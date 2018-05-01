2018 fantasy football rookie dynasty rankings

Looking for fantasy football rookie rankings for your dynasty or partial-keeper league? We have you covered.
Of course, injuries and radical personnel changes cannot be forecasted with much certainty. Variations in league settings and scoring formats notwithstanding, here are snapshot rankings depicting how the top rookies stack up for the long haul.
Quarterbacks
|
Rk
|
Tier
|Player
|Team
|
1
|
1
|Sam Darnold
|New York Jets
|
2
|
1
|Josh Rosen
|Arizona Cardinals
|
3
|
2
|Mason Rudolph
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|
4
|
2
|Josh Allen
|Buffalo Bills
|
5
|
2
|Baker Mayfield
|Cleveland Browns
|
6
|
3
|Kyle Lauletta
|New York Giants
|
7
|
3
|Danny Etling
|New England Patriots
|
8
|
3
|Lamar Jackson
|Baltimore Ravens
|
9
|
4
|Luke Falk
|Tennessee Titans
|
10
|
4
|Logan Woodside
|Cincinnati Bengals
|
11
|
4
|Mike White
|Dallas Cowboys
|
12
|
5
|Tanner Lee
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|
13
|
5
|Alex McGough
|Seattle Seahawks
Running backs
|
Rk
|
Tier
|Player
|Team
|
1
|
1
|Saquon Barkley
|New York Giants
|
2
|
2
|Derrius Guice
|Washington Redskins
|
3
|
2
|Sony Michel
|New England Patriots
|
4
|
3
|Rashaad Penny
|Seattle Seahawks
|
5
|
3
|Royce Freeman
|Denver Broncos
|
6
|
3
|Ronald Jones II
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
7
|
3
|Nyheim Hines
|Indianapolis Colts
|
8
|
4
|Kerryon Johnson
|Detroit Lions
|
9
|
4
|Nick Chubb
|Cleveland Browns
|
10
|
5
|Kalen Ballage
|Miami Dolphins
|
11
|
5
|Ito Smith
|Atlanta Falcons
|
12
|
6
|Mark Walton
|Cincinnati Bengals
|
13
|
6
|Jaylen Samuels
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|
14
|
6
|Chase Edmonds
|Arizona Cardinals
|
15
|
7
|Jordan Wilkins
|Indianapolis Colts
|
16
|
7
|John Kelly
|Los Angeles Rams
|
17
|
8
|Bo Scarbrough
|Dallas Cowboys
|
18
|
8
|Justin Jackson
|Los Angeles Chargers
|
19
|
8
|Trenton Cannon
|New York Jets
|
20
|
9
|Nick Bawden
|Detroit Lions
|
21
|
9
|David Williams
|Denver Broncos
|
22
|
9
|Boston Scott
|New Orleans Saints
Wide receivers
|
Rk
|
Tier
|Player
|Team
|
1
|
1
|Calvin Ridley
|Atlanta Falcons
|
2
|
1
|D.J. Moore
|Carolina Panthers
|
3
|
2
|Christian Kirk
|Arizona Cardinals
|
4
|
2
|Anthony Miller
|Chicago Bears
|
5
|
2
|Michael Gallup
|Dallas Cowboys
|
6
|
3
|Courtland Sutton
|Denver Broncos
|
7
|
3
|Deon Cain
|Indianapolis Colts
|
8
|
3
|D.J. Chark
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|
9
|
4
|DaeSean Hamilton
|Denver Broncos
|
10
|
4
|Cedrick Wilson
|Dallas Cowboys
|
11
|
4
|Braxton Berrios
|New England Patriots
|
12
|
4
|Antonio Callaway
|Cleveland Browns
|
13
|
5
|J’Mon Moore
|Green Bay Packers
|
14
|
5
|James Washington
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|
15
|
5
|Dante Pettis
|San Francisco 49ers
|
16
|
5
|Daurice Fountain
|Indianapolis Colts
|
17
|
6
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|Green Bay Packers
|
18
|
6
|Tre’Quan Smith
|New Orleans Saints
|
19
|
6
|Marcell Ateman
|Oakland Raiders
|
20
|
7
|Trey Quinn
|Washington Redskins
|
21
|
7
|Austin Proehl
|Buffalo Bills
|
22
|
7
|Keke Coutee
|Houston Texans
|
23
|
7
|Auden Tate
|Cincinnati Bengals
|
24
|
7
|Jaleel Scott
|Baltimore Ravens
|
25
|
7
|Dylan Cantrell
|Los Angeles Chargers
|
26
|
8
|Justin Watson
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
27
|
8
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|Buffalo Bills
|
28
|
8
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|Green Bay Packers
|
29
|
9
|Richie James
|San Francisco 49ers
|
30
|
9
|Jordan Lasley
|Baltimore Ravens
|
31
|
9
|Javon Wims
|Chicago Bears
|
32
|
9
|Russell Gage
|Atlanta Falcons
|
33
|
9
|Damion Ratley
|Cleveland Browns
Tight ends
|
Rk
|
Tier
|Player
|Team
|
1
|
1
|Hayden Hurst
|Baltimore Ravens
|
2
|
1
|Mike Gesicki
|Miami Dolphins
|
3
|
1
|Dallas Goedert
|Philadelphia Eagles
|
4
|
2
|Dalton Schultz
|Dallas Cowboys
|
5
|
2
|Mark Andrews
|Baltimore Ravens
|
6
|
2
|Ian Thomas
|Carolina Panthers
|
7
|
2
|Chris Herndon
|New York Jets
|
8
|
3
|Tyler Conklin
|Minnesota Vikings
|
9
|
3
|Will Dissly
|Seattle Seahawks
|
10
|
4
|Jordan Akins
|Houston Texans
|
11
|
4
|Ryan Izzo
|New England Patriots
|
12
|
4
|Troy Fumagalli
|Denver Broncos
|
13
|
4
|Durham Smythe
|Miami Dolphins
|
14
|
4
|Jordan Thomas
|Houston Texans