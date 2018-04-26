2018 NFL Draft: Fantasy football recap of Round 1

We will have months to further evaluate the depths of what these players mean for fantasy purposes, but you’ve come to the right place for a rapid reaction as the NFL draft unfolds.

1) QB Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Surprise, surprise! After playing coy, Browns general manager John Dorsey drafted the Heisman Trophy winner No. 1 overall. Mayfield brings accuracy, grit and a competitive streak to the Browns. He transferred to Oklahoma from Texas Tech and was a walk-on success, so he knows how to work hard.

Tyrod Taylor will serve as a bridge to Mayfield — in theory. We have seen similar situations in recent years, most notably the Philadelphia Eagles trading Sam Bradford after anointing Carson Wentz the starter as a rookie.

In all likelihood, Mayfield doesn’t have much fantasy worth in 2018. The Browns have an impressive cast of receivers, but the offensive line has question marks, and the system is complex. Mayfield has a bright future for gamers in dynasty formats and is merely a late-round flier in 2018 leagues.

2) RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Arguably the most gifted player, regardless of position, in this year’s draft, Barkley brings 4.4 wheels on a 6-foot, 233-pound frame. New York improved its offensive line in the offseason and will find ways to utilize Barkley as a means to take pressure off of Eli Manning.

The passing game should help take some heat off of Barkley, too, with the likes of OBJ, Evan Engram and Sterling Shepard. A do-all back, Barkley immediate upgrades the backfield. He will compete for touches with Jonathan Stewart and possibly Wayne Gallman, though it is difficult to envision a scenario in which the No. 2 overall pick isn’t the focal point of the game plan sooner than later.

Barkley has been so hyped that it is easy to overvalue him in fantasy. He should be a rock-solid RB2 with upside to sneak into the lower tier of No. 1 guys. However, all of the positives, the Penn State product is still a rookie and could lose just enough touches to J-Stew to make a dent.

3) QB Sam Darnold, New York Jets

USC’s star passer will continue to live in the limelight. The Jets have about 534 quarterbacks on the roster at this point, but it will come down to Josh McCown and Darnold in training camp. At some point, it will be Darnold’s job, and smart money says it will happen much sooner than later.

The Jets have an obvious lack of weaponry to prop up a rookie version of Darnold. Improving the offensive line is a must for the Jets, especially given how carefree Darnold can be with the ball in the pocket.

Fantasy owners would be silly to waste a pick on Darnold in 2018 single-year leagues. His long-term worth is somewhere in the Matt Ryan/Matthew Stafford neighborhood — a starter but not a game-changer.

7) QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

The Bills couldn’t take the chance another team played leapfrog and drafted their coveted passer. Allen brings much-needed size to Western New York. His cannon of an arm will cut through the wind, and he has enough mobility to evade the rush when protection breaks down. From the other side of the coin, accuracy is a major concern.

Kelvin Benjamin, Zay Jones and Charles Clay hardly instill confidence in Allen as a fantasy passer. LeSean McCoy, as long as he remains healthy, will be the focus of the offense. AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman will put up a fight to win the job, but it probably will prove futile.

In 2018, fantasy owners shouldn’t consider Allen as anything better than a wild flier in single-year formats. He has a glowing future and reminds a little of Ben Roethlisberger. In time, Allen should develop into a regular fantasy starter.

10) QB Josh Rosen, Arizona Cardinals

Rosen is as natural of a thrower as you will find, blessed with arm talent similar to Aaron Rodgers. He also has limited mobility and durability concerns. The comparison to Sam Bradford is very real.

Few rookies understand how to read a defense and demonstrate nuance like Rosen. The Cardinals will need to protect him better than most quarterbacks require shielding. Does he play in Year 1? Probably. The safe bet is Sam Bradford begins the year as the starter and eventually — whether it be through injury or otherwise — cedes to Rosen.

Larry Fitzgerald and David Johnson will help his case, but Arizona must improve its targets to give Rosen more to work with on the outside. Second-year receiver Chad Williams needs to step up. Brice Butler talks a big game, yet he has failed to win a starting job in two previous stops.

Rosen is a quick study and has matchup appeal in 2018, assuming everything goes right. Drafting him could be a wasted pick in single-year setups. Think long-term success instead.