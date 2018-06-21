Consistency Rankings - Wide Receivers

Below lists out each notable wideout who played at least eight games and their categories list the number of games in which they had at least the stated topic. The consistency rating comes from the number of times that they scored 15 fantasy points or more considering a standard scoring system of 1/10 per yard gained and six-point touchdowns along with one point receptions.
The column for consistency shows how often a wideout scored at least 15 fantasy points.
|Wide Receivers
|Consistency
|WK
|15 Pts
|25 Pts
|100 Yards
|TD
|DeAndre Hopkins
|87%
|15
|13
|4
|5
|10
|Jarvis Landry
|69%
|16
|11
|1
|0
|8
|Michael Thomas
|69%
|16
|11
|1
|2
|5
|Antonio Brown
|57%
|14
|8
|6
|8
|6
|Davante Adams
|57%
|14
|8
|2
|1
|8
|Golden Tate
|56%
|16
|9
|0
|3
|5
|Tyreek Hill
|53%
|15
|8
|3
|4
|6
|Stefon Diggs
|50%
|14
|7
|2
|1
|6
|Adam Thielen
|50%
|16
|8
|2
|4
|4
|Keenan Allen
|50%
|16
|8
|4
|7
|5
|Chris Hogan
|44%
|9
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Brandin Cooks
|44%
|16
|7
|2
|2
|6
|Demaryius Thomas
|44%
|16
|7
|0
|1
|5
|Robert Woods
|42%
|12
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Cooper Kupp
|40%
|15
|6
|0
|2
|5
|Mike Evans
|40%
|15
|6
|0
|1
|5
|Mike Wallace
|40%
|15
|6
|0
|2
|4
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|38%
|13
|5
|2
|3
|7
|Marqise Lee
|38%
|13
|5
|0
|1
|3
|A.J. Green
|38%
|16
|6
|3
|3
|7
|Alshon Jeffery
|38%
|16
|6
|1
|0
|8
|Devin Funchess
|38%
|16
|6
|2
|1
|6
|Dez Bryant
|38%
|16
|6
|0
|0
|6
|Doug Baldwin
|38%
|16
|6
|2
|2
|7
|Julio Jones
|38%
|16
|6
|1
|4
|2
|Larry Fitzgerald
|38%
|16
|6
|4
|4
|6
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|38%
|16
|6
|2
|3
|7
|Nelson Agholor
|38%
|16
|6
|1
|1
|8
|Robby Anderson
|38%
|16
|6
|1
|3
|6
|Jamison Crowder
|33%
|15
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Marquise Goodwin
|31%
|16
|5
|0
|4
|2
|Michael Crabtree
|31%
|13
|4
|1
|0
|5
|Will Fuller V
|30%
|10
|3
|1
|1
|4
|Randall Cobb
|29%
|14
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Rishard Matthews
|29%
|14
|4
|0
|1
|4
|Sterling Shepard
|27%
|11
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Danny Amendola
|27%
|15
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Ted Ginn Jr.
|27%
|15
|4
|0
|1
|4
|Pierre Garcon
|25%
|8
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Emmanuel Sanders
|25%
|12
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Kenny Stills
|25%
|16
|4
|2
|1
|5
|T.Y. Hilton
|25%
|16
|4
|3
|4
|3
Top in Categories
|15 Pts
|25 Pts
|100 Yards
|Touchdown
|DeAndre Hopkins
|13
|Antonio Brown
|6
|Antonio Brown
|8
|DeAndre Hopkins
|10
|Jarvis Landry
|11
|DeAndre Hopkins
|4
|Keenan Allen
|7
|Jarvis Landry
|8
|Michael Thomas
|11
|Keenan Allen
|4
|DeAndre Hopkins
|5
|Davante Adams
|8
|Golden Tate
|9
|Larry Fitzgerald
|4
|Tyreek Hill
|4
|Alshon Jeffery
|8
|Antonio Brown
|8
|Tyreek Hill
|3
|Adam Thielen
|4
|Nelson Agholor
|8
|Davante Adams
|8
|A.J. Green
|3
|Julio Jones
|4
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|7
|Tyreek Hill
|8
|Sterling Shepard
|3
|Larry Fitzgerald
|4
|A.J. Green
|7
|Adam Thielen
|8
|T.Y. Hilton
|3
|Marquise Goodwin
|4
|Doug Baldwin
|7
|Keenan Allen
|8
|9 Players
|2
|T.Y. Hilton
|4
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|7
|3 Players
|7
|6 Players
|3
|Sammy Watkins
|7