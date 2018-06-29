Old Faces, New Places: Allen Robinson

Not a great deal has changed in terms of personnel moves since the last time we visited with the Allen Robinson signing by the Chicago Bears back in March.

The most notable move came in the second round of the NFL draft, when the Bears chose Memphis wideout Anthony Miller. Highly productive in college, Miller will have an opportunity to seize a role in the offense this summer.

Former ninth overall pick Kevin White should have his name permanently etched into the Injured Reserve scrolls at NFL HQ by now. His lack of durability suggests Miller could be on the cusp of seeing significant playing time even if White can hold off his competition this summer.

The biggest takeaway is how Robinson has progressed from knee reconstruction. He returned to the field on a limited basis May 30 and is expected to be a full participant in training camp. The Bears are implementing a new offense for second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, which makes having his presumed No. 1 target on the field imperative.

Fantasy football outlook

History is not on his side for having a monster fantasy year, and coming off of such a serious injury only complicates the issue. Furthermore, the Bears have several intriguing receivers who can take looks from Robinson at various points of the field.

His average placement is 4:11 in standard and six picks sooner in point-per-reception scoring, making Robinson a No. 2 receiver for most gamers in a 12-team setup. He will need to approach 1,000 yards and at least seven touchdowns to be a sound choice for this draft billing. Safer players with more upside exist in Alshon Jeffery, Golden Tate, Brandin Cooks, among others, over the next round of picks to come off of the board.

Robinson doesn’t turn 25 until Aug. 24 and has a bright future, but it may start on a slow footing in his first year with the Bears. As a third receiver, there is nothing to lose. Anything higher means owners best have a strong contingency plan in reserve and an elite WR1.