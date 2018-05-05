Fantasy football rookie preview: Tight ends

Now that we have had some time to digest the NFL draft and its aftermath, us fantasy footballers are excitedly waiting to add some of the rookies to our fake teams. Deciding which players have fantasy worth in 2018 comes down to assessing the likelihood of playing time. The following players are ranked in order of anticipated opportunity and corresponding value.

Hayden Hurst | Baltimore Ravens | 6-5, 250 | South Carolina



YEAR TEAM REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2015 SC 8 106 13.3 47 0 2016 SC 48 616 12.8 47 1 2017 SC 41 518 12.6 62 2

The 25th overall pick, Hurst brings athleticism and downfield ability to the Ravens. A former baseball prospect, in fact a 17th-round choice by the Pittsburgh Pirates, Hurst has room to grow as a tight end and is entering a franchise with a tradition of utilizing the position.

Rookies at this position rarely contribute meaningfully in fantasy. There are, of course, recent exceptions in Evan Engram and Hunter Henry, providing fantasy owners hope for Hurst. Draft him as a TE2 with cautious optimistic.

Mike Gesicki | Miami Dolphins | 6-6, 247 | Penn State



YEAR TEAM REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2014 PSU 11 114 10.4 30 0 2015 PSU 13 125 9.6 33 1 2016 PSU 48 679 14.1 53 5 2017 PSU 51 501 9.8 35 9

Miami could throw this rookie into the fire on Day 1 as a pass-catching option. There is little chance Gesicki is utilized much, if at all, as an inline blocker. The offense needs to replace Jarvis Landry’s 161 targets, many of which came on underneath routes.

The learning curve will be steep, so any consistency in fantasy gains are likely to come in the second half of the 2018 season. Gesicki has a brilliant future and is no more promising than a risk-reward TE2.

Dalton Schultz | Dallas Cowboys | 6-6, 244 | Stanford



YEAR TEAM REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2015 STAN 10 121 12.1 22 1 2016 STAN 23 222 9.7 30 1 2017 STAN 20 204 10.2 36 3

Dummies don’t get into Stanford, which bodes well for Schultz’s ability to pick up the offense in Year 1. The retirement of Jason Witten paves the way for this rookie to have immediate fantasy value. Dallas has a young tight end named Rico Gathers, a big-bodied talent coming off of a promising 2017 preseason. He is also coming back from a concussion serious enough to place him on IR. A 2017 seventh-round pick in Geoff Swaim remains on the roster, as well. Blake Jarwin also will compete.

Look for a committee approach at the position for at least the short term, unless someone stands out in the offseason. Schultz is the most intriguing of this group, but he is not a complete player. In best-case scenario, he is a late-round TE2 gamble.

Chris Herndon | New York Jets | 6-4, 253 | Miami (Fla.)

YEAR TEAM REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2015 MIAMI 18 237 13.2 46 1 2016 MIAMI 28 334 11.9 48 2 2017 MIAMI 40 477 11.9 51 4

Among the most complete tight ends in this draft class, Herndon enters an interesting situation with a Jets offense seeking a viable starter at the position. Jordan Leggett and Clive Walford are mostly unproven, but being veterans, they may have an instant leg up on the incoming Herndon. Monitor the situation throughout the summer and consider Herndon as a potential TE2.

Will Dissly | Seattle Seahawks | 6-4, 262 | Washington



YEAR TEAM REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2016 WASH 4 47 11.8 27 1 2017 WASH 19 230 12.1 29 2

A better blocker than receiver, Dissly will need time to feel his way through the learning curve of the NFL. Seattle is weak at the position and could opt to cast him into the flames from the onset of his career, which would provide gamers another body to consider but not much else. Watch his offseason and toss him into the column of players with fringe appeal should he land the job.

Dallas Goedert | Philadelphia Eagles | 6-5, 256 | South Dakota State



YEAR TEAM REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2014 SDAKST 8 100 12.5 21 0 2015 SDAKST 26 484 18.6 77 3 2016 SDAKST 92 1293 14.1 70 11 2017 SDAKST 72 1111 15.4 57 7

Size, speed, athleticism and a pair of monster mitts (10 1/4 inches) helped create a pair of fine seasons, albeit against lesser competition. He will be worked into the game plan in Philly behind Zach Ertz, likely filling the change-up role vacated by Trey Burton.

A creative offensive staff will find ways to get Goedert the ball in space and limit his need to process what is going on around him. He is likely the future of the position for the Eagles, although not until probably 2020 ish. For now, his short-term draft worth is merely as a late-round flier.

Mark Andrews | Baltimore Ravens | 6-5, 256 | Oklahoma



YEAR TEAM REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2015 OKLA 19 318 16.7 61 7 2016 OKLA 31 489 15.8 64 7 2017 OKLA 58 906 15.6 59 8

Remember former Ravens tight end Todd Heap? He is an apt comparison for Andrews, the second tight end added in this draft by Baltimore. Given the lack of proven talent at the position on this roster, it isn’t crazy to think two rookies could contribution for fantasy purposes. That said, spending anything earlier than a late-rounder on a backup rookie TE is burning a pick.

Jordan Akins | Houston Texans | 6-3, 249 | Central Florida



YEAR TEAM REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2014 UCF 12 135 11.3 22 0 2015 UCF 14 152 10.9 33 2 2016 UCF 23 347 15.1 71 2 2017 UCF 30 459 15.3 48 4

Stephen Anderson and Ryan Griffin will vie for the starting job, but Akins, a 26-year-old rookie and a third-rounder, doesn’t have too far of a climb if he impresses. The former two tight ends are hardly elite talents. Keep tabs on Akins’ growth this summer.

Ryan Izzo | New England Patriots | 6-5, 256 | Florida State



YEAR TEAM REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2014 FSU 1 7 7.0 7 0 2015 FSU 14 210 15.0 37 2 2016 FSU 19 227 11.9 39 1 2017 FSU 14 258 18.4 60 3

Not a dynamic athlete, Izzo is a well-rounded player whose brightest days are several seasons from now. As a seventh-round pick, he will fight for a roster spot and belongs nowhere near a fantasy lineup as long as Rob Gronkowski is upright.

Troy Fumagalli | Denver Broncos | 6-5, 247 | Wisconsin



YEAR TEAM REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2014 WIS 14 187 13.4 28 0 2015 WIS 28 313 11.2 31 1 2016 WIS 47 580 12.3 30 2 2017 WIS 43 516 12.0 44 4

The former Badger is a respectable athlete and an effort blocker, though he is raw. Denver continues to throw darts at the wall to see which one sticks at the tight end position. Barring a miraculous ascension during the summer, Fumagalli figures to be undraftable in 2018.

Tyler Conklin | Minnesota Vikings | 6-3, 254 | Central Michigan



YEAR TEAM REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2015 CMU 6 95 15.8 25 0 2016 CMU 42 560 13.3 35 6 2017 CMU 28 406 14.5 42 5

Injuries could be a concern in the long haul. As long as Kyle Rudolph is healthy, Conklin will be slowly worked into the system and may not even touch the ball in 2018.

Jordan Thomas | Houston Texans | 6-6, 265 | Mississippi State



YEAR TEAM REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2016 MSST 9 48 5.3 13 1 2017 MSST 20 227 11.4 24 3

Extremely raw, Thomas was an upside pick in the sixth round for what he could become with proper grooming. It is entirely likely he doesn’t touch the ball in 2018, provided he makes the final roster.

Durham Smythe | Miami Dolphins | 6-5, 253 | Notre Dame



YEAR TEAM REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2014 ND 1 7 7.0 7 0 2015 ND 3 18 6.0 7 1 2016 ND 9 112 12.4 31 4 2017 ND 13 234 18.0 33 1

Mike Gesicki was Miami’s earlier tight end selection as a receiving type, and Smythe is purely a blocker. He has no fantasy value.