2018 player movement tracker

Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends
ARI New: Sam Bradford
Mike Glennon
Josh Rosen (1.10)		 Christian Kirk (2.15)
Gone: Blaine Gabbert
Carson Palmer		 Adrian Peterson John Brown
Jaron Brown
ATL New: Calvin Ridley (1.26)
Gone: Taylor Gabriel
BAL New: Lamar Jackson (1.32)
Robert Griffin III		 Michael Crabtree
John Brown		 Hayden Hurst (1.25)
Mark Andrews (3.22)
Gone: Terrance West Jeremy Maclin
Mike Wallace		 Benjamin Watson
BUF New: Josh Allen (1.07)
A.J. McCarron		 Chris Ivory
Gone: Tyrod Taylor Jordan Matthews
CAR New:  C.J. Anderson Torrey Smith
D.J. Moore (1.24)
Gone: Jonathan Stewart Ed Dickson
CHI New: Chase Daniel Allen Robinson
Taylor Gabriel
Anthony Miller (2.19)		 Trey Burton
Gone: Mike Glennon Kendall Wright
Cameron Meredith
CIN New: Mark Walton (4.12)
Gone: A.J. McCarron Jeremy Hill
CLE New: Baker Mayfield (1.01)
Tyrod Taylor		 Carlos Hyde
Nick Chubb (2.03)		 Jarvis Landry
Jeff Janis		 Darren Fells
Gone: DeShone Kizer Isaiah Crowell
DAL New: Allen Hurns
Michael Gallup (3.17)
Tavon Austin
Gone:  Dez Bryant Jason Witten (ret)
DEN New: Case Keenum Royce Freeman (3.07) Courtland Sutton (2.08)
Gone: Jamaal Charles
C.J. Anderson
DET New: Kerryon Johnson (2.11)
LeGarrette Blount		 Luke Willson
Gone: Eric Ebron
Darren Fells
GB New: DeShone Kizer Jimmy Graham
Marcedes Lewis
Gone: Jordy Nelson
Jeff Janis
HOU New:
Gone:
IND New: Nyheim Hines (4.04) Ryan Grant Eric Ebron
Gone: Frank Gore Donte Moncrief
JAC New: Donte Moncrief
DJ Chark (2.29)		 A. Seferian-Jenkins
Gone: Chris Ivory Allen Robinson
Allen Hurns		 Marcedes Lewis
KC New: Sammy Watkins
Gone: Alex Smith Albert Wilson
LAC New:
Gone: Antonio Gates
LAR New: Brandin Cooks
Gone: Sammy Watkins
Tavon Austin
MIA New: Frank Gore Albert Wilson
Danny Amendola		 Mike Gesicki (2.10)
Gone: Jay Cutler Jarvis Landry Julius Thomas
MIN New: Kirk Cousins Kendall Wright
Gone: Case Keenum
Sam Bradford
Teddy Bridgewater		 Jerick McKinnon Jarius Wright
NE New: Sony Michel (1.31)
Jeremy Hill		 Jordan Matthews
Gone: Dion Lewis Danny Amendola
Brandin Cooks
NO New: Cameron Meredith
Tre’quan Smith (3.27)		 Benjamin Watson
Gone: Chase Daniel Coby Fleener
NYG New: Saquon Barkley (1.02)
Jonathan Stewart
Gone: Orleans Darkwa Brandon Marshall
NYJ New: Sam Darnold (1.03)
Teddy Bridgewater		 Isaiah Crowell
Thomas Rawls		 Terrelle Pryor
Gone: Matt Forte (ret) A. Seferian-Jenkins
OAK New: Doug Martin Jordy Nelson
Martavis Bryant
Gone: Michael Crabtree
PHI New: Mike Wallace
Gone: LeGarrette Blount Torrey Smith Trey Burton
Brent Celek
PIT New: Mason Rudolph (3.12) James Washington (2.28)
Gone: Eli Rogers
Martavis Bryant
SEA New: Rashaad Penny (1.27) Jaron Brown
Brandon Marshall		 Ed Dickson
Gone: Thomas Rawls Paul Richardson Jimmy Graham
Luke Willson
SF New: Jerick McKinnon Dante Pettis (2.12)
Gone: Carlos Hyde
TB New: Ronald Jones (2.06)
Gone: Doug Martin
TEN New:  Blaine Gabbert Dion Lewis
Gone: DeMarco Murray Eric Decker
WAS New: Alex Smith Derrius Guice (2.27) Paul Richardson
Gone: Kirk Cousins Ryan Grant
Terrelle Pryor

 

