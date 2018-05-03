Fantasy football rookie preview: Running backs

Now that we have had some time to digest the NFL draft and its aftermath, us fantasy footballers are excitedly waiting to add some of the rookies to our fake teams. Deciding which players have fantasy worth in 2018 comes down to assessing the likelihood of playing time. The following players are ranked in order of anticipated opportunity and corresponding value.

Saquon Barkley | New York Giants | 6-0, 233 | Penn State



YEAR TEAM ATT YDS AVG LNG TD REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2015 PSU 182 1076 5.9 56 7 20 161 8.1 32 1 2016 PSU 272 1496 5.5 81 18 28 402 14.4 44 4 2017 PSU 199 1134 5.7 80 16 47 594 12.6 85 3

Teams don’t draft running backs No. 2 overall without the full commitment to pounding them into the dirt from the onset. Barkley is a three-down talent and should contribution immediately for fantasy purposes. The only substantive question is how many touches will he lose to Jonathan Stewart and Wayne Gallman. Will J-Stew be worked in for pass-protection purposes and as the occasional spell? Will he be resigned strictly to the bench as a reserve? Did Gallman do enough in 2017 to earn more reps with a new coaching staff? Would those touches come on third downs? As you can see, several paths could lead to Barkley’s overall workload being depressed in relation to his draft placement.

All of that out of the way, Barkley is explosive enough to enter RB1 territory with somewhere in the neighborhood of 250 total touches. Draft the highly regarded rookie in the second half of Round 1 in both standard and PPR formats. He has the highest ceiling and floor of all rookies in 2018 fantasy drafts.

Derrius Guice | Washington Redskins | 5-10, 224 | LSU



YEAR TEAM ATT YDS AVG LNG TD REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2015 LSU 51 436 8.5 50 3 5 20 4.0 10 0 2016 LSU 183 1387 7.6 96 15 9 106 11.8 29 1 2017 LSU 216 1153 5.3 59 11 15 100 6.7 18 0

Rob Kelley is just a dude. Samaje Perine couldn’t get the job done last year, albeit through difficult circumstances. Chris Thompson played admirably before a season-ending injury, but he’s a purely a third-down back in an ideal situation. Guice is a first-round talent — easily the second-best back in this draft class — but needs to be managed off the field. Immaturity could become an issue if Guice faces considerable adversity. Or can’t wake up on time. You know, the weighty stuff in life.

At any rate, provided he starts, for which he’s the odds-on favorite, the LSU standout is a viable RB2 in fantasy. Since he is likely to come off of the turf on third downs, Guice’s best value is found in standard formats. The offense will focus on controlling the clock and pounding the ball, so opportunities shouldn’t be hard to find for yardage generation and possibly even double-digit touchdown figures.

Sony Michel | New England Patriots | 5-11, 214 | Georgia



YEAR TEAM ATT YDS AVG LNG TD REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2014 UGA 64 410 6.4 75 5 7 106 15.1 33 1 2015 UGA 219 1161 5.3 66 8 26 270 10.4 48 3 2016 UGA 152 840 5.5 42 4 22 149 6.8 33 1 2017 UGA 131 948 7.2 74 13 5 55 11.0 32 0

No stranger to a time-sharing backfield, Michel will fit in just fine in New England. He’s a much better receiver than the statistics suggest, yet New England is likely to keep James White in the primary pass-catching role. Rex Burkhead also will be worked in for aerial work and the occasional series on the ground. The primary replacement for Dion Lewis, Michel should thrive if the blocking does its end of the bargain.

Uncertainty of when to start him could be problematic, and in many situations, gamers may be compelled to insert Michel into the lineup while hoping for the best. To Michel’s credit, he is a first-round selection and — in theory, since this is the Pats — will be given every chance to shine. His draft worth is somewhere in the flex or weak RB2 neighborhood, depending on depth and league structure.

Royce Freeman | Denver Broncos | 5-11, 229 | Oregon



YEAR TEAM ATT YDS AVG LNG TD REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2014 ORE 252 1365 5.4 38 18 16 158 9.9 30 1 2015 ORE 283 1836 6.5 64 17 26 348 13.4 36 2 2016 ORE 168 945 5.6 85 9 23 144 6.3 24 1 2017 ORE 244 1475 6.0 59 16 14 164 11.7 50 0

This backfield is wide open, and Freeman might already be the front-runner for the starting spot. Running backs Devontae Booker, De’Angelo Henderson and seventh-round rookie David Williams will have something to say about it in the summer. Freeman profiles more as a bell cow — the same cannot confidently be said of the others. Denver’s line is stronger, and presuming QB Case Keenum is a stabilizing force, the Broncos should be able to lean on the ground attack.

Freeman could be the sneakiest bet for big-time production from this year’s rookie RB class. Fantasy owners should watch how this battle unfolds and act accordingly. The early view is favorable, and Freeman has upside to play like an RB2 at the cost of a third or even fourth, depending on your league’s level of competition.

Rashaad Penny | Seattle Seahawks | 5-11, 220 | San Diego State



YEAR TEAM ATT YDS AVG LNG TD REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2014 SDSU 2 22 11.0 21 0 0 0 0 0 0 2015 SDSU 61 368 6.0 55 4 8 120 15.0 33 1 2016 SDSU 135 1005 7.4 73 11 15 224 14.9 41 3 2017 SDSU 275 2027 7.4 95 19 18 142 7.9 33 2

This situation is somewhat frustrating for fantasy gamers. Penny, the nation’s leading rusher in 2017, enters what looks like a great scenario on the hoof. He is virtually unchallenged for the starting job and was what many would consider to be a surprise first-round pick. Seattle is all in, really. The negative side of this situation: The offensive line isn’t particularly adept at doing its job, and the defense has been reworked so much this offseason that one has to wonder if it can allow the ‘Hawks to commit to rushing the rock. Doubts about Penny’s ability to promptly pick up a playbook have a surfaced.

Chris Carson is most likely the chief competition for touches, but these backs are similar enough to suggest J.D. McKissic is the real threat to playing time for the rookie. McKissic’s style is radically different from that of Penny, which could endear him for work on third downs. Penny is closer to an inconsistent RB2/flex play each week than a fringe No. 1 or even top-flight RB2, despite what should be a hefty workload.

Ronald Jones II | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 6-0, 200 | USC



YEAR TEAM ATT YDS AVG LNG TD REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2015 USC 153 987 6.5 74 8 7 39 5.6 15 1 2016 USC 177 1082 6.1 66 12 11 76 6.9 16 1 2017 USC 242 1486 6.1 86 18 14 187 13.4 56 1

The former Trojan is another rookie running back entering a fine situation with scant proven competition. Explosive and lean, Jones is closer to a change-up back than a full-timer, yet he may see a healthy dosage of touches in 2018. Tampa Bay sports Peyton Barber, Charles Sims and Jacquizz Rodgers. Sims is best suited as a third-down receiver, and Rodgers has flashed a handful of times in his career. Barber appears to be the biggest threat to Jones.

Working on the belief this will be Jones’ job to lose, he’s a flex consideration in fantasy with the occasional spell of Barber and probable loss of third-down action to Sims. Consistency could be erratic, and his touchdown count may be capped by system restraints.

Kerryon Johnson | Detroit Lions | 5-11, 213 | Auburn



YEAR TEAM ATT YDS AVG LNG TD REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2015 AUB 52 208 4.0 19 3 14 159 11.4 37 0 2016 AUB 182 895 4.9 47 11 17 125 7.4 37 0 2017 AUB 263 1320 5.0 60 17 23 188 8.2 55 2

What. A. Mess. Johnson basically was a one-year wonder at Auburn, but he’s capable of doing just about anything asked of him. The muddled backfield grouping of underachiever Ameer Abdullah and well-seasoned veteran LeGarrette Blount are augmented by the dynamic pass-receiving ways of Theo Riddick. While Johnson is an able three-down back, Riddick has that gig on lockdown. The short-yardage and goal line tasks figure to be owned by Blount. The early-down handles could be divided between Abdullah and Johnson, but in what way is anyone’s guess. There’s no guarantee Abdullah even makes the final roster at this point.

Expect more clarity as the summer progresses, all while being prepared to make a draft-day decision not fully knowing what you’re getting into with this lot. Detroit doesn’t run the ball enough to make Johnson better than a routine flex option, regardless of his role.

Nyheim Hines | Indianapolis Colts | 5-9, 197 | North Carolina State



YEAR TEAM ATT YDS AVG LNG TD REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2015 NCST 48 243 5.1 38 1 20 256 12.8 58 1 2016 NCST 13 44 3.4 14 0 43 525 12.2 56 0 2017 NCST 181 1040 5.7 83 9 25 124 5.0 15 0

Hines is capable of a little bit of everything, and he’s a fine change of pace to Marlon Mack’s slashing brand of football. The latter is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, which elevates Hines’ stock should something go wrong. Make no mistake, this will be a committee approach in any scenario.

Point-per-reception owners should be keen on Hines, although he has a sliver of upside in non-PPR setups. Scoring probably won’t be his thing, but a questionable cast of receivers could provide Hines a chance to work in space. He’s in the conversation of a weekly flex but is more safely a No. 4 draft target.

Nick Chubb | Cleveland Browns | 5-10, 220 | Georgia



YEAR TEAM ATT YDS AVG LNG TD REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2014 UGA 219 1547 7.1 83 14 18 213 11.8 27 2 2015 UGA 92 747 8.1 83 7 4 32 8.0 24 1 2016 UGA 224 1130 5.0 55 8 5 86 17.2 49 1 2017 UGA 191 1175 6.2 55 13 3 31 10.3 11 0

Cleveland signed running back Carlos Hyde to a three-year pact that can be voided after 2018 with little effect to the future salary cap. The former 49er is fragile and should share touches to remain on the field. Chubb is a similar back in terms of being capable between the 20s and around the goal line. Hyde is a more effective receiver, though Duke Johnson should replace either back on third downs more often than not.

Look for a mixture of both Hyde and Chubb on early downs and in the red zone, cannibalizing both backs’ fantasy worth. This could create a “hot-hand” situation from week to week, series to series. Chubb’s future is much brighter than his present. Treat him as a handcuff to Hyde and an RB4 otherwise.

Chase Edmonds | Arizona Cardinals | 5-9, 205 | Fordham



YEAR TEAM ATT YDS AVG LNG TD REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2014 FORDM 294 1838 6.3 91 23 19 121 6.4 36 1 2015 FORDM 251 1648 6.6 75 20 31 383 12.4 87 5 2016 FORDM 257 1799 7.0 77 19 25 272 10.9 38 1 2017 FORDM 136 577 4.2 65 5 11 129 11.7 46 0

Edmonds has a legitimate chance to unseat Elijhaa Penny as David Johnson’s immediate backup. The fourth-round pick played in only seven contests in 2017, due to leg injuries, and the team’s run blocking was miserable when Edmonds was on the field. He is explosive but lacks high-level skills to be a full-time guy in the NFL. If nothing else, he could make for a rewarding change-up to Johnson if sprinkled in throughout the season. Edmonds is a decent fantasy flier and a handcuff if a few breaks go his way.

Kalen Ballage | Miami Dolphins | 6-2, 228 | Arizona State



YEAR TEAM ATT YDS AVG LNG TD REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2014 ASU 42 126 3.0 12 3 6 64 10.7 38 1 2015 ASU 125 653 5.2 65 4 12 60 5.0 16 0 2016 ASU 126 536 4.3 75 14 44 469 10.7 71 1 2017 ASU 153 657 4.3 35 6 19 81 4.3 9 0

Ugh. Can we leave it right there? Ballage, at this stage, is a wiser option for Miami than the geriatric Frank Gore. However, politics could get in the way. Say Ballage clearly outplays Gore in the offseason, there is little doubt Adam Gase will favor the rookie. Should it be close, the hometown hero — at least in the early going — figures to get the touches to contrast Kenyan Drake’s playing style. At running back, younger legs tend to win out, even against a future Hall of Famer. Take a wait-and-see approach where you can, but Ballage is a fine gamble in the nascent portion of the second half of drafts.

Ito Smith | Atlanta Falcons | 5-10, 202 | Southern Miss



YEAR TEAM ATT YDS AVG LNG TD REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2014 USM 136 536 3.9 38 2 8 76 9.5 27 0 2015 USM 171 1128 6.6 75 10 49 515 10.5 49 3 2016 USM 265 1459 5.5 86 17 43 459 10.7 54 2 2017 USM 232 1321 5.7 89 13 36 370 10.3 84 2

Smith’s selection was of the forward-facing variety. After giving Devonta Freeman a lucrative extension last August, Atlanta probably cannot afford to keep Tevin Coleman, who is entering a contract year. Smith could prove to be a sound complement to Freeman. If all works well, there is a chance Smith becomes the guy in ’19 with the Falcons having an easier out of Freeman’s deal. Smith is a late-round gamble or insurance plan for either Atlanta backs.

Jaylen Samuels | Pittsburgh Steelers | 5-11, 223 | North Carolina State



YEAR TEAM ATT YDS AVG LNG TD REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2014 NCST 15 143 9.5 28 1 6 96 16.0 42 1 2015 NCST 56 368 6.6 66 9 65 597 9.2 64 7 2016 NCST 33 189 5.7 24 6 55 565 10.3 55 7 2017 NCST 71 383 5.4 40 11 69 551 8.0 79 4

Samuels is more of a hybrid running back who can line up all over the field. The Steelers could opt to mix him in for receiving work to limit Le’Veon Bell’s workload a tad. Fantasy players in PPR formats may want to give him a sniff if the offseason workouts show promise. Without a defined role, knowing when to play Samuels could be treacherous.

Jordan Wilkins | Indianapolis Colts | 6-1, 216 | Mississippi



YEAR TEAM ATT YDS AVG LNG TD REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2014 MISS 52 361 6.9 73 1 1 6 6.0 6 0 2015 MISS 72 379 5.3 38 4 5 75 15.0 45 0 2017 MISS 155 1011 6.5 64 9 26 241 9.3 25 1

Wilkins was the second running back chosen by the Colts in April’s draft, going in the fifth after Nyheim Hines went a rounder earlier. Marlon Mack is recovering from offseason should surgery and could use a helping hand. Perhaps even two pairs of them. Wilkins is in an opportunistic position to sneak onto the fantasy radar as a late-round gamble. Monitor the situation into the preseason.

Justin Jackson | Los Angeles Chargers | 6-0, 199 | Northwestern



YEAR TEAM ATT YDS AVG LNG TD REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2014 NW 245 1187 4.8 68 10 22 201 9.1 35 1 2015 NW 312 1418 4.5 62 5 21 162 7.7 28 0 2016 NW 298 1524 5.1 68 15 35 219 6.3 37 0 2017 NW 255 1154 4.5 79 9 43 266 6.2 24 0

Austin Ekeler was productive in limited action last year, and Melvin Gordon is no stranger to injuries. Jackson comes with a lean frame and reminds some of RB Taiwan Jones. The rookie will compete for touches and could carve out a niche role as a receiving option, if he holds up in pass pro. Stay tuned….

Boston Scott | New Orleans Saints | 5-7, 195 | Louisiana Tech



YEAR TEAM ATT YDS AVG LNG TD REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2014 LT 1 3 3.0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 2015 LT 34 275 8.1 77 0 1 1 1.0 1 0 2016 LT 70 515 7.4 71 6 11 125 11.4 22 0 2017 LT 163 937 5.7 45 8 20 181 9.1 32 1

Look for Scott to be worked in as a gadget player to get him into open space. He has above-average hands and is elusive, featuring a damaging jump-cut. He is merely a name to watch, though, as picking up the scraps from Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram won’t fill a belly.

Bo Scarbrough | Dallas Cowboys | 6-2, 228 | Alabama



YEAR TEAM ATT YDS AVG LNG TD REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2015 ALA 18 104 5.8 24 1 0 0 0 0 0 2016 ALA 125 812 6.5 85 11 4 22 5.5 9 0 2017 ALA 108 549 5.1 44 8 14 92 6.6 13 0

Scarbrough will enter a backfield behind at least Ezekiel Elliott and Rod Smith. Tavon Austin is expected to serve as a pass-catching running back. At best, the former Crimson Tide could work into the role of being Zeke’s primary backup, which amounts to being little more than a fantasy handcuff.

Trenton Cannon | New York Jets | 5-11, 185 | Virginia State



YEAR TEAM ATT YDS AVG LNG TD REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2015 VA ST 174 1,183 6.8 — 9 9 182 20.2 — 2 2016 VA ST 168 1,214 7.2 — 18 18 203 11.3 — 2 2017 VA ST 212 1,638 7.7 — 17 21 225 10.7 — 3

Cannon was highly productive for Virginia State and may get a shot at contributing, assuming he makes the roster. The Jets hardly boast a wealth of talent at the position, featuring Isaiah Crowell and Bilal Powell. Thomas Rawls and Elijah McGuire also will vie for roster spots. As it stands, Cannon is likely roster fodder.

David Williams | Denver Broncos | 6-1, 229 | Arkansas



YEAR TEAM ATT YDS AVG LNG TD REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2014 SC 45 256 5.7 37 2 7 99 14.1 59 0 2015 SC 86 299 3.5 18 0 11 93 8.5 21 0 2016 SC 56 239 4.3 33 3 9 72 8.0 16 0 2017 ARK 117 656 5.6 33 8 10 171 17.1 37 2

A seventh-round pick, Williams will fight for a roster spot. He enters what may be a wide-open backfield battle, one including third-rounder Royce Freeman, Devontae Booker and De’Angelo Henderson all presumably ahead of Williams. Look elsewhere, barring a miracle.

Mark Walton | Cincinnati Bengals | 5-10, 202 | Miami (Fla.)



YEAR TEAM ATT YDS AVG LNG TD REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2015 MIAMI 129 450 3.5 27 9 22 293 13.3 41 1 2016 MIAMI 209 1117 5.3 80 14 27 240 8.9 30 1 2017 MIAMI 56 428 7.6 82 3 7 91 13.0 39 0

An injury-shorted 2017 season can be overlooked to get a truer representation of Walton. He’s a plus-receiver whose game kind of reminds of Giovani Bernard. There is a lot needed to work in Walton’s favor before he becomes a fantasy-worthy consideration in 2018.

John Kelly | Los Angeles Rams | 5-10, 216 | Tennessee



YEAR TEAM ATT YDS AVG LNG TD REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2015 TENN 40 165 4.1 22 1 0 0 0 0 0 2016 TENN 98 630 6.4 73 5 6 51 8.5 17 0 2017 TENN 189 778 4.1 38 9 37 299 8.1 52 0

Kelly is a mildly intriguing rookie in a bad situation for fantasy purposes. Without an injury to Todd Gurley, Kelly is completely useless for fake football. Malcolm Brown likely retains the top backup chores, as well.

Nick Bawden | Detroit Lions | 6-2, 245 | San Diego State



YEAR TEAM ATT YDS AVG LNG TD REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2014 SDSU 11 43 3.9 15 0 0 0 0 0 0 2015 SDSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2016 SDSU 1 4 4.0 7 0 15 137 9.1 20 0 2017 SDSU 0 0 0 0 0 15 103 6.9 ‘– 1

Bawden came to SDSU as a quarterback in 2014, but after an awful showing, he was convinced to move to fullback. In 2016 and ’17, he paved the way for the nation’s leading rushers. He has no fantasy value but should improve Detroit’s running game as a lead blocker.