Consistency Rankings - Quarterbacks

Below lists out each quarterback who played at least eight games and their categories list the number of games in which they had at least the stated topic. The consistency rating comes from the number of times where they scored at least 20 fantasy points using a standard scoring system of 1/20 pass yards and four-point touchdowns. 20 points would be the same as 240 passing yards and two touchdowns. Rushing scores were six points and it was 1/10 rushing yardage.
The column for consistency shows how often a quarterback scored at least 20 fantasy points in 2016.
|Quarterback
|Consistency
|Gms
|20 Pts
|30 Pts
|300 Yards
|3 TD
|Aaron Rodgers
|86%
|7
|6
|2
|3
|4
|Deshaun Watson
|71%
|7
|5
|3
|2
|4
|Carson Wentz
|69%
|13
|9
|4
|4
|6
|Jameis Winston
|69%
|13
|9
|3
|6
|3
|Russell Wilson
|69%
|16
|11
|7
|3
|8
|Tom Brady
|69%
|16
|11
|2
|6
|5
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|67%
|6
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Matthew Stafford
|63%
|16
|10
|1
|5
|4
|Philip Rivers
|63%
|16
|10
|2
|6
|4
|Ben Roethlisberger
|60%
|15
|9
|3
|4
|2
|Carson Palmer
|57%
|7
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Dak Prescott
|56%
|16
|9
|3
|1
|6
|Kirk Cousins
|56%
|16
|9
|3
|5
|6
|Alex Smith
|53%
|15
|8
|4
|5
|4
|Jared Goff
|53%
|15
|8
|3
|5
|4
|Marcus Mariota
|53%
|15
|8
|0
|2
|0
|Andy Dalton
|50%
|16
|8
|1
|1
|3
|Blake Bortles
|50%
|16
|8
|2
|4
|2
|C.J. Beathard
|50%
|6
|3
|1
|0
|1
|David Fales
|50%
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Drew Brees
|50%
|16
|8
|0
|3
|1
|Paxton Lynch
|50%
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Bradford
|50%
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Case Keenum
|47%
|15
|7
|3
|2
|3
|Cam Newton
|44%
|16
|7
|4
|2
|4
|Blaine Gabbert
|40%
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Derek Carr
|40%
|15
|6
|1
|3
|2
|DeShone Kizer
|40%
|15
|6
|2
|1
|2
|Tyrod Taylor
|40%
|15
|6
|1
|0
|1
|Josh McCown
|38%
|13
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Matt Ryan
|38%
|16
|6
|0
|4
|0
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|33%
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Jacoby Brissett
|31%
|16
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Joe Flacco
|31%
|16
|5
|0
|0
|0
Top in Categories
|20 Pts
|30 Pts
|300 Yards
|3 TDs
|Russell Wilson
|11
|Russell Wilson
|7
|Jameis Winston
|6
|Russell Wilson
|8
|Tom Brady
|11
|Carson Wentz
|4
|Tom Brady
|6
|Carson Wentz
|6
|Matthew Stafford
|10
|Alex Smith
|4
|Philip Rivers
|6
|Dak Prescott
|6
|Philip Rivers
|10
|Cam Newton
|4
|Matthew Stafford
|5
|Kirk Cousins
|6
|Carson Wentz
|9
|8 Players
|3
|Kirk Cousins
|5
|Tom Brady
|5
|Jameis Winston
|9
|Alex Smith
|5
|7 Players
|4
|Ben Roethlisberger
|9
|Jared Goff
|5
|Dak Prescott
|9
|4 Players
|4