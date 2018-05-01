2018 fantasy football rookie dynasty rankings

Looking for fantasy football rookie rankings for your dynasty or partial-keeper league? We have you covered.

Of course, injuries and radical personnel changes cannot be forecasted with much certainty. Variations in league settings and scoring formats notwithstanding, here are snapshot rankings depicting how the top rookies stack up for the long haul.

Quarterbacks

Rk Tier Player Team 1 1 Sam Darnold New York Jets 2 1 Josh Rosen Arizona Cardinals 3 2 Mason Rudolph Pittsburgh Steelers 4 2 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 5 2 Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns 6 3 Kyle Lauletta New York Giants 7 3 Danny Etling New England Patriots 8 3 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 9 4 Luke Falk Tennessee Titans 10 4 Logan Woodside Cincinnati Bengals 11 4 Mike White Dallas Cowboys 12 5 Tanner Lee Jacksonville Jaguars 13 5 Alex McGough Seattle Seahawks

Running backs

Rk Tier Player Team 1 1 Saquon Barkley New York Giants 2 2 Derrius Guice Washington Redskins 3 2 Sony Michel New England Patriots 4 3 Rashaad Penny Seattle Seahawks 5 3 Royce Freeman Denver Broncos 6 3 Ronald Jones II Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 3 Nyheim Hines Indianapolis Colts 8 4 Kerryon Johnson Detroit Lions 9 4 Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns 10 5 Kalen Ballage Miami Dolphins 11 5 Ito Smith Atlanta Falcons 12 6 Mark Walton Cincinnati Bengals 13 6 Jaylen Samuels Pittsburgh Steelers 14 6 Chase Edmonds Arizona Cardinals 15 7 Jordan Wilkins Indianapolis Colts 16 7 John Kelly Los Angeles Rams 17 8 Bo Scarbrough Dallas Cowboys 18 8 Justin Jackson Los Angeles Chargers 19 8 Trenton Cannon New York Jets 20 9 Nick Bawden Detroit Lions 21 9 David Williams Denver Broncos 22 9 Boston Scott New Orleans Saints

Wide receivers

Rk Tier Player Team 1 1 Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons 2 1 D.J. Moore Carolina Panthers 3 2 Christian Kirk Arizona Cardinals 4 2 Anthony Miller Chicago Bears 5 2 Michael Gallup Dallas Cowboys 6 3 Courtland Sutton Denver Broncos 7 3 Deon Cain Indianapolis Colts 8 3 D.J. Chark Jacksonville Jaguars 9 4 DaeSean Hamilton Denver Broncos 10 4 Cedrick Wilson Dallas Cowboys 11 4 Braxton Berrios New England Patriots 12 4 Antonio Callaway Cleveland Browns 13 5 J’Mon Moore Green Bay Packers 14 5 James Washington Pittsburgh Steelers 15 5 Dante Pettis San Francisco 49ers 16 5 Daurice Fountain Indianapolis Colts 17 6 Equanimeous St. Brown Green Bay Packers 18 6 Tre’Quan Smith New Orleans Saints 19 6 Marcell Ateman Oakland Raiders 20 7 Trey Quinn Washington Redskins 21 7 Austin Proehl Buffalo Bills 22 7 Keke Coutee Houston Texans 23 7 Auden Tate Cincinnati Bengals 24 7 Jaleel Scott Baltimore Ravens 25 7 Dylan Cantrell Los Angeles Chargers 26 8 Justin Watson Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27 8 Ray-Ray McCloud Buffalo Bills 28 8 Marquez Valdes-Scantling Green Bay Packers 29 9 Richie James San Francisco 49ers 30 9 Jordan Lasley Baltimore Ravens 31 9 Javon Wims Chicago Bears 32 9 Russell Gage Atlanta Falcons 33 9 Damion Ratley Cleveland Browns

Tight ends