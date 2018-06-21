Consistency Rankings - Tight Ends

Below lists out each notable tight end who played at least eight games and their categories list the number of games in which they had at least the stated topic. The consistency rating comes from the number of times where a tight end gained at least 10 fantasy points considering a scoring system of 1/10 points per yard and six points per touchdown along with one point per reception.

The column for consistency shows how often a tight end scored at least 10 fantasy points.

Tight Ends Consistency WK 10 Pts 15 Pts 75 Yards TD Zach Ertz 79% 14 11 9 6 7 Rob Gronkowski 77% 13 10 8 7 6 Travis Kelce 73% 15 11 8 6 7 Jimmy Graham 63% 16 10 4 0 8 Hunter Henry 58% 12 7 4 4 4 Delanie Walker 56% 16 9 6 2 4 Evan Engram 53% 15 8 7 3 6 Jack Doyle 53% 15 8 4 3 4 Charles Clay 46% 13 6 3 1 2 Cameron Brate 44% 16 7 4 2 5 Kyle Rudolph 44% 16 7 3 0 7 Vernon Davis 44% 16 7 2 2 3 O.J. Howard 38% 13 5 2 1 5 Benjamin Watson 38% 16 6 2 1 4 Jason Witten 38% 16 6 3 1 5 Zach Miller 38% 8 3 0 0 2 Austin Hooper 31% 16 5 3 1 3 Eric Ebron 31% 16 5 3 2 4 Jared Cook 31% 16 5 3 3 2 A. Seferian-Jenkins 31% 13 4 2 0 3 A.J. Derby 27% 11 3 1 1 2 Coby Fleener 27% 11 3 1 1 2 Tyler Kroft 27% 15 4 2 1 5 Rhett Ellison 25% 12 3 0 0 2 Ricky Seals-Jones 25% 8 2 2 0 2

Top in Categories