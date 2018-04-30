2018 Top 12 fantasy rookies

After months of speculation and analysis, the NFL Draft is over. Now we have one of the most critical pieces of information – where these rookies will play.

Opportunity and situation further define their outlook. Some of these guys may be out injured before Week 1. A few will exceed expectations and help deliver fantasy owners to their championships. A few will outright flop. It is a challenge to value veteran players and rookies are exponentially more difficult. This time last year, Alvin Kamara was a No. 3 back for the Saints and Kareem Hunt was No. 2 behind Stephen Ware. We were arguing which 2017 wideout chosen in the first nine overall picks would have the best rookie season – Corey Davis, Mike Williams or John Ross? The first… nine… overall… picks.

This was a quarterback-heavy draft but their rookie fortunes are almost always a disappointment. Most leagues only start 10 or 12 quarterbacks and it is rare for one of them to play that well. Running backs are always the safest bets for freshman production even if their careers tend to be the shortest.

The dust is just settling and none of these guys have worn an NFL helmet yet. But never too early to establish a starting point for fantasy valuation.