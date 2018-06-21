Consistency Rankings - Running Backs

Below lists out each notable running back who played at least eight games and their categories list the number of games in which they had at least the stated topic. The consistency rating comes from the number of times where they gained at least 15 fantasy points considering a scoring system of 1/10 per hard and six point touchdowns along with one point receptions.
The column for consistency shows how often a player scored at least 15 fantasy points in 2017.
|Running Back
|Consistency
|Gms
|15 Pts
|25 Pts
|100 Yards
|TD
|Le’Veon Bell
|87%
|15
|13
|6
|9
|8
|Todd Gurley II
|87%
|15
|13
|7
|12
|10
|Ezekiel Elliott
|80%
|10
|8
|3
|7
|5
|Leonard Fournette
|69%
|13
|9
|2
|7
|9
|Alvin Kamara
|69%
|16
|11
|6
|7
|10
|Kareem Hunt
|63%
|16
|10
|4
|10
|7
|Melvin Gordon
|63%
|16
|10
|3
|7
|10
|Chris Thompson
|60%
|10
|6
|2
|3
|5
|Duke Johnson Jr.
|56%
|16
|9
|0
|2
|7
|LeSean McCoy
|50%
|16
|8
|4
|8
|5
|Mark Ingram
|50%
|16
|8
|4
|6
|8
|Rex Burkhead
|50%
|10
|5
|1
|1
|6
|Carlos Hyde
|44%
|16
|7
|1
|3
|5
|Christian McCaffrey
|44%
|16
|7
|1
|2
|6
|Jordan Howard
|44%
|16
|7
|2
|5
|6
|Devonta Freeman
|43%
|14
|6
|2
|4
|7
|Ty Montgomery
|38%
|8
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Kenyan Drake
|36%
|14
|5
|0
|4
|4
|Alex Collins
|33%
|15
|5
|1
|2
|5
|C.J. Anderson
|31%
|16
|5
|2
|5
|3
|Jerick McKinnon
|31%
|16
|5
|2
|3
|4
|DeMarco Murray
|27%
|15
|4
|1
|1
|5
|Tevin Coleman
|27%
|15
|4
|0
|2
|7
|Derrick Henry
|25%
|16
|4
|0
|3
|6
|Dion Lewis
|25%
|16
|4
|2
|3
|7
|Javorius Allen
|25%
|16
|4
|0
|1
|5
|Latavius Murray
|25%
|16
|4
|0
|3
|6
|Matt Forte
|25%
|12
|3
|1
|0
|2
Top in Categories
|15 Pts
|25 Pts
|100 Yds
|Touchdown
|Le’Veon Bell
|13
|Todd Gurley II
|7
|Todd Gurley II
|12
|Todd Gurley II
|10
|Todd Gurley II
|13
|Le’Veon Bell
|6
|Kareem Hunt
|10
|Alvin Kamara
|10
|Alvin Kamara
|11
|Alvin Kamara
|6
|Le’Veon Bell
|9
|Melvin Gordon
|10
|Kareem Hunt
|10
|Kareem Hunt
|4
|LeSean McCoy
|8
|Leonard Fournette
|9
|Melvin Gordon
|10
|LeSean McCoy
|4
|Ezekiel Elliott
|7
|Le’Veon Bell
|8
|Leonard Fournette
|9
|Mark Ingram
|4
|Leonard Fournette
|7
|Mark Ingram
|8
|Duke Johnson Jr.
|9
|Ezekiel Elliott
|3
|Alvin Kamara
|7
|5 Players
|7
|Ezekiel Elliott
|8
|Melvin Gordon
|3
|Melvin Gordon
|7
|LeSean McCoy
|8
|7 Players
|2
|Mark Ingram
|6
|Mark Ingram
|8
|Jordan Howard
|5