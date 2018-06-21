Consistency Rankings - Tight Ends

Below lists out each notable tight end who played at least eight games and their categories list the number of games in which they had at least the stated topic. The consistency rating comes from the number of times where a tight end gained at least 10 fantasy points considering a scoring system of 1/10 points per yard and six points per touchdown along with one point per reception.
The column for consistency shows how often a tight end scored at least 10 fantasy points.
|Tight Ends
|Consistency
|WK
|10 Pts
|15 Pts
|75 Yards
|TD
|Zach Ertz
|79%
|14
|11
|9
|6
|7
|Rob Gronkowski
|77%
|13
|10
|8
|7
|6
|Travis Kelce
|73%
|15
|11
|8
|6
|7
|Jimmy Graham
|63%
|16
|10
|4
|0
|8
|Hunter Henry
|58%
|12
|7
|4
|4
|4
|Delanie Walker
|56%
|16
|9
|6
|2
|4
|Evan Engram
|53%
|15
|8
|7
|3
|6
|Jack Doyle
|53%
|15
|8
|4
|3
|4
|Charles Clay
|46%
|13
|6
|3
|1
|2
|Cameron Brate
|44%
|16
|7
|4
|2
|5
|Kyle Rudolph
|44%
|16
|7
|3
|0
|7
|Vernon Davis
|44%
|16
|7
|2
|2
|3
|O.J. Howard
|38%
|13
|5
|2
|1
|5
|Benjamin Watson
|38%
|16
|6
|2
|1
|4
|Jason Witten
|38%
|16
|6
|3
|1
|5
|Zach Miller
|38%
|8
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Austin Hooper
|31%
|16
|5
|3
|1
|3
|Eric Ebron
|31%
|16
|5
|3
|2
|4
|Jared Cook
|31%
|16
|5
|3
|3
|2
|A. Seferian-Jenkins
|31%
|13
|4
|2
|0
|3
|A.J. Derby
|27%
|11
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Coby Fleener
|27%
|11
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Tyler Kroft
|27%
|15
|4
|2
|1
|5
|Rhett Ellison
|25%
|12
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|25%
|8
|2
|2
|0
|2
Top in Categories
|10 Pts
|15 Pts
|75 Yards
|Touchdown
|Zach Ertz
|11
|Zach Ertz
|9
|Rob Gronkowski
|7
|Jimmy Graham
|8
|Travis Kelce
|11
|Rob Gronkowski
|8
|Zach Ertz
|6
|Zach Ertz
|7
|Rob Gronkowski
|10
|Travis Kelce
|8
|Travis Kelce
|6
|Travis Kelce
|7
|Jimmy Graham
|10
|Evan Engram
|7
|Hunter Henry
|4
|Kyle Rudolph
|7
|Delanie Walker
|9
|Delanie Walker
|6
|Evan Engram
|3
|Rob Gronkowski
|6
|Evan Engram
|8
|Jimmy Graham
|4
|Jack Doyle
|3
|Evan Engram
|6
|Jack Doyle
|8
|Hunter Henry
|4
|Jared Cook
|3
|4 Players
|5
|4 Players
|7
|Jack Doyle
|4
|5 Players
|2
|Cameron Brate
|4