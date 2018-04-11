Rookie Rundown: TE Mark Andrews, Oklahoma

Mark Andrews declared for the NFL draft as a Redshirt Junior after three seasons with the Sooners. He leaves Oklahoma as the all-time leader in yards by a tight end (1,765) and sixth in career touchdowns (22). A high school wide receiver, he was switched to a tight end after redshirting for his first year.

Andrews won the Mackey Award in 2017 as the nation’s best tight end. He was named a first-team All-Big 12 tight end for the last two seasons. He caught a touchdown in the Orange Bowl (2015) and Sugar Bowl (2016). Andrews played his entire college career with quarterback Baker Mayfield and turned in three 100-yard games last year.

Height: 6-5

Weight: 256 pounds

40 time: 4.67

Andrews switched to tight end and became a valuable weapon for the Sooners and Mayfield. He brings much of the wide receiver skill set to bear in his play and was a great fit in the spread offense. Is experienced in a high-scoring offense that loves to throw the ball and will be a receiving tight end wherever he ends up. Andrews spent some time playing from the slot at Oklahoma.

Mark Andrews stats (2015-2017)

YEAR GMS REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2015 9 19 318 16.7 61 7 2016 12 31 489 15.8 64 7 2017 14 62 958 15.5 59 8

Pros

More of a receiving tight end than a blocker after playing in a spread offense

Reliable red zone target for Baker Mayfield

Improved each season

Caught a touchdown in every five catches

Great hands and makes contested catches over the middle

Wide receiver-like ability to gain separation and catch less-accurate passes.

Prototypical size causes mismatches against defensive backs

High points the ball well – red zone asset

Cons

Below-average blocker

Lack of effort when he did block

Has Type 1 diabetes. Had a life-threatening experience as a freshman when he became hypoglycemic and was found unconscious by his roommate.

Not fast enough for third-level work

Fantasy Outlook

Andrews comes to the NFL after only three seasons – two as a starter. This is a receiving tight end and not a good blocker. He’ll need to pick up better skills and effort as a blocker if he is going to remain on the field as much. But that also means that any team drafting Andrews is looking to add a receiver to their offense first and foremost.

Andrews is expected to be drafted in the second round though he could reach the end of the first round. He’d be attractive to most teams that do not already have a top receiving tight end but will cost at least a second round pick so he’ll be taken to address an immediate need. The Saints would be a fascinating landing spot with an offense that already has excelled with a pass-catching tight end. He could be an option for the Cowboys looking to replace Jason Witten soon.

If he lands on a pass-happy team like the Saints, he’ll draw fantasy attention as a rookie. His long-term outlook is considered very bright as a receiving tight end but the position is notoriously hard to learn for incoming rookies and Andrews needs much work as a blocker to become even average.