too, and having hoarded picks allows for Bill Belichick’s wheeling and dealing to continue. Don’t be terribly surprised if a running back is chosen here.

32) Philadelphia Eagles

CB Carlton Davis, Auburn: Ronald Darby is a free agent after the year, and there is no such thing as too many cornerbacks on a roster. When you’re the world champs, luxury drafting is in play. Philly could address the running back position, if the coaching staff isn’t convinced Jay Ajayi is worthy of an extension.