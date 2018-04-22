Rookie Rundown: WR Equanimeous St. Brown, Notre Dame

Notre Dame wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown enters the NFL draft with impressive size and more than enough speed to threaten down the field.
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 214 pounds
40 time: 4.48 seconds
He displayed chemistry with DeShone Kizer in 2016, but after the quarterback turned pro, St. Brown and the entire Irish passing game fell on hard times. Returning for his senior year could have benefited his eventual draft stock, yet there is enough tape of him for scouts to develop a strong understanding of what St. Brown brings to the field.
Equanimeous St. Brown stats (2015-17)
|
YEAR
|
REC
|
YDS
|
AVG
|
LNG
|
TD
|
2015
|
1
|
8
|
8
|
8
|
0
|
2016
|
58
|
961
|
16.6
|
79
|
9
|
2017
|
33
|
515
|
15.6
|
75
|
4
NFL teams will be intrigued by his potential and situational utilization. St. Brown plays with a little bit of Plaxico Burress in his game, and he could be a dangerous addition to any offensive package in the red zone.
Pros
- Deceiving speed down the field, moving with long strides and the ability to gear down in a hurry
- Massive catch radius
- Can line up all over the field with success
- Shows the ability to box out and maintain body control
- Presents mismatch problems, especially for smaller defenders
- Pretty good spacial awareness in the open field as a route-runner or ball-carrier
Cons
- Struggles to secure catchable balls in traffic — has too many would-be receptions ripped away from him
- Seems to play without urgency at times
- Lacks functional strength as a blocker
- Press coverage by bigger defenders will throw him off of his routes.
- Much-needed improvement in route-running nuance — too predictable in and out of breaks and wastes steps
- Fairly limited potential at the next level
- Missed four games in 2015 with a shoulder injury
Fantasy outlook
St. Brown is a probable midround selection, likely coming off of the board as high as the third and late as the fifth.
Don’t count on St. Brown to take over games in the pros and become a go-to weapon in an offense. He certainly can be a fine No. 2 option in a passing game and provide prowess near the stripe. From a fantasy perspective, both of those factors make him difficult to start any given week. His future is much brighter than the short-term outlook.