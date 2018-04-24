Rookie Rundown: RB Kalen Ballage, Arizona State

Running back Kalen Ballage came to Arizona State in 2014 as a four-star recruit, scoring four offensive TDs as a true freshman. He would go on to match that figure in 2015 and double it on a single contest the following season.

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 228 pounds

40 time: 4.46 seconds

Ballage tied the all-time NCAA record with eight offensive touchdowns (seven rushing) against Texas Tech as a junior. He’d finish the season with 15 total scores and a personal-best 44 receptions to showcase an array of useful skills.

Kalen Ballage stats (2014-17)

YEAR ATT YDS AVG LNG TD REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2014 42 126 3.0 12 3 6 64 10.7 38 1 2015 125 653 5.2 65 4 12 60 5.0 16 0 2016 126 536 4.3 75 14 44 469 10.7 71 1 2017 157 669 4.3 35 6 20 91 4.6 10 0

Not a full-time back at ASU, Ballage should translate well to the current theme of shared backfields in the NFL. He was a contributor in several facets of the game and should have no trouble finding an NFL team looking to manufacture a way to utilize him.

Pros

Dual-threat talent with special teams return ability

Plus-athleticism for his size

Little mileage on his body

Short-yardage and goal line prowess

Consistently racks up chunk plays

Just enough lateral mobility to fit any kind of blocking scheme (best suited for power-blocking)

Capable in pass protection

Cons

Noticeably poor field vision — one of the first things to jump off the tape

Displays indecisiveness when met with fast-closing holes

Makes for an easy target to line up in the open field

Lacks upper-body strength and tackle-breaking ability for someone of his size — only 15 reps on the bench, and goes down too often with first contact

Mostly played from unconventional backfield designs

Fantasy outlook

Ballage is capable of fitting into any offensive scheme, though he is unlikely to assume full-time chores at the next level. Common comparisons focus on Ballage being a poor man’s DeMarco Murray or a Rashad Jennings type, both of which are apt representations of the former Wildcat’s game.

He should find his way onto an NFL roster around the fourth round, and going a round earlier or later is within reason. Given his “jack of all trades” M.O., Ballage could be a consideration for virtually every team.