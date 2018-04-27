2018 player movement tracker

USA Today Sports

Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends
ARI New: Sam Bradford
Mike Glennon
Josh Rosen (1.10)
Gone: Blaine Gabbert Adrian Peterson John Brown
Jaron Brown
ATL New:  Calvin Ridley (1.26)
Gone: Taylor Gabriel
BAL New: Lamar Jackson (1.32)
Robert Griffin III		 Michael Crabtree
John Brown		  Hayden Hurst (1.25)
Gone: Terrance West Jeremy Maclin
Mike Wallace		 Ben Watson
BUF New: A.J. McCarron Chris Ivory
Gone: Tyrod Taylor Jordan Matthews
CAR New: Torrey Smith
D.J. Moore (1.24)
Gone: Jonathan Stewart Ed Dickson
CHI New: Chase Daniel Allen Robinson
Taylor Gabriel		 Trey Burton
Gone: Mike Glennon Kendall Wright
Cameron Meredith
CIN New:
Gone: A.J. McCarron Jeremy Hill
CLE New: Baker Mayfield (1.01)
Tyrod Taylor		 Carlos Hyde Jarvis Landry
Jeff Janis		 Darren Fells
Gone: DeShone Kizer Isaiah Crowell
DAL New:  Allen Hurns
Gone:  Dez Bryant  Jason Witten
DEN New: Case Keenum
Gone: Jamaal Charles
C.J. Anderson
DET New: LeGarrette Blount  Luke Willson
Gone: Eric Ebron
Darren Fells
GB New: DeShone Kizer Jimmy Graham
Gone: Jordy Nelson
Jeff Janis
HOU New:
Gone:
IND New:  Ryan Grant Eric Ebron
Gone:  Frank Gore Donte Moncrief
JAC New: Donte Moncrief A. Seferian-Jenkins
Gone: Chris Ivory Allen Robinson
Allen Hurns		  Marcedes Lewis
KC New: Sammy Watkins
Gone: Alex Smith Albert Wilson
LAC New:
Gone: Antonio Gates
LAR New: Brandin Cooks
Gone: Sammy Watkins
MIA New:  Frank Gore Albert Wilson
Danny Amendola
Gone:  Jay Cutler Jarvis Landry Julius Thomas
MIN New: Kirk Cousins Kendall Wright
Gone: Case Keenum
Sam Bradford
Teddy Bridgewater		 Jerick McKinnon Jarius Wright
NE New: Sony Michel (1.31)
Jeremy Hill		 Jordan Matthews
Gone: Dion Lewis Danny Amendola
Brandin Cooks
NO New:  Cameron Meredith
Gone: Chase Daniel
NYG New: Saquon Barkley (1.02)
Jonathan Stewart
Gone: Orleans Darkwa  Brandon Marshall
NYJ New: Josh Allen (1.07)
Teddy Bridgewater		 Isaiah Crowell
Thomas Rawls		 Terrelle Pryor
Gone: Matt Forte (ret) A. Seferian-Jenkins
OAK New: Doug Martin Jordy Nelson
Martavis Bryant
Gone: Michael Crabtree
PHI New: Mike Wallace
Gone: LeGarrette Blount Torrey Smith Trey Burton
Brent Celek
PIT New:
Gone: Eli Rogers
Martavis Bryant
SEA New:  Rashaad Penny (1.27) Jaron Brown Ed Dickson
Gone: Thomas Rawls Paul Richardson Jimmy Graham
Luke Willson
SF New: Jerick McKinnon
Gone: Carlos Hyde
TB New:
Gone: Doug Martin
TEN New:  Blaine Gabbert Dion Lewis
Gone: DeMarco Murray Eric Decker
WAS New: Alex Smith Paul Richardson
Gone: Kirk Cousins Ryan Grant
Terrelle Pryor

 

