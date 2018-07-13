USA Today Sports

Better than average fantasy football rankings - Quarterbacks

Better than average fantasy football rankings - Quarterbacks

Statistical Analysis

Better than average fantasy football rankings - Quarterbacks

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Better Than Average (BTA) shows which players were better than their peers when the advantage of the schedule was removed. This is a true 1:1 measurement because it only considers how well players did against the others who faced that defense. It counts three occurrences:

Top 8” – Scored in the Top-8 fantasy points allowed by a defense

Top 4” – Scored in the Top-4 fantasy points allowed by a defense

“#1” – Scored the most fantasy points allowed by a defense.

BTA – The combination of the three categories. Since a #1 performance also falls into a top 4 and top 8, it gets weighted three times more than a top 8. A Top 4 is counted twice since it is also a Top 8.

Quarterback Highest Score
Carson Wentz 4
Russell Wilson 3
Kirk Cousins 3
Ben Roethlisberger 3
Deshaun Watson 3
Tom Brady 2
Cam Newton 2
Aaron Rodgers 2
Case Keenum 2
Philip Rivers 2

The incidence of scoring the most that a defense allows is hard to do at all, let alone more than once. Kirk Cousins and Ben Roethlisberger rose in this metric and Deshaun Watson managed three top efforts despite only playing in seven games. As a rookie.

Carson Wentz ended as the No. 9 quarterback thanks to missing three games but still rated as best in highest-scoring games and second-best overall. Interesting too that Drew Brees never scored the most against any of the defenses that he faced, but he was second only to Tom Brady with 12 games in the top half of what the defenses allowed all year.

Quarterback BTA Highest Score Top 4 Top 8
Tom Brady 23 2 7 14
Carson Wentz 21 4 7 10
Russell Wilson 20 3 7 10
Cam Newton 18 2 6 10
Alex Smith 17 1 6 10
Kirk Cousins 17 3 5 9
Ben Roethlisberger 16 3 5 8
Matthew Stafford 16 0 5 11
Drew Brees 15 0 3 12
Aaron Rodgers 14 2 6 6
Blake Bortles 14 0 5 9
Case Keenum 14 2 4 8
Jameis Winston 14 1 6 7
Philip Rivers 14 2 3 9
Dak Prescott 13 0 5 8
DeShone Kizer 13 1 5 7
Marcus Mariota 13 0 3 10
Andy Dalton 11 1 3 7
Deshaun Watson 11 3 3 5
Jared Goff 11 1 3 7
Josh McCown 11 0 4 7
Tyrod Taylor 10 0 4 6
Eli Manning 9 0 3 6
Brett Hundley 7 0 2 5
Derek Carr 7 0 2 5
Jacoby Brissett 7 0 1 6
Matt Ryan 7 0 1 6
Carson Palmer 6 0 2 4
Trevor Siemian 6 1 2 3
C.J. Beathard 5 0 1 4
Jimmy Garoppolo 5 0 2 3
Nick Foles 5 0 2 3

 

, , , , , Statistical Analysis

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home