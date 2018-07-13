Better than average fantasy football rankings - Quarterbacks

Better Than Average (BTA) shows which players were better than their peers when the advantage of the schedule was removed. This is a true 1:1 measurement because it only considers how well players did against the others who faced that defense. It counts three occurrences:

“Top 8” – Scored in the Top-8 fantasy points allowed by a defense

“Top 4” – Scored in the Top-4 fantasy points allowed by a defense

“#1” – Scored the most fantasy points allowed by a defense.

BTA – The combination of the three categories. Since a #1 performance also falls into a top 4 and top 8, it gets weighted three times more than a top 8. A Top 4 is counted twice since it is also a Top 8.

Quarterback Highest Score Carson Wentz 4 Russell Wilson 3 Kirk Cousins 3 Ben Roethlisberger 3 Deshaun Watson 3 Tom Brady 2 Cam Newton 2 Aaron Rodgers 2 Case Keenum 2 Philip Rivers 2

The incidence of scoring the most that a defense allows is hard to do at all, let alone more than once. Kirk Cousins and Ben Roethlisberger rose in this metric and Deshaun Watson managed three top efforts despite only playing in seven games. As a rookie.

Carson Wentz ended as the No. 9 quarterback thanks to missing three games but still rated as best in highest-scoring games and second-best overall. Interesting too that Drew Brees never scored the most against any of the defenses that he faced, but he was second only to Tom Brady with 12 games in the top half of what the defenses allowed all year.