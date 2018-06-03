Old Faces, New Places: Terrelle Pryor

My, how much difference a year can make. Entering the 2017 season, Washington Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor was betting on himself with a one-year deal in the Beltway. He was coming off of a breakthrough season in Cleveland, in which he landed 77 grabs for 1,007 yards and four scores in his first full-time shot at being a starting wide receiver.

The hyper-athletic former quarterback turned down a lucrative deal with the Browns to join Washington, and it may have set back the nearly 29-year-old in an irreparable manner. Not only did he miss out on big money from Cleveland, but a miserable nine-game run in Washington led to a limited market in the 2018 offseason.

The New York Jets added Pryor on a single-year pact of their own, giving him a chance at redemption. In an ideal situation for Pryor, he rebounds and enters his age-30 season with a final shot at a big-money deal. This provides some incentive and gives fantasy owners a little, as well.

In his nine games (two starts) last year, Pryor mustered a paltry 20 receptions for 240 yards and a lone score. He looked uncomfortable within the offensive system and never displayed chemistry with quarterback Kirk Cousins. Pryor is currently dealing with a new ankle injury after undergoing ankle surgery in November last season. Jets head coach Todd Bowles wouldn’t comment beyond saying the injury isn’t related to the surgery.

The Jets offer a fresh start and the No. 3 overall selection, Sam Darnold, as his eventual starting quarterback. New York could being the season fielding veteran Josh McCown before an inevitable transition to Darnold.

Robby Anderson returns as the No. 1 wideout but faces potential discipline from the NFL after the worst of his charges were reduced to misdemeanor offenses. A new court date has been set for July 19. To compound the situation, he is facing an Aug. 6 trial for felony resisting arrest with violence from a separate incident.

Second-year receiver ArDarius Stewart has failed to flash this spring and currently isn’t a threat to Pryor’s playing time. Quincy Enunwa is talented but has battled injuries of his own and is far more of a possession type than the field-stretcher that is Pryor. Jermaine Kearse is coming off of a career year and can get down the field after the catch. He figures to be Pryor’s primary competition for PT. Aforementioned rookie Chad Hansen is a name to watch this summer.

Fantasy football outlook

The entire offense will feel fresh in 2018. Jeremy Bates is the new playcaller, and Isaiah Crowell steps in as the expected lead back. Given the preference of Bowles to emphasize the running game, Bates was promoted after John Morton was shown the door following McCown’s breakout season. New York’s defense should be improved, as well, offering more chances to commit to the ground game.

Pryor’s ankle woes are alarming and could rob him of precious practice time. Monitor his situation as the offseason unfolds. He should be on track for training camp, per reports.

The Jets may need to rely on him if Anderson is suspended or Enunwa faces another injury of his own. All told, Pryor is going in the 20th round of fantasy drafts, illustrating gamers feel he is unworthy of a selection in most formats. Treat him as nothing more than a final-round flier in the deepest of leagues.