Consistency Rankings - Quarterbacks

Below lists out each quarterback who played at least eight games and their categories list the number of games in which they had at least the stated topic. The consistency rating comes from the number of times where they scored at least 20 fantasy points using a standard scoring system of 1/20 pass yards and four-point touchdowns. 20 points would be the same as 240 passing yards and two touchdowns. Rushing scores were six points and it was 1/10 rushing yardage.

The column for consistency shows how often a quarterback scored at least 20 fantasy points in 2016.

Quarterback Consistency Gms 20 Pts 30 Pts 300 Yards 3 TD Aaron Rodgers 86% 7 6 2 3 4 Deshaun Watson 71% 7 5 3 2 4 Carson Wentz 69% 13 9 4 4 6 Jameis Winston 69% 13 9 3 6 3 Russell Wilson 69% 16 11 7 3 8 Tom Brady 69% 16 11 2 6 5 Jimmy Garoppolo 67% 6 4 0 2 1 Matthew Stafford 63% 16 10 1 5 4 Philip Rivers 63% 16 10 2 6 4 Ben Roethlisberger 60% 15 9 3 4 2 Carson Palmer 57% 7 4 0 3 1 Dak Prescott 56% 16 9 3 1 6 Kirk Cousins 56% 16 9 3 5 6 Alex Smith 53% 15 8 4 5 4 Jared Goff 53% 15 8 3 5 4 Marcus Mariota 53% 15 8 0 2 0 Andy Dalton 50% 16 8 1 1 3 Blake Bortles 50% 16 8 2 4 2 C.J. Beathard 50% 6 3 1 0 1 David Fales 50% 2 1 0 0 0 Drew Brees 50% 16 8 0 3 1 Paxton Lynch 50% 2 1 0 0 0 Sam Bradford 50% 2 1 0 1 1 Case Keenum 47% 15 7 3 2 3 Cam Newton 44% 16 7 4 2 4 Blaine Gabbert 40% 5 2 0 0 1 Derek Carr 40% 15 6 1 3 2 DeShone Kizer 40% 15 6 2 1 2 Tyrod Taylor 40% 15 6 1 0 1 Josh McCown 38% 13 5 2 3 3 Matt Ryan 38% 16 6 0 4 0 Ryan Fitzpatrick 33% 6 2 0 0 1 Jacoby Brissett 31% 16 5 1 2 1 Joe Flacco 31% 16 5 0 0 0

Top in Categories