Consistency Rankings - Running Backs

Below lists out each notable running back who played at least eight games and their categories list the number of games in which they had at least the stated topic. The consistency rating comes from the number of times where they gained at least 15 fantasy points considering a scoring system of 1/10 per hard and six point touchdowns along with one point receptions.

The column for consistency shows how often a player scored at least 15 fantasy points in 2017.

Running Back Consistency Gms 15 Pts 25 Pts 100 Yards TD Le’Veon Bell 87% 15 13 6 9 8 Todd Gurley II 87% 15 13 7 12 10 Ezekiel Elliott 80% 10 8 3 7 5 Leonard Fournette 69% 13 9 2 7 9 Alvin Kamara 69% 16 11 6 7 10 Kareem Hunt 63% 16 10 4 10 7 Melvin Gordon 63% 16 10 3 7 10 Chris Thompson 60% 10 6 2 3 5 Duke Johnson Jr. 56% 16 9 0 2 7 LeSean McCoy 50% 16 8 4 8 5 Mark Ingram 50% 16 8 4 6 8 Rex Burkhead 50% 10 5 1 1 6 Carlos Hyde 44% 16 7 1 3 5 Christian McCaffrey 44% 16 7 1 2 6 Jordan Howard 44% 16 7 2 5 6 Devonta Freeman 43% 14 6 2 4 7 Ty Montgomery 38% 8 3 1 1 3 Kenyan Drake 36% 14 5 0 4 4 Alex Collins 33% 15 5 1 2 5 C.J. Anderson 31% 16 5 2 5 3 Jerick McKinnon 31% 16 5 2 3 4 DeMarco Murray 27% 15 4 1 1 5 Tevin Coleman 27% 15 4 0 2 7 Derrick Henry 25% 16 4 0 3 6 Dion Lewis 25% 16 4 2 3 7 Javorius Allen 25% 16 4 0 1 5 Latavius Murray 25% 16 4 0 3 6 Matt Forte 25% 12 3 1 0 2

