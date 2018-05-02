Top 2018 Rookie Defensive Linemen – IDP Value

I’m going to sound a bit like a broken record because I think I’m up to three straight years where I’m not very high on the incoming defensive linemen (really I should say defensive ends because the defensive tackles aren’t even worth including in this year’s article). Something that will likely be a recurring theme in year’s to come, too. Rookie draft picks are generally overvalued during a draft so rather than reaching for a rookie DL, my recommendation is to flip your pick(s) for vet players or other capital you can use to build a strong team for the here and now.

Bradley Chubb – DE

6’4″ 269 NC State

Pick 5 (5) Round 1 Broncos

Twitter: @astronaut

I’m not sure what shocked me more, the Browns not trading out of the 4 spot or not taking Chubb instead of Ward. Had he been taken by the Browns he would have played second fiddle to Myles Garrett, instead he gets to play second fiddle to Von Miller. That’s not necessarily a bad thing as Chubb is much less likely to see any double teams with Miller as a teammate. I like what Chubb brings to the field and I do see him being a productive pro and even someone that will have some IDP value. As for that value, I see it being capped as a DL2 for the foreseeable future.

Marcus Davenport– DE

6’6” 264 Texas-San Antonio

Pick 14 (14) Round 1 Saints

Twitter: @MarcusJD84

I was very close to ranking Davenport above Chubb but it was so close that I decided to stick with Chubb but Davenport, like Chubb should provide some IDP value this year. It likely won’t be consistent value but he should be able to help out during bye weeks. With Drew Brees not getting any younger the future could be bright for Davenport if the Saints offense falters once Brees rides off into the sunset.

Tyquan Lewis – DE

6’3” 269 Ohio State

Pick 32 (64) Round 2 Colts

Twitter: @PrimeTime_Lewis

The Colts need a pass rush in the worst way so Lewis should see plenty of snaps this season. Opportunity is key for fantasy value but it’s not the be all, end all, and DL tend to develop slower than other positions at the NFL level so I’d temper expectations on Lewis over the next couple of seasons. I’d be willing to bet if he’s a BPA in a draft that you can flip your pick for better value.

Chad Thomas – DE

6’5” 281 Miami

Pick 3 (67) Round 3 Browns

Twitter: @MajorNine

There is a lot to like about Thomas but there’s also enough to make me avoid him in rookie drafts. Again, not to sound like a broken record, but I do believe that many of your league mates would overpay for Thomas. Long term, he should be a solid player for the Browns but I don’t see anything special that makes me think his future is as a DL1.

Sam Hubbard– DE

6’5” 270 Ohio State

Pick 13 (77) Round 3 Bengals

Twitter: @Sam_Hubbard_

Michael Johnson hasn’t been a wow type DL but he’s been a solid player for the Bengals and his presence will limit Hubbard to situation snaps, at least in his rookie season. Yep, it’s broken record time…sell the pick and take advantage of an owner with “rookiepickitis.”

Rasheem Green– DE

6’4” 275 USC

Pick 15 (79) Round 3 Seahawks

Twitter: @Ras_green

I like Green’s landing spot, and while I’m not super bullish on his rookie season, with an aging/injured Cliff Avril there is an opportunity for him to shine opposite of Frank Clark. That is if he can outplay the Seahawks other two former first round DEs (Dion Jordan and Marcus Smith). I wouldn’t be shocked if Green outscores most if not all of the 2018 DL draft class this year, but I also wouldn’t want to bet on that very thing happening. There is some upside, but you know the drill…deal the pick if you can!