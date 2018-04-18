Rookie Rundown: WR Anthony Miller, Memphis

Memphis Tigers wideout Anthony Miller was a walk-on in 2013 and red-shirted, missing the 2014 season with a shoulder injury. He was a standout in high school football but failed to receive any recruiting attention.

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

40 time: 4.46-4.52 unofficial (pro day results)

Miller plays with a chip on his shoulder after having to prove himself as a walk-on. His career took off once quarterback Riley Ferguson joined the Tigers. A broken right foot in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Dec. 31 concluded his 2017 season, yet Miller still managed to run sub-4.5 at his pro day. He did not participate in any NFL Scouting Combine workouts besides the bench press.

Anthony Miller stats (2015-17)

YEAR REC YDS AVG LNG TD ATT YDS AVG TD 2015 47 694 14.8 82 5 9 54 6.0 2 2016 95 1434 15.1 84 14 12 69 5.8 1 2017 96 1462 15.2 89 18 10 25 2.5 0

A do-all, athletic receiver, Miller has been remarkably consistent the past two years. He can work from anywhere on the field and fits into most NFL systems.

Pros

Driven, high-character player — past coaches speak fondly of Miller’s work ethic and attitude.

Strong build (22 reps on the bench press) with huge hands for his size (10 inches)

Tough to jam at the line, creating separation with his feet in off-coverage and strength in man

Plays effectively from the slot and out wide, demonstrating short-area quickness to gobble up space against zone coverage

Superb body control and footwork when making adjustments to the ball

Displays a feel for play development and pacing, coming back to scrambling quarterbacks

Has considerable upside at the next level

Insanely competitive, productive and consistent in the last two seasons

Cons

Most notably, Miller’s concentration must improve. He drops too many catchable balls and tends to focus on his next move before securing the reception.

Shoulder injury in 2014 preseason and broken foot in 2017

Way too many fumbles (five) in a three-year window

Deep speed is just average

Wastes considerable energy and movement during his routes

Fantasy outlook

There is far more to like than not about Miller and his game. The NFL won’t be too big for him, nor will he struggle to find a suitor in this month’s draft. Expect his name to be called in the second or third rounds; Miller slipping into the fourth will be a surprise.

Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, Buffalo, Washington, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Baltimore, San Francisco, Arizona, Oakland, KC, Denver and the New York Jets all could be quite interested in him.

As mentioned, Miller fits just about any offense and offers a wide enough array of abilities to fit into most situations. He has limited appeal in single-year fantasy leagues without finding a starting gig in training camp. Even still, we’re talking about a roster-filling selection. The future is exceptionally bright, though.