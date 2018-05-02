Fantasy football rookie preview: Quarterbacks

Now that we have had some time to digest the NFL draft and its aftermath, us fantasy footballers are excitedly waiting to add some of the rookies to our fake teams. Deciding which players have fantasy worth in 2018 comes down to assessing the likelihood of playing time. The following players are ranked in order of anticipated opportunity and corresponding value.

Josh Rosen | Arizona Cardinals | 6-4, 226 | UCLA



YEAR CMP ATT PCT YDS AVG TD INT ATT YDS AVG TD 2015 292 487 60.0 3670 7.5 23 11 37 15 0.4 2 2016 137 231 59.3 1915 8.3 10 5 22 -72 -3.3 2 2017 283 452 62.6 3756 8.3 26 10 50 -97 -1.9 2

The caveat here is whether Rosen starts in Week 1: If not, he is above Josh Allen and below Sam Darnold. The former Bruin has better weather, a stronger offensive line, and more impressive targets than Jets and Bills. However, if the Cardinals opt to start Sam Bradford for even a few contests, gamers should downgrade Rosen a smidge.

While Arizona has plenty of reasons to start the veteran and fight for a playoff spot, is Rosen really that big of a drop-off from Bradford? Besides, a game or two may be all it takes before the journeyman is comfortably adorning a training table.

Rosen is the smartest bet for the rookie quarterbacks worthy of a single-year draft choice. Gamers have nothing to lose by spending a late-round pick to make him a backup for an elite starter. Arizona shares a Week 9 bye with Indianapolis, Philadelphia, the Giants, Cincinnati and Jacksonville.

Sam Darnold | New York Jets | 6-3, 220 | USC



YEAR CMP ATT PCT YDS AVG TD INT ATT YDS AVG TD 2016 246 366 67.2 3086 8.4 31 9 62 250 4.0 2 2017 303 480 63.1 4143 8.6 26 13 75 82 1.1 5

Standing in Darnold’s way from the starting job is a pool of “who cares,” “what if,” and “he’s that old?!” The rookie shouldn’t have too much trouble entering the preseason as No. 2 on the depth chart behind Josh McCown, and finding his way into the starting lineup in the first four weeks of the year is the most likely scenario.

A lack of weaponry is the biggest question mark surrounding Darnold’s fantasy prospects. The likes of Terrelle Pryor, ArDarius Stewart, Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Jermaine Kearse could surprise to a degree, but it won’t be enough to make Darnold a fantasy starter. He ranks slightly higher than Allen, whose virtual assurance as a Week 1 starter is degraded by what looks like an even worse weapons cache in Buffalo. Darnold is draftable as a low-tier No. 2 backup to a stud.

Josh Allen | Buffalo Bills | 6-5, 237 | Wyoming

YEAR CMP ATT PCT YDS AVG TD INT ATT YDS AVG TD 2015 4 6 66.7 51 8.5 0 0 3 40 13.3 0 2016 209 373 56.0 3203 8.6 28 15 143 512 3.6 7 2017 152 270 56.3 1812 6.7 16 6 92 204 2.2 5

There should be little doubt about Buffalo’s intention to start Allen from Day 1. Short of falling flat on his face in the summer practices, the big-armed rookie is poised to be tossed into the fire. On paper, AJ McCarron blocks his path. It is hard to envision this holding up come Week 1. Regardless, it probably doesn’t matter a great deal. The Bills are a run-first offense with few proven options in the passing game. Allen will need Kelvin Benjamin, Zay Jones and Charles Clay to play at their best, plus some help from late-round rookies Austin Proehl and Ray-Ray McCloud may also be needed.

Volume alone could propel Allen atop this list. There will be moments of brilliance and more head-scratching throws than gamers care to see. Allen is merely a roster-filler in two-quarterback leagues, but someone surely will draft him in traditional setups based on potential.

Baker Mayfield | Cleveland Browns | 6-1, 215 | Oklahoma



YEAR TEAM CMP ATT PCT YDS AVG TD INT ATT YDS AVG TD 2013 TTU 218 340 64.1 2315 6.8 12 9 88 190 2.2 3 2015 OKLA 269 395 68.1 3700 9.4 36 7 141 405 2.9 7 2016 OKLA 254 358 71.0 3965 11.1 40 8 78 177 2.3 6 2017 OKLA 262 369 71.0 4340 11.8 41 5 85 310 3.6 5

The No. 1 overall pick in the draft will have his time to shine in the NFL, but will it be early in the year? Will it be at all this year? Head coach Hue Jackson recently admitted he has thrown quarterbacks into the fire too soon to their detriment, so Tyrod Taylor could retain the job as long as all season. Smart money says Mayfield starts at some point in the second half of the year.

Mayfield, should he overtake Taylor, has as host of receivers at his disposal. There is definite upside in the event he earns the job. Monitor the situation throughout the draft season. In best-case scenario, he’s a low-end QB2 based on volume. More likely, he will have DFS-only playability.

Lamar Jackson | Baltimore Ravens | 6-2, 216 | Louisville



YEAR CMP ATT PCT YDS AVG TD INT RUSH ATT YDS AVG LNG TD 2015 135 247 54.7 1840 7.4 12 8 163 960 5.9 73 11 2016 230 409 56.2 3543 8.7 30 9 260 1571 6.0 72 21 2017 254 430 59.1 3660 8.5 27 10 232 1601 6.9 75 18

Jackson obviously is not ready to start in the NFL, and Joe Flacco has a reasonably strong grasp on the job. However, the Ravens will find creative ways to utilize him to take advantage of his speed and elusiveness in space. A handful of plays per game will be designed to get him the ball. Unfortunately, it also will come with added defensive scrutiny. Jackson might prove to have contrarian DFS play in 2018. Perhaps he has a hint of value if Flacco gets hurt or Baltimore is playing for nothing.

Kyle Lauletta | New York Giants | 6-3, 222 | Richmond



YEAR CMP ATT PCT YDS AVG TD INT ATT YDS AVG TD 2013 16 21 76.2 108 5.1 2 0 3 8 2.7 0 2015 241 391 61.6 3598 9.2 19 15 78 116 1.5 7 2016 220 349 63.0 3022 8.7 24 8 49 -28 -0.6 1 2017 281 433 64.9 3737 8.6 28 12 68 90 1.3 4

Eli Manning is 37 years old but has shown drastic signs of regression in the past two seasons. The Giants bolstered the offensive line, which increases his odds of surviving. Lauletta has Davis Webb as competition for playing time in the even Manning falters or is befallen by injury. There is a massive jump from Richmond to the NFL. Look elsewhere for a wild flier.

Mason Rudolph | Pittsburgh Steelers | 6-5, 235 | Oklahoma State



YEAR CMP ATT PCT YDS AVG TD INT ATT YDS AVG TD 2014 49 86 57.0 853 9.9 6 4 14 -33 -2.4 0 2015 264 424 62.3 3770 8.9 21 9 67 -35 -0.5 1 2016 284 448 63.4 4091 9.1 28 4 83 61 0.7 6 2017 297 457 65.0 4553 10.0 35 9 56 29 0.5 10

Rudolph is probably more pro-ready than Kyle Lauletta, though we’ll give Ben Roethlisberger the advantage in likelihood of staying on the field over Eli Manning. Pittsburgh is a better overall team, as well, meaning the chance is far less of Mike Tomlin changing the guard due to the Steelers being out of contention. Rudolph also has to contend with Landry Jones on the depth chart. Consider this a redshirt year for the rookie.

Danny Etling | New England Patriots | 6-2, 222 | LSU



YEAR TEAM CMP ATT PCT YDS AVG TD INT ATT YDS AVG TD 2013 PUR 149 267 55.8 1690 6.3 10 7 55 -99 -1.8 1 2014 PUR 89 162 54.9 800 4.9 6 5 33 -5 -0.2 3 2016 LSU 160 269 59.5 2123 7.9 11 5 41 46 1.1 1 2017 LSU 146 242 60.3 2234 9.2 14 2 62 107 1.7 2

Surely Etling isn’t the future of the Patriots, heir apparent to Tom Brady, right? Bueller? Etling barely threw the ball in college and isn’t physically gifted, but he fits a mold Bill Belichick has coveted: Just mobile enough to survive in the pock and safe with the ball. Say Brady is lost to injury, Etling remains unlikely to leapfrog Brian Hoyer with an shot of the playoffs at stake. Nevertheless, Etling still sits without shouting distance of a quarterback entering his age-41 season.

Luke Falk | Tennessee Titans | 6-4, 215 | Washington State



YEAR CMP ATT PCT YDS AVG TD INT ATT YDS AVG TD 2014 156 243 64.2 1859 7.7 13 7 36 -70 -1.9 1 2015 447 644 69.4 4561 7.1 38 8 82 -115 -1.4 3 2016 443 633 70.0 4468 7.1 38 11 66 -68 -1.0 0 2017 357 534 66.9 3593 6.7 30 13 67 -147 -2.2 0

As long as all goes according to plan, Falk won’t see the field in 2018. Marcus Mariota obviously has the starting gig on lockdown, and the Blaine Gabbert is embedded as the primary backup. It would take too much to go wrong to get Falk into the first-string lineup.

Logan Woodside | Cincinnati Bengals | 6-1, 213 | Toledo



YEAR TEAM CMP ATT PCT YDS AVG TD INT ATT YDS AVG TD 2013 TOL 21 41 51.2 240 5.9 1 0 6 16 2.7 0 2014 TOL 186 297 62.6 2272 7.7 19 8 52 78 1.5 3 2016 TOL 289 418 69.1 4129 9.9 45 9 37 -40 -1.1 0 2017 TOL 248 382 64.9 3758 9.8 28 5 46 65 1.4 1

The seventh-round pick is buried on the depth chart at this point. Woodside has a realistic chance of ascending to the No. 3 job to enter the season, which does fantasy owners zero good in 2018.

Tanner Lee | Jacksonville Jaguars | 6-4, 218 pounds | Nebraska



YEAR TEAM CMP ATT PCT YDS AVG TD INT ATT YDS AVG TD 2014 TULN 185 336 55.1 1962 5.8 12 14 36 -125 -3.5 0 2015 TULN 143 276 51.8 1639 5.9 11 7 23 -162 -7.0 0 2017 NEB 246 428 57.5 3143 7.3 23 16 30 -97 -3.2 2

Only Cody Kessler stands between Lee and Blake Bortles. Given the contract extension Bortles signed in the early offseason, it seems extremely unlikely Lee will come anywhere near the starting lineup in 2018 without the entire offense collapsing.

Mike White | Dallas Cowboys | 6-5, 224 | Western Kentucky



YEAR TEAM CMP ATT PCT YDS AVG TD INT ATT YDS AVG TD 2013 USF 93 175 53.1 1083 6.2 3 9 14 -43 -3.1 0 2014 USF 122 242 50.4 1639 6.8 8 7 29 -85 -2.9 0 2016 WKU 280 416 67.3 4363 10.5 37 7 29 -74 -2.6 0 2017 WKU 342 521 65.6 3826 7.3 24 7 58 -223 -3.8 6

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush looked awfully sharp in 2017 preseason action, and the offense is firmly belonging to Dak Prescott. Translation: White is an interesting prospect but in an awful situation for 2018 production.

Alex McGough | Seattle Seahawks | 6-3, 214 | Florida International



YEAR TEAM CMP ATT PCT YDS AVG TD INT ATT YDS AVG TD 2014 FIU 138 274 50.4 1680 6.1 14 10 97 92 0.9 4 2015 FIU 269 420 64.0 2722 6.5 21 8 88 95 1.1 3 2016 FIU 167 286 58.4 1891 6.6 13 11 45 117 2.6 4 2017 FIU 231 354 65.3 2791 7.9 17 8 77 214 2.8 5

Assuming McGough makes the final roster, he has a reasonable shot at directly backing up Russell Wilson. The current reserves include Austin Davis and Stephen Morris. Yeah, those future Hall of Famers…. McGough has no immediate worth without Wilson going down for the year.