Rookie Rundown: QB Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State

Mason Rudolph wasn’t slated to play in his first season but his redshirt was back in the closet once injuries forced him into service. While he only played three games, he led the Cowboys to a come-from-behind win over the Sooners. That alone helped him to assume a bigger role for 2015. Rudolph is the prototypical pocket passer. He was speculated to become a first-round pick if he had declared in 2016 as a junior but he drops to the second round in the quarterback-rich draft this year.

He was a two-time offensive MVP and won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Sammy Baugh Award. He finished his college career as the winningest quarterback in Oklahoma State history with a 32-9 record. He set OSU single-season records and career marks for passing yards, passing touchdowns, and passing efficiency. Rudolph led the FBS with 377 yards per game as a senior.

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 230pounds

40 time: 4.9 seconds

Rudolph carries a perspective by some that he’s just a very good system quarterback that will likely translate into being an average NFL quarterback. Brandon Weeden also succeeded in the same offense. Then again – Rudolph did more in that offense than anyone else since Mike Gundy installed it back in 2001.

Mason Rudolph stats (2014-17)

YEAR Games Runs Yards TD Passes Comp Yards TD INT Total Yards Total TDs 2014 3 14 -33 0 86 49 853 6 4 820 6 2015 13 67 -35 1 424 264 3770 21 9 3735 22 2016 13 83 61 6 448 284 4091 28 4 4152 34 2017 13 61 35 10 489 318 4904 37 9 5222 47

Pros

Prototypical height to stand tall in the pocket

Progressed every season

Accurate passer that can buy time in the pocket and find the open receiver

Produced two 1,000-yard receivers last year – both wideouts.

11 of 13 games topped 300 yards last year. Five exceeded 400 yards

Quick release

Mature and intelligent – three years as a starter means ready to take an early role on NFL team

Not a great rusher but ran for 17 touchdowns

Throws a receiver-friendly ball

Excelled at Level 2 passes and connected well on deep passes



Cons

Lack of mobility could result in more sacks

Lack of mobility could lower pass efficiency since he doesn’t scramble often or well

Better suited for vertical passing offense

Decision making declines when forced from the pocket

Considered a “system” quarterback

Lost 10 of 17 fumbles as a three-year starter

Fantasy outlook

Rudolph’s draft stock is all over the place. Most expect him to go in the second round where he could become a big value. This is a smart, experienced passer with the size that offenses crave. He’s a throwback considering the mobility of most college quarterbacks but Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger have been successful despite their lack of rushing.

NFL teams expressing interest include the Chargers, Saints, Giants, Bills, and Patriots. He could step into an early role or make a very nice backup with future start-ability for teams looking to squeeze another season or two from their current starters – again the Chargers, Saints, Giants, and Patriots.

While Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold and Josh Allen have commanded the most attention, Rudolph is still an option for a team wanting 2018 production. Recent hype has seen Lamar Jackson rising in mock drafts but Rudolph rounds out the top six quarterbacks that have this draft considered to be one of the best for the position in many years.