Rookie Rundown: WR Simmie Cobbs Jr., Indiana

Indiana wide receiver Simmie Cobbs Jr. initially intended to play for Purdue before opting to join the Hoosiers, a move to avoid playing defense for the Boilermakers. As a true freshman, Cobbs was granted the chance to contribute on offense — at his natural position, no less.

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 220 pounds

40 time: 4.64 seconds

Cobbs broke out in 2015 and showed downfield ability. His strong sophomore season was overshadowed by a season-ending ankle injury on the opening series of the ’16 campaign. He was granted a medical red-shirt, making 2017 his junior season.

Simmie Cobbs stats (2014-17)

YEAR REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2014 7 114 16.3 34 0 2015 60 1035 17.3 55 4 2016 — — — — — 2017 72 841 11.7 35 8

The big-bodied wideout would go on to set personal bests for receptions and touchdowns over 12 games before declaring for the NFL draft. Cobbs’ size alone will attract suitors at the next level, but he is also tall enough to hit his head on ceiling of his career arc.

Pros

Natural body control and sense of positioning is above average

Creates separation through body fakes and wide radius

Adequate blocking skills

Presents a size mismatch, especially near the end zone

Showed the ability to rebound from serious injury

Respectable deep-ball threat despite a lack of top-end speed

Can improve consistency through hard work and proper coaching

Stiff hips with little natural sink — noticeably struggles to catch low passes and isn’t an easy bender

Predictable in and out of breaks

Can’t create separate with speed and is easy to shadow by quicker cornerbacks

Was arrested in 2017 for resisting arrest after refusing to take a breathalyzer and provide his name at a concert

Missed all but one series of 2016 with an ankle injury

Route-running skills are below average

Drops way too many catchable passes, and several of his big grabs in college wouldn’t even be receptions in the NFL

Timing instincts are suspect

Limited potential at the next level

Fantasy outlook

It will be surprising to see his name in the first four rounds. Cobbs has situational value and needs a good deal of coaching to become a trustworthy target.

Given the late-round placement and relative uncertainty in his long-term projection, Cobbs is probably facing a red-shirt season in the NFL.

In best-case scenario, he earns a role in the red zone as a rookie. Such a situation still makes him difficult to play in fantasy. Gamers in single-year drafts should look elsewhere for a late-round gamble. He could be a sly choice in deep dynasty formats.