Rookie Rundown: RB Kalen Ballage, Arizona State

Running back Kalen Ballage came to Arizona State in 2014 as a four-star recruit, scoring four offensive TDs as a true freshman. He would go on to match that figure in 2015 and double it on a single contest the following season.
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 228 pounds
40 time: 4.46 seconds
Ballage tied the all-time NCAA record with eight offensive touchdowns (seven rushing) against Texas Tech as a junior. He’d finish the season with 15 total scores and a personal-best 44 receptions to showcase an array of useful skills.
Kalen Ballage stats (2014-17)
|
YEAR
|
ATT
|
YDS
|
AVG
|
LNG
|
TD
|
REC
|
YDS
|
AVG
|
LNG
|
TD
|
2014
|
42
|
126
|
3.0
|
12
|
3
|
6
|
64
|
10.7
|
38
|
1
|
2015
|
125
|
653
|
5.2
|
65
|
4
|
12
|
60
|
5.0
|
16
|
0
|
2016
|
126
|
536
|
4.3
|
75
|
14
|
44
|
469
|
10.7
|
71
|
1
|
2017
|
157
|
669
|
4.3
|
35
|
6
|
20
|
91
|
4.6
|
10
|
0
Not a full-time back at ASU, Ballage should translate well to the current theme of shared backfields in the NFL. He was a contributor in several facets of the game and should have no trouble finding an NFL team looking to manufacture a way to utilize him.
Pros
- Dual-threat talent with special teams return ability
- Plus-athleticism for his size
- Little mileage on his body
- Short-yardage and goal line prowess
- Consistently racks up chunk plays
- Just enough lateral mobility to fit any kind of blocking scheme (best suited for power-blocking)
- Capable in pass protection
Cons
- Noticeably poor field vision — one of the first things to jump off the tape
- Displays indecisiveness when met with fast-closing holes
- Makes for an easy target to line up in the open field
- Lacks upper-body strength and tackle-breaking ability for someone of his size — only 15 reps on the bench, and goes down too often with first contact
- Mostly played from unconventional backfield designs
Fantasy outlook
Ballage is capable of fitting into any offensive scheme, though he is unlikely to assume full-time chores at the next level. Common comparisons focus on Ballage being a poor man’s DeMarco Murray or a Rashad Jennings type, both of which are apt representations of the former Wildcat’s game.
He should find his way onto an NFL roster around the fourth round, and going a round earlier or later is within reason. Given his “jack of all trades” M.O., Ballage could be a consideration for virtually every team.