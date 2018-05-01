USA Today Sports

2018 fantasy football rookie dynasty rankings

Rookie Analysis

Looking for fantasy football rookie rankings for your dynasty or partial-keeper league? We have you covered.

Of course, injuries and radical personnel changes cannot be forecasted with much certainty. Variations in league settings and scoring formats notwithstanding, here are snapshot rankings depicting how the top rookies stack up for the long haul.

Sam Darnold (Southern California) is selected as the number three overall pick to the New York Jets in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft

Quarterbacks

Rk
Tier
 Player Team
1
1
 Sam Darnold New York Jets
2
1
 Josh Rosen Arizona Cardinals
3
2
 Mason Rudolph Pittsburgh Steelers
4
2
 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills
5
2
 Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns
6
3
 Kyle Lauletta New York Giants
7
3
 Danny Etling New England Patriots
8
3
 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens
9
4
 Luke Falk Tennessee Titans
10
4
 Logan Woodside Cincinnati Bengals
11
4
 Mike White Dallas Cowboys
12
5
 Tanner Lee Jacksonville Jaguars
13
5
 Alex McGough Seattle Seahawks

 

(Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports)

Running backs

Rk
Tier
 Player Team
1
1
 Saquon Barkley New York Giants
2
2
 Derrius Guice Washington Redskins
3
2
 Sony Michel New England Patriots
4
3
 Rashaad Penny Seattle Seahawks
5
3
 Royce Freeman Denver Broncos
6
3
 Ronald Jones II Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7
3
 Nyheim Hines Indianapolis Colts
8
4
 Kerryon Johnson Detroit Lions
9
4
 Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns
10
5
 Kalen Ballage Miami Dolphins
11
5
 Ito Smith Atlanta Falcons
12
6
 Mark Walton Cincinnati Bengals
13
6
 Jaylen Samuels Pittsburgh Steelers
14
6
 Chase Edmonds Arizona Cardinals
15
7
 Jordan Wilkins Indianapolis Colts
16
7
 John Kelly Los Angeles Rams
17
8
 Bo Scarbrough Dallas Cowboys
18
8
 Justin Jackson Los Angeles Chargers
19
8
 Trenton Cannon New York Jets
20
9
 Nick Bawden Detroit Lions
21
9
 David Williams Denver Broncos
22
9
 Boston Scott New Orleans Saints

 

(Matt Stamey, USA TODAY Sports)

 Wide receivers

Rk
Tier
 Player Team
1
1
 Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons
2
1
 D.J. Moore Carolina Panthers
3
2
 Christian Kirk Arizona Cardinals
4
2
 Anthony Miller Chicago Bears
5
2
 Michael Gallup Dallas Cowboys
6
3
 Courtland Sutton Denver Broncos
7
3
 Deon Cain Indianapolis Colts
8
3
 D.J. Chark Jacksonville Jaguars
9
4
 DaeSean Hamilton Denver Broncos
10
4
 Cedrick Wilson Dallas Cowboys
11
4
 Braxton Berrios New England Patriots
12
4
 Antonio Callaway Cleveland Browns
13
5
 J’Mon Moore Green Bay Packers
14
5
 James Washington Pittsburgh Steelers
15
5
 Dante Pettis San Francisco 49ers
16
5
 Daurice Fountain Indianapolis Colts
17
6
 Equanimeous St. Brown Green Bay Packers
18
6
 Tre’Quan Smith New Orleans Saints
19
6
 Marcell Ateman Oakland Raiders
20
7
 Trey Quinn Washington Redskins
21
7
 Austin Proehl Buffalo Bills
22
7
 Keke Coutee Houston Texans
23
7
 Auden Tate Cincinnati Bengals
24
7
 Jaleel Scott Baltimore Ravens
25
7
 Dylan Cantrell Los Angeles Chargers
26
8
 Justin Watson Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27
8
 Ray-Ray McCloud Buffalo Bills
28
8
 Marquez Valdes-Scantling Green Bay Packers
29
9
 Richie James San Francisco 49ers
30
9
 Jordan Lasley Baltimore Ravens
31
9
 Javon Wims Chicago Bears
32
9
 Russell Gage Atlanta Falcons
33
9
 Damion Ratley Cleveland Browns

 

(Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports)

 Tight ends

Rk
Tier
 Player Team
1
1
 Hayden Hurst Baltimore Ravens
2
1
 Mike Gesicki Miami Dolphins
3
1
 Dallas Goedert Philadelphia Eagles
4
2
 Dalton Schultz Dallas Cowboys
5
2
 Mark Andrews Baltimore Ravens
6
2
 Ian Thomas Carolina Panthers
7
2
 Chris Herndon New York Jets
8
3
 Tyler Conklin Minnesota Vikings
9
3
 Will Dissly Seattle Seahawks
10
4
 Jordan Akins Houston Texans
11
4
 Ryan Izzo New England Patriots
12
4
 Troy Fumagalli Denver Broncos
13
4
 Durham Smythe Miami Dolphins
14
4
 Jordan Thomas Houston Texans

 

