Consistency Rankings - Wide Receivers

Below lists out each notable wideout who played at least eight games and their categories list the number of games in which they had at least the stated topic. The consistency rating comes from the number of times that they scored 15 fantasy points or more considering a standard scoring system of 1/10 per yard gained and six-point touchdowns along with one point receptions.

The column for consistency shows how often a wideout scored at least 15 fantasy points.

Wide Receivers Consistency WK 15 Pts 25 Pts 100 Yards TD DeAndre Hopkins 87% 15 13 4 5 10 Jarvis Landry 69% 16 11 1 0 8 Michael Thomas 69% 16 11 1 2 5 Antonio Brown 57% 14 8 6 8 6 Davante Adams 57% 14 8 2 1 8 Golden Tate 56% 16 9 0 3 5 Tyreek Hill 53% 15 8 3 4 6 Stefon Diggs 50% 14 7 2 1 6 Adam Thielen 50% 16 8 2 4 4 Keenan Allen 50% 16 8 4 7 5 Chris Hogan 44% 9 4 0 0 4 Brandin Cooks 44% 16 7 2 2 6 Demaryius Thomas 44% 16 7 0 1 5 Robert Woods 42% 12 5 1 2 3 Cooper Kupp 40% 15 6 0 2 5 Mike Evans 40% 15 6 0 1 5 Mike Wallace 40% 15 6 0 2 4 JuJu Smith-Schuster 38% 13 5 2 3 7 Marqise Lee 38% 13 5 0 1 3 A.J. Green 38% 16 6 3 3 7 Alshon Jeffery 38% 16 6 1 0 8 Devin Funchess 38% 16 6 2 1 6 Dez Bryant 38% 16 6 0 0 6 Doug Baldwin 38% 16 6 2 2 7 Julio Jones 38% 16 6 1 4 2 Larry Fitzgerald 38% 16 6 4 4 6 Marvin Jones Jr. 38% 16 6 2 3 7 Nelson Agholor 38% 16 6 1 1 8 Robby Anderson 38% 16 6 1 3 6 Jamison Crowder 33% 15 5 1 2 3 Marquise Goodwin 31% 16 5 0 4 2 Michael Crabtree 31% 13 4 1 0 5 Will Fuller V 30% 10 3 1 1 4 Randall Cobb 29% 14 4 0 0 4 Rishard Matthews 29% 14 4 0 1 4 Sterling Shepard 27% 11 3 3 3 2 Danny Amendola 27% 15 4 0 1 2 Ted Ginn Jr. 27% 15 4 0 1 4 Pierre Garcon 25% 8 2 0 1 0 Emmanuel Sanders 25% 12 3 0 1 1 Kenny Stills 25% 16 4 2 1 5 T.Y. Hilton 25% 16 4 3 4 3

Top in Categories