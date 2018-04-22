Rookie Rundown: WR Equanimeous St. Brown, Notre Dame

Notre Dame wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown enters the NFL draft with impressive size and more than enough speed to threaten down the field.

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 214 pounds

40 time: 4.48 seconds

He displayed chemistry with DeShone Kizer in 2016, but after the quarterback turned pro, St. Brown and the entire Irish passing game fell on hard times. Returning for his senior year could have benefited his eventual draft stock, yet there is enough tape of him for scouts to develop a strong understanding of what St. Brown brings to the field.

Equanimeous St. Brown stats (2015-17)

YEAR REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2015 1 8 8 8 0 2016 58 961 16.6 79 9 2017 33 515 15.6 75 4

NFL teams will be intrigued by his potential and situational utilization. St. Brown plays with a little bit of Plaxico Burress in his game, and he could be a dangerous addition to any offensive package in the red zone.

Pros

Deceiving speed down the field, moving with long strides and the ability to gear down in a hurry

Massive catch radius

Can line up all over the field with success

Shows the ability to box out and maintain body control

Presents mismatch problems, especially for smaller defenders

Pretty good spacial awareness in the open field as a route-runner or ball-carrier

Struggles to secure catchable balls in traffic — has too many would-be receptions ripped away from him

Seems to play without urgency at times

Lacks functional strength as a blocker

Press coverage by bigger defenders will throw him off of his routes.

Much-needed improvement in route-running nuance — too predictable in and out of breaks and wastes steps

Fairly limited potential at the next level

Missed four games in 2015 with a shoulder injury

Fantasy outlook

St. Brown is a probable midround selection, likely coming off of the board as high as the third and late as the fifth.

Don’t count on St. Brown to take over games in the pros and become a go-to weapon in an offense. He certainly can be a fine No. 2 option in a passing game and provide prowess near the stripe. From a fantasy perspective, both of those factors make him difficult to start any given week. His future is much brighter than the short-term outlook.